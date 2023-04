Oh crap, just looked at my carefully constructed bench boost bonanza squad and there's 5 players listed as doubtful, two of them deep orange. Might have to cancel the chip and try again later, assuming there'll be another pileup at some point...



Havenít made any changes yet but might do bench boost as well and noticed Iíve got 4 orange too.Haaland - will play I reckon?Darwin - back in training. Will surely feature in both games even if one is off the bench?Botman - said heís ill, same dodgy curry as Gakpo? Presume heíll be ok?Saliba - any ideas?Nearly everyone I have plays twice or has Leeds at home so tempted to use a bench boost.