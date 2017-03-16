« previous next »
red1977

Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 19, 2023, 06:52:50 pm
Have they put the subs in yet for players that did not play this week?. Ive got a player on 0 with 0 minutes played and he is still in my team and not been switched out for a bench player. The subs will fit so its not that. Anyone else got this?.
anfieldpurch

Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 19, 2023, 07:24:14 pm
Quote from: red1977 on December 19, 2023, 06:52:50 pm
Have they put the subs in yet for players that did not play this week?. Ive got a player on 0 with 0 minutes played and he is still in my team and not been switched out for a bench player. The subs will fit so its not that. Anyone else got this?.
The round is still open whilst we await a decision on the outcome of the Luton/Bournemouth game
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

red1977

Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 19, 2023, 09:00:38 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on December 19, 2023, 07:24:14 pm
The round is still open whilst we await a decision on the outcome of the Luton/Bournemouth game

Ah. Ok, cheers.
Farman

Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 21, 2023, 05:47:38 pm
Third in the RAWK league, had Solanke as captain and both VC and his sub blanked. Could have done with those points.
Hij

Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 21, 2023, 05:53:04 pm
Quote from: Farman on December 21, 2023, 05:47:38 pm
Third in the RAWK league, had Solanke as captain and both VC and his sub blanked. Could have done with those points.
You must be high! I was something like 372 in the world but the Solanke stuff actually sent me down the table as peoples bench options obviously had more points. So I'm 411 or something now.
Farman

Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 21, 2023, 06:20:00 pm
Not especially high, just inside top 3k now. 411 is sensational!
GreatEx

Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 21, 2023, 08:43:17 pm
Didn't realise there was a game on Thursday night, very lucky I made a transfer early this week end I realised I had no goalkeeper and figured there was no need to wait for injury reports in that position.
Bing Crosby sings down under

Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 21, 2023, 08:47:45 pm
Ah shit is this the first of a new round of games? Im doing so shit it probably doesnt matter that I forgot to do anything with my team.
Big Dirk

Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 21, 2023, 09:39:42 pm
I have no Palace or Brighton players but I currently have 13 points?
Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 24, 2023, 10:07:48 am
Solanke on my bench but coming in for the injured Pau Torres is only reason I'll pick up 50 odd points this week. Awful.
gerrardisgod

Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 24, 2023, 10:48:11 am
Saved my worst week of the season for when 40 would see me through in the cup. Need Cunha or Palmer to produce something special.
Rhi

Re: Fantasy Premier League
Today at 10:28:12 am
Quote from: Hij on December 21, 2023, 05:53:04 pm
You must be high! I was something like 372 in the world but the Solanke stuff actually sent me down the table as peoples bench options obviously had more points. So I'm 411 or something now.

You're literally top 300 in the whole game right now. Unbelievable. Well in!
Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: Fantasy Premier League
Today at 10:35:05 am
Quote from: Hij on December 21, 2023, 05:53:04 pm
You must be high! I was something like 372 in the world but the Solanke stuff actually sent me down the table as peoples bench options obviously had more points. So I'm 411 or something now.
Flipping hell. Well played.
