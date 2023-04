I was put off captaining Rashford as he was a doubt for the first game



I kept him in as i figured he would play at least once, also I had already gone minus 8 though that more than paid off, the three players I took out didnt play, the three I brought in 41 points (incl salah captain)



101 points with a bench boost, could be better



I see in 3 weeks, Man city, Brighton, Man United and Chelsea dont play