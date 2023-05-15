The game is rigged to a degree.



The favs get bonus points all the time.



Wasn't there an article a few years back showing that the teams belonging to game administrators tended to get a disproportionate number of bonus points? I mean, it does tend to be favourable to playmaking fullbacks when their team keeps a clean sheet, but even Trent has never come near the amount of BPs that Trippier gets*. Seems like he benefits from a very generous interpretation of key passes and chance creation. It could of course be people at the game who skew the stats, i don't know if FPL does in-house stats but I know that in other leagues like NBA there's been a lot of controversy about local statisticians who give the home players some very questionable numbers on stuff like assists and blocked shots that are often grey.* I checked the accuracy of this statement... Trippier has 39 bonus points from 37 games, with 1 goal, 9 assists, 16 clean sheets and 30 goals conceded, for a team with 72 points. Trent's best tally is 32 bonus points last season, when he had 2 goals, 12 assists, 18 clean sheets and 22 clean sheets, for a team with 90+ points. His second best tally is 26 points. I guess you can partly explain this by the fact that Newcastle had a lot of 0-0s whereas Trent's clean sheets were competing with goal scorers, but I prefer the conspiratorial interpretation.