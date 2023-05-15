« previous next »
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6000 on: May 15, 2023, 11:57:51 am »
Had Raya, Mee and Eze on the bench so missed out on 34 points. Really tough to take, especially with Martinelli coming off injured.

I always get caught out with the double gameweeks. Went Joelinton over Eze as he has 2 games but more often than not you're best playing a single game player with a good fixture.

I need Mo to score at least 1 tonight, probably more than that if I want to win my league.

A disheartening weekend.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6001 on: May 16, 2023, 11:21:32 am »
Having Estupinian sitting on my bench with no way of coming on is very frustrating

On a more positive note, taking the punt to captain Callum Wilson paid off. However Im sure hell not start the next game but hopefully hell do something off the bench.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6002 on: May 17, 2023, 06:19:33 pm »
Right, Gamblor and his neon claws out then. Any good replacements?
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6003 on: May 18, 2023, 09:18:21 am »
Gamblor hahaha

I took in alvarez on account of citys double week

Double weeks next week so look at
Brighton- Ferguson, Welbeck and encisco
City- Haaland and alvarez (although everyone has Haaland)
Chelsea- Felix and Havertz
United- Martial and Weghorst


Some poor options there but some good ones too
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6004 on: May 18, 2023, 09:50:26 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on May 18, 2023, 09:18:21 am
Gamblor hahaha

I took in alvarez on account of citys double week

Double weeks next week so look at
Brighton- Ferguson, Welbeck and encisco
City- Haaland and alvarez (although everyone has Haaland)
Chelsea- Felix and Havertz
United- Martial and Weghorst


Some poor options there but some good ones too

City are the biggest risk. If they beat Chelsea then that 2nd game vs Brighton will be a dead rubber with 2 cup finals on the horizon.

I can't see any City player guaranteed to play most of both games other than Ederson, Akanji and maybe Haaland.

Rashford is back in training so Martial won't play.

Chelsea have City and United away - I wouldn't touch their players.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6005 on: May 18, 2023, 02:01:26 pm »
Got a wildcard but these doubles are looking shite. Hate to say it, but I'm probably looking at an Antony purchase.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6006 on: May 19, 2023, 12:38:46 am »
Wilson has absolutely diddled me this gameweek just gone.

Several around me not only own, but also captained him.

I made the choice to go with Isak some weeks ago...right before he was shunted to the left.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6007 on: May 19, 2023, 12:56:18 am »
Yeah, Newcastle-Brighton was a disaster in every way imaginable. The one bloke in my mates' league who I absolutely cannot stand (friend-of-friend, definitely not friend) has pretty much wrapped up the title on Wilson's back. I had 5 New-Bri players in play for a grand total of 10 points, including Joelinton's captaincy bonus, while most of my rivals got that much from Trippier alone. Oh well, worth a punt. Gonna have to go crazy with the wildcard now. Maybe punt on a Chelsea miracle.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6008 on: May 19, 2023, 09:12:13 am »
Definitely the worst looking double week of the season.

City - will batter Chelsea but then have the reserves out for Brighton.

Brighton - an easy home vs Southampton where they might do well (but rotation risks for Ferguson, Encisco, Gross) then play City where they might do ok against a weakened side but probably still lose.

United - 2 decent fixtures but Rashford only just back from injury and no one else is a big scorer.

Chelsea - surely avoid but might be worth a slight punt on someone like Sterling or Havertz.

Captain is the most difficult decision of all. Haaland may well score a few vs Chelsea but then you'd imagine would play minimal part in the 2nd game. Salah in great form but Villa might make us work for it and he only has 1 game. Kane might be worth a punt at home to Brentford but again it's a risk as he has one game.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6009 on: May 19, 2023, 11:23:37 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on May 19, 2023, 12:56:18 am
Yeah, Newcastle-Brighton was a disaster in every way imaginable. The one bloke in my mates' league who I absolutely cannot stand (friend-of-friend, definitely not friend) has pretty much wrapped up the title on Wilson's back. I had 5 New-Bri players in play for a grand total of 10 points, including Joelinton's captaincy bonus, while most of my rivals got that much from Trippier alone. Oh well, worth a punt. Gonna have to go crazy with the wildcard now. Maybe punt on a Chelsea miracle.
leaving a wild card til now? bit late really

Quote from: UntouchableLuis on May 19, 2023, 09:12:13 am
Definitely the worst looking double week of the season.


yeah its a bit cack

potentially 6 doublers all the same
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6010 on: May 19, 2023, 11:32:07 am »
Ive got a Free Hit to use. Again, left too late but is it better to use it this week and pack it full of double headers? My aversion to Mancs is a handicap. And as said, lots of doubt over which players are actually likely to start two games.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6011 on: May 19, 2023, 11:53:12 am »
cutting your nose off to spite your face not picking mancs

not like they are asking you to kiss the crest, get a tattoo and buy a season ticket but each to their own

if you are gonna use it then do it this week with the double
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6012 on: May 19, 2023, 01:05:11 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on May 19, 2023, 11:53:12 am
cutting your nose off to spite your face not picking mancs

not like they are asking you to kiss the crest, get a tattoo and buy a season ticket but each to their own

if you are gonna use it then do it this week with the double

Its not going to affect my position in any league!
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6013 on: May 19, 2023, 02:54:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 19, 2023, 01:05:11 pm
Its not going to affect my position in any league!
each to their own so

still have a bit to play for, after last night guaranteed 85 euro in one league though winning is gone now, that would be 200
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6014 on: May 19, 2023, 07:39:52 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on May 18, 2023, 09:18:21 am
Gamblor hahaha

I took in alvarez on account of citys double week

Double weeks next week so look at
Brighton- Ferguson, Welbeck and encisco
City- Haaland and alvarez (although everyone has Haaland)
Chelsea- Felix and Havertz
United- Martial and Weghorst


Some poor options there but some good ones too

Gonna go for Awoniyi, our fella's bang in form ;D
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6015 on: May 19, 2023, 10:31:15 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on May 19, 2023, 11:23:37 am
leaving a wild card til now? bit late really

Wasn't intentional! :) I didn't realise I still had one until a few weeks ago, probably because we got an extra one for the world cup. And since I noticed the extra chip I haven't really needed it because my team's been on a nice run thanks mainly to Liverpool's form. I'm only really using it this week because Brighton are tiring and my Newcastle players are shite.

My random shout of the week is Madueke from Chelsea, but I've gone with the boring option of Whoreland for captain, I reckon he'll be chasing 40 PL goals so less of a rotation risk. Also got Lewis from City who I expect will get some late season action so Pip can pretend he's not a chequebook manager but a great developer of youth.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6016 on: May 20, 2023, 06:46:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May 19, 2023, 07:39:52 pm
Gonna go for Awoniyi, our fella's bang in form ;D

My man. Also put Bobby in :D
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6017 on: May 22, 2023, 01:51:45 am »
Pep absolutely diddling me again. Should've took a chance rather than playing it safe.

Last season I was top of my main league, by a distance, with a handful of games to go. Collapsed and ended up 5th (top 4 places pay out).

This season I was 3rd and closing in on second with 3 gameweeks to play.

Currently down to 6th, and with a gap opening up to the top 3.

Bloody hell.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6018 on: May 22, 2023, 02:40:16 am »
I'd say Arteta diddled us more than Fucking Pip. If I'd known Arsenal didn't even have the balls to push the title race into Man City's 36th match, I'd have put that Lewis kid in my starting lineup instead of first reserve, and would not have captained Whoreland. Dropping Mitoma, starting Enciso and bringing in that Chelsea bloke whose name I've already forgotten, has made it a complete turd of a round for me.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6019 on: May 22, 2023, 12:12:49 pm »
Used my wildcard this week but as expected it's been largely average.

I can't see Enciso playing in their 2nd game as Ferguson scored 2 whilst he was shit apparently. I reckon Undav or Welbeck might come in.

Got to hope Newcastle don't fuck me tonight- I haven't got anyone from them whereas my rivals have Isak and Trippier.

I could really do with Mahrez starting City's next game but can't see it.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6020 on: May 22, 2023, 02:32:17 pm »
the possiblity of Haaland playing twice meant i went with him as captain but I did bring in Alvarez too

most went with Haaland as captain but once Arsenal fucked up it was obvious City would change things

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6021 on: May 22, 2023, 04:43:12 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on May 22, 2023, 02:32:17 pm
the possiblity of Haaland playing twice meant i went with him as captain but I did bring in Alvarez too

most went with Haaland as captain but once Arsenal fucked up it was obvious City would change things



That's why the deadline is always a hard decision. Had everyone known that Arsenal would fuck up I don't think a single person would go Haaland captain.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6022 on: May 22, 2023, 10:12:14 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on May 22, 2023, 04:43:12 pm
That's why the deadline is always a hard decision. Had everyone known that Arsenal would fuck up I don't think a single person would go Haaland captain.

Been even harder this weekend.

Only three meaningful games but be players like Haaland and Mo who will want records.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6023 on: May 22, 2023, 10:22:46 pm »
Another three bonus points for doing nothing to Trippier.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6024 on: May 23, 2023, 09:24:22 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on May 22, 2023, 10:22:46 pm
Another three bonus points for doing nothing to Trippier.

The game is rigged to a degree.

The favs get bonus points all the time.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6025 on: Today at 12:55:11 am »
Fucking Frank Lampard's Chelsea, fucking Man U, well at least maybe Shaw and Antony got me some... (checks website)... FUCK!!!
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6026 on: Today at 01:02:04 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on May 23, 2023, 09:24:22 am
The game is rigged to a degree.

The favs get bonus points all the time.

Wasn't there an article a few years back showing that the teams belonging to game administrators tended to get a disproportionate number of bonus points? I mean, it does tend to be favourable to playmaking fullbacks when their team keeps a clean sheet, but even Trent has never come near the amount of BPs that Trippier gets*. Seems like he benefits from a very generous interpretation of key passes and chance creation. It could of course be people at the game who skew the stats, i don't know if FPL does in-house stats but I know that in other leagues like NBA there's been a lot of controversy about local statisticians who give the home players some very questionable numbers on stuff like assists and blocked shots that are often grey.

* I checked the accuracy of this statement... Trippier has 39 bonus points from 37 games, with 1 goal, 9 assists, 16 clean sheets and 30 goals conceded, for a team with 72 points. Trent's best tally is 32 bonus points last season, when he had 2 goals, 12 assists, 18 clean sheets and 22 clean sheets, for a team with 90+ points. His second best tally is 26 points. I guess you can partly explain this by the fact that Newcastle had a lot of 0-0s whereas Trent's clean sheets were competing with goal scorers, but I prefer the conspiratorial interpretation. :)
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6027 on: Today at 07:36:58 am »
9 points behind the leader of my league going into the last week but he has his wildcard to play.

The Chelsea goal really fucked me last night as I had De Gea and Shaw. The leader only had Shaw who went off at half time so the De Gea clean sheet then became important. Really annoying.

Unsure how to approach the last week. I've had Kane for ages but feel like the leader is definitely going to put him in. Obviously we'll both have Haaland but how much is he going to play with 2 cup finals coming up?

I've got to gamble but don't want to make more than a transfer.

Also got Shaw and Akanji as injury doubts.

Tough decisions!
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #6028 on: Today at 07:52:51 am »
I'm thinking I'll bring in Mina and/or McNeil to try and jinx the bitters, and Eze because he's the form player of the comp. I'm 20 points behind 4th and 30 ahead of 6th in my league so nothing to lose.
