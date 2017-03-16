So, anyone making bold moves for the restart? I just made wholesale changes but what I'm left with is still quite a lot of popular choices. Only players I have with <10% teams selected by are:



Arrizabalaga - 4.4m (2.9%) - very cheap for a Chelsea starter, but Chelsea aren't up to much lately. Might promote Ward (29.9%) for the short-term since Leicester were defending well since Faes found his feet.

Botman - 4.4m (3.2%) - adding him to Schar, who would ever have imagined having two Newcastle defenders in their squad, let alone first XI? Fucking sportswashers.

Solanke - 5.8m (6.5%) - people are gradually warming to him, but he's still flying under the radar. 7th best forward in the game, only 4 points behind the far more popular Mitrovic (6.8m).

Summerville - 4.4m (1.3%) - scored in four straight before the break, yet still going largely ignored despite basement price... expect to see those figures rise towards the deadline

Perraud - 4.4m (0.7%) - hard to put too much stock in a Southampton defender, but he has good attacking numbers and maybe the new coach will help them add to their solitary clean sheet this season



Feels like I need to do more, but keep in mind there's now a "second chance" league starting on Boxing Day, running alongside the regular league, in which I'm already miles off the pace.