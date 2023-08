I'm also in the picking Haaland is dull as fuck camp. Really tempted just to make my peace with it now and play the game without him but that's a lot of points to miss out on, especially when most will captain him every week.



The Haaland/Salah/TAA is tricky. Seen some lovely templates with Salah and/or Trent but Salah is an FPL monster and Trent, even at £8m could outscore most of the similar prices midfielders and forwrds. Even last season where he (and we) were relatively poor, he had more points than Son, Gabriel (who everyone is tripping over to include this year), Foden, Mitoma etc... He would be the one I'd most likely drop last minute and so much of that depends on his positioning - not sure we will learn loads with the last friendly but certainly the transfer activity.



I think I'd rather start with those 3 than without and end up wanting them after GW2 and having to take hits to do it.