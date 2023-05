Also just looked at previous seasons. Are way more people playing this now?



In 17/18 I had Mo from the start, got 2,199 points and finished 127,306 in the world. Last season got 2,199 points again and was 1,203,994. This year Iím on course for close to that again, probably about 2,150 by the time I finish and Iím currently 3,782,830!



So way more players? And are there more goals being scored/players racking up more points somehow?



More players, but also this has been one of the most predictable seasons in memory... Whoreland the obvious one, but then also players like Trippier, Martinelli, Rashford,Kane and Almiron went on long runs of big scores making weekly totals in the70s and 80s a regular occurrenc. I've never seen so many players with >40% selection rates, and so much conformity between squads. I feel like the game needs a shake up, like awarding points for various defensive actions. You can go overboard with this stuff and there is a certain appeal to FPL's simplicity, like when you're watching a game and feel that dopamine hit when one of your guys scores a goal, but it'd be nice if there were more creative avenues to success.