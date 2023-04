Was wondering why my scores didn't seem to add up, and it turns out I didn't cancel bench boost after all... must have clicked cancel but not save - so now I've wasted it on an Emerson double, a Perraud single, and the hope that the new Leicester manager likes Danny Ward. Oh well, at least most of my doubtful players suited up, and Mitoma was a good choice of captain. Overall a write-off of av season, art imitating life.