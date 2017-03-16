I'm still over 6m... can't remember starting so badly and I can't see me climbing too much with the identi-teams



This is my problem as well. I feel like I've got all the key players: Salah, Watkins, Haaland, Bruno now but so does everyone else so if you're quite far behind at this stage you've either got to get your differentials right (which I'm badly failing at) or take a gamble and take one of those big hitters out and hope over the course of a few weeks they have average to poor form.Realistically you'd be a fool to take Salah or Haaland out ever. They're guaranteed to get big points most weeks.I've had terrible judgment/luck with my defence. This season I've had:Gabriel- didn't play for first 4 games so took him out.Mings - bad injury early on.Botman- injured as soon as I put him inGusto - very mixed and doesn't always start.Udogie - disaster who didn't always play and then started and got sent off and conceded 4.Gvardiol - doesn't always start.Already played my wildcard weeks ago so I'm trying to build my squad up week by week but never make enough ground to make any difference.