Are people sticking with Martinelli?



I'm tempted to bring in Mahrez for him



He's not done anything in 6 games but has a double gameweek coming up. Only problem is I can see Trossard coming in for him soon as no one else would be dropped from their attack.I can see everyone going Haaland captain again this gameweek - Rashford will obviously score again but he only seems to score one goal each game.