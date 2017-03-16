« previous next »
Fantasy Premier League

Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 8, 2023, 11:11:53 am
Not my worst ever but collectively in a league you would be hard pressed to find worse weeks when there is a full fixture list

Can understand when its FA cup week and there are only 4 games or covid decimates everyone's team.

Main leagues I am in, one with my brother. We drew 27-27, low

One head to head league I won in with 27, ten of us in that league, highest score was 38

Another head to head with 20, only 3 players had over 40, one had 56 as he had Jackson captain, I am not even sure if he is looking at his team as he is actually bottom and hasnt made a transfer in a month

Another one with 13 players, highest score was 36
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 8, 2023, 01:07:55 pm
Yeah my league was dominated by the distant last placed player who has Jackson as captain every week, plus Man U's captain courageous and Tyrick Mitchell
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 12, 2023, 06:39:54 pm
Good weekend for me, 70 points so far, with the bonus points to come.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 12, 2023, 06:40:58 pm
Captained Ferguson. Didnt play a minute. Forgot to choose a vice captainit was Salah. Thatll do.

Shame Gusto came on and was shite, had he stayed off Id have somehow got an extra 7 from the mighty Josh Brownhill.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 12, 2023, 08:41:28 pm
Almost onto the front page of the Rawk league, only 4 points off. Feel like Im sort of stuck with my team unless I make some drastic money saving decisions and sell one of Haaland, Salah or Trippier though so probably wont change much unless its necessary through injury until my next wildcard.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 12, 2023, 11:31:04 pm
Quote from: Rosario on November 12, 2023, 08:41:28 pm
Almost onto the front page of the Rawk league, only 4 points off. Feel like Im sort of stuck with my team unless I make some drastic money saving decisions and sell one of Haaland, Salah or Trippier though so probably wont change much unless its necessary through injury until my next wildcard.

It does seem to me that managing the budget is not much of a challenge this year, especially since Kane left, KdB is crocked, Chelsea don't have any really big names and the Mancs are shite and not even really premium priced any more. My refusal to join the 90% in Whoreland has meant I've always got 4-5m in the bank despite owning Salah and Son. Most of the players I have my eye on, like Cole Palmer or Mohamed Kudus, are even cheaper than what I've got. It seems like the FPL organisers were too conservative with their pricing; things might be more interesting if they'd put Watkins at 10.0, Bowen at 9.0 and Tripper at 8.0, for example. As it stands, my mini league is full of near-identical squads, and I'm scratching around for points of difference. I did notice everyone had Bowen and no one had Moussa Diaby, so I brought in the latter.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 12, 2023, 11:58:26 pm
Made up for the dreadful last week with a solid 96 points this time  8)
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 13, 2023, 12:53:55 am
Quote from: GreatEx on November 12, 2023, 11:31:04 pm
It does seem to me that managing the budget is not much of a challenge this year, especially since Kane left, KdB is crocked, Chelsea don't have any really big names and the Mancs are shite and not even really premium priced any more. My refusal to join the 90% in Whoreland has meant I've always got 4-5m in the bank despite owning Salah and Son. Most of the players I have my eye on, like Cole Palmer or Mohamed Kudus, are even cheaper than what I've got. It seems like the FPL organisers were too conservative with their pricing; things might be more interesting if they'd put Watkins at 10.0, Bowen at 9.0 and Tripper at 8.0, for example. As it stands, my mini league is full of near-identical squads, and I'm scratching around for points of difference. I did notice everyone had Bowen and no one had Moussa Diaby, so I brought in the latter.

Theyve definitely screwed up the pricing a bit this year. Based off last years scores Saka and Trippier in particular were at least 1-2m cheaper then they shouldve been. Ive only really gone without Son of the top scoring mode and thats been by choice because I wanted a slightly stronger defence and first bench spot.

Ive definitely got the feeling that everyone is basically playing with the same exact team bar maybe 1-2 players more then any other year of playing FPL.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 13, 2023, 07:57:58 am
15 points for Tsimikas   8)
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 14, 2023, 08:34:19 am
Current Rank 5.1m, by far my worst start to the season EVER

Not sure how i recover from such a terrible start
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 14, 2023, 10:24:20 pm
Quote from: LiamG on November 14, 2023, 08:34:19 am
Current Rank 5.1m, by far my worst start to the season EVER

Not sure how i recover from such a terrible start
I'm still over 6m... can't remember starting so badly and I can't see me climbing too much with the identi-teams
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 14, 2023, 10:28:16 pm
66 points and I've fallen down the table FFS
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 15, 2023, 10:40:38 am
Quote from: anfieldpurch on November 14, 2023, 10:24:20 pm
I'm still over 6m... can't remember starting so badly and I can't see me climbing too much with the identi-teams

This is my problem as well. I feel like I've got all the key players: Salah, Watkins, Haaland, Bruno now but so does everyone else so if you're quite far behind at this stage you've either got to get your differentials right (which I'm badly failing at) or take a gamble and take one of those big hitters out and hope over the course of a few weeks they have average to poor form.

Realistically you'd be a fool to take Salah or Haaland out ever. They're guaranteed to get big points most weeks.

I've had terrible judgment/luck with my defence. This season I've had:

Gabriel- didn't play for first 4 games so took him out.

Mings - bad injury early on.

Botman- injured as soon as I put him in

Gusto - very mixed and doesn't always start.

Udogie - disaster who didn't always play and then started and got sent off and conceded 4.

Gvardiol - doesn't always start.


Already played my wildcard weeks ago so I'm trying to build my squad up week by week but never make enough ground to make any difference.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 25, 2023, 08:43:41 pm
Doku/Ake/Haaland get extra points, what the utter fuck is that?! Salah who set up the goal and Trent who scored get nothing?

Fucking bullshit.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 26, 2023, 01:23:23 am
You can all thank me for Trent's goal, I left him at the end of my bench knowing we'd never keep a clean sheet at Casa del Chito. Instead I got one point from Ben White's 1 minute contribution to a clean sheet. Gameweek rank >10 million, that's a bingo!
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 26, 2023, 08:17:50 am
I captained Darwin yesterday. Should have had a bonus point or two for calling Pep a baldy.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 27, 2023, 10:13:45 pm
27 this week, following my 26 from two gameweeks back. Two top scorers on bench. A masterclass in failure.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 28, 2023, 08:57:13 am
Quote from: GreatEx on November 27, 2023, 10:13:45 pm
27 this week, following my 26 from two gameweeks back. Two top scorers on bench. A masterclass in failure.

Makes me feel a bit better about my score of 31! How's the rank looking? I'm 5.9m in the world :(   
Re: Fantasy Premier League
November 28, 2023, 11:46:50 am
2.7m, dropped 1.5m places in a week. I'd finally cracked the top million 3 weeks ago.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 5, 2023, 11:39:02 am
Have dropped Darwin now.

Hopefully reversing his fortunes IRL.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 5, 2023, 11:40:34 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on December  5, 2023, 11:39:02 am
Have dropped Darwin now.

Hopefully reversing his fortunes IRL.

I sold Watkins and bought Darwin about the time he stopped scoring goals. Sorry everyone.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 5, 2023, 11:52:49 am
I just wildcarded and brought in both Darwin at Watkins so who knows what'll happen next
Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 5, 2023, 11:56:19 am
Quote from: GreatEx on December  5, 2023, 11:52:49 am
I just wildcarded and brought in both Darwin at Watkins so who knows what'll happen next

Presume you have Haaland too? Top heavy there! 🥷
Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 6, 2023, 12:20:59 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on December  5, 2023, 11:56:19 am
Presume you have Haaland too?

Ha! Read through my posts in this topic, I've made a point of not using the pigman.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 8, 2023, 03:07:03 am
Only 3 points off the first page of the RAWK league. Would be my first time ever if I can manage to get there.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 8, 2023, 05:51:56 am
29 points this week.

3 or 4 bad weeks in a row now, leading to red arrows all over the place.

Decisions to swap Watkins for Darwin and go heavy on Arsenal defenders hasn't gone well.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 8, 2023, 07:40:37 am
For about the last month my Draft team where Im in a league with about 10 others so picking was tricky has outscored my normal team. Im sure thats not supposed to happen.

My Draft midfield though: Szoboszlai, Diaz, Mbuemo, Bailey, Hwang. Nice.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 8, 2023, 09:02:35 am
Seems like when I have a decent week then everyone else does and when I have a crap week no one else does.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 8, 2023, 09:49:44 am
One of those weeks where you'd surely be a fool to not captain Haaland.

Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 8, 2023, 10:26:32 am
73, goal, assist or clean sheet from all playersbar Mo, who I captained  :butt

Closing back in on the top 50 RAWK, been such an up and down season. Sure Id dropped to around 300 a couple of weeks back.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 10, 2023, 01:55:45 am
Ha ive stormed to top 300k and more importantly to 84th on RAWK. i was 8 million after gw4. its Trent and Mo mostly.   no mancs as always.  no halland from the start (calculated gamble. screw 85% ownership sideways plus i just dont like his team or face.)

Its my main goal every year to get on the first page on RAWK at any point. I've done it 3-4 times and finished second once but usually im buried way, way back. Its a damn good league. Excited im in with a chance all of a sudden.

Im also 3rd in the head to head even though on points i don't deserve to be. Not quite sure what's going on here.  ;D Trent that's what's going on here.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 10, 2023, 05:48:31 am
Hey that doesn't work, I've had TAA and Mo since the start, and captained Mo every week, and not used Man U or Haaland, and I'm only 1.5 millionth overall (which is a big improvement on 2.7M a couple of weeks ago). Something fishy afoot here...
Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 10, 2023, 12:55:51 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on December  8, 2023, 09:49:44 am
One of those weeks where you'd surely be a fool to not captain Haaland.


Maybe not. Apparently not even in the squad today.

Happily for me, I have Salah as Vice Captain.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 10, 2023, 01:19:31 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on December  8, 2023, 09:49:44 am
One of those weeks where you'd surely be a fool to not captain Haaland.
I had persisted with Salah as captain. Which feels a bit of a pointless risk now ! At least it never cost me I guess
Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 10, 2023, 01:20:14 pm
Think it's time I pack it in, half my team is out injured.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 12, 2023, 11:09:51 am
Quote from: GreatEx on December 10, 2023, 05:48:31 am
Hey that doesn't work, I've had TAA and Mo since the start, and captained Mo every week, and not used Man U or Haaland, and I'm only 1.5 millionth overall (which is a big improvement on 2.7M a couple of weeks ago). Something fishy afoot here...


Na, see. you'll be top 500k by Christmas . You are doing everything right  ;D got the Greek Scouser? He's been darn helpful also.

ended up 64th on RAWK after last weeks games. so close i can almost touch it. I'll save a place for you when i get there.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
December 12, 2023, 12:07:12 pm
Nah, I brought in Darwin as my third and final Red a few weeks ago, that's why he doesn't score or assist any more, sorry everyone
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Today at 12:06:04 am
Sorry again. Looking for a replacement, but who? It's a smorgasbord of human shit out there. Maybe I'll give Darwin one more chance and then swap for Jesus after we've stomped the arse.
