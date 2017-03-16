« previous next »
Fantasy Premier League

red1977
December 19, 2023, 06:52:50 pm
Have they put the subs in yet for players that did not play this week?. Ive got a player on 0 with 0 minutes played and he is still in my team and not been switched out for a bench player. The subs will fit so its not that. Anyone else got this?.
anfieldpurch
December 19, 2023, 07:24:14 pm
Quote from: red1977 on December 19, 2023, 06:52:50 pm
Have they put the subs in yet for players that did not play this week?. Ive got a player on 0 with 0 minutes played and he is still in my team and not been switched out for a bench player. The subs will fit so its not that. Anyone else got this?.
The round is still open whilst we await a decision on the outcome of the Luton/Bournemouth game
red1977
December 19, 2023, 09:00:38 pm
Quote from: anfieldpurch on December 19, 2023, 07:24:14 pm
The round is still open whilst we await a decision on the outcome of the Luton/Bournemouth game

Ah. Ok, cheers.
Farman
Today at 05:47:38 pm
Third in the RAWK league, had Solanke as captain and both VC and his sub blanked. Could have done with those points.
Hij
Today at 05:53:04 pm
Quote from: Farman on Today at 05:47:38 pm
Third in the RAWK league, had Solanke as captain and both VC and his sub blanked. Could have done with those points.
You must be high! I was something like 372 in the world but the Solanke stuff actually sent me down the table as peoples bench options obviously had more points. So I'm 411 or something now.
