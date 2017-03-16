« previous next »
Author Topic: Fantasy Premier League  (Read 217351 times)

Offline anfieldpurch

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5760 on: December 14, 2022, 12:09:33 pm »
Anybody used the unlimited transfers yet.. I've not even picked up the app over the break.. will probably look into it next week when we know who's injured after the world cup
Offline paulrazor

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5761 on: December 14, 2022, 03:06:08 pm »
Well Gabriel Jesus is out for a while so remove him
Online GreatEx

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5762 on: December 23, 2022, 12:05:31 am »
So, anyone making bold moves for the restart? I just made wholesale changes but what I'm left with is still quite a lot of popular choices. Only players I have with <10% teams selected by are:

Arrizabalaga - 4.4m (2.9%) - very cheap for a Chelsea starter, but Chelsea aren't up to much lately. Might promote Ward (29.9%) for the short-term since Leicester were defending well since Faes found his feet.
Botman - 4.4m (3.2%) - adding him to Schar, who would ever have imagined having two Newcastle defenders in their squad, let alone first XI? Fucking sportswashers.
Solanke - 5.8m (6.5%) - people are gradually warming to him, but he's still flying under the radar. 7th best forward in the game, only 4 points behind the far more popular Mitrovic (6.8m).
Summerville - 4.4m (1.3%) - scored in four straight before the break, yet still going largely ignored despite basement price... expect to see those figures rise towards the deadline
Perraud - 4.4m (0.7%) - hard to put too much stock in a Southampton defender, but he has good attacking numbers and maybe the new coach will help them add to their solitary clean sheet this season

Feels like I need to do more, but keep in mind there's now a "second chance" league starting on Boxing Day, running alongside the regular league, in which I'm already miles off the pace.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5763 on: December 23, 2022, 12:31:26 pm »
I'm well off the pace in my league so need to gamble really. I imagine most teams will have Salah and Haaland (no brainer, should be fresh and get big numbers) Kane and KDB will also flood people's teams.

After that it will be interesting to see if some of the in form players before the break who were reasonably cheap can keep it up (Almiron, Martinelli, Gross).

City's fixtures look very good indeed. Next two are Leeds away and Everton home - you'd be a brave person not to go Haaland captain.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5764 on: December 25, 2022, 06:43:18 pm »
Bizzare im about 4 mlllionth and yet i cant find a change i want.  ;D

Greenwood and Archer are my bench minimums and they lost money so stuck there, nico williams my 3rd guy with ward the goalie so that's fine,  and everybody else is who i want. Trents down a few bucks so i cant sell him/dont want to. Other than that everyones doing ok so idk.

did trade out Konate for White because k wont play. See what happens.
Online GreatEx

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5765 on: December 25, 2022, 10:38:31 pm »
Yeah, there's a real dearth of appealing options in some areas. I brought in Mitrovic, then heard he was an injury doubt so I looked for an alternate within my 7.6m budget, and ended up with Toney and the sword of Damocles above his head, because everyone else was shite (apologies in advance for triggering Ings and Watkins hattricks tonight). This is the season of Whoreland and Sportswash Junior, there's no room for alternates.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5766 on: December 25, 2022, 10:41:11 pm »
Limited time admittedly (and one of the games was against lower league), but Che Adams bagging three in two since Jones took over has peaked my interest.
Online GreatEx

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5767 on: December 25, 2022, 10:54:36 pm »
He's a decent option for sure, I considered him but I already have one Southampton player and have a weird aversion to doubling up on anything but LFC. Maybe I'll bring him in when Toney gets suspended.
Offline rocco

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5768 on: December 26, 2022, 11:31:01 am »
Decide to go 3-5-2 and went with Greenwood as bench striker to invest in midfield
Online Hazell

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5769 on: December 26, 2022, 01:16:34 pm »
Quote from: rocco on December 26, 2022, 11:31:01 am
Decide to go 3-5-2 and went with Greenwood as bench striker to invest in midfield

The Leeds United one I hope.
Offline rocco

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5770 on: December 26, 2022, 01:50:00 pm »
Online GreatEx

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5771 on: December 26, 2022, 08:41:50 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on December 25, 2022, 10:38:31 pm
I brought in Mitrovic, then heard he was an injury doubt so I looked for an alternate within my 7.6m budget, and ended up with Toney and the sword of Damocles above his head, because everyone else was shite (apologies in advance for triggering Ings and Watkins hattricks tonight).

Of course I then went and traded Toney for Ings, ffs!
Online GreatEx

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5772 on: December 28, 2022, 11:49:37 pm »
Has there ever been such a lopsided and predictable fantasy league season? 91 points this week and I haven't progressed in any of my smaller (15-20 player) leagues. Being the only one without Trippier is hurting me, but how boring is it adding a player with 67% ownership? Looking across one of my leagues, there are only about 20 distinct PL players across the 16 teams. Everyone but me has Trippier, everyone has two Newcastle defenders or 1 def+Pope, all but two have Haaland, 3/4 have Kane, the majority have Rashford and Cancelo. Everyone scored between 75 and 95 points this week. Surely it's time for draft mode, this is becoming a chore now.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5773 on: December 31, 2022, 05:01:26 pm »
Took mitrovic out last week and put him in this week. Tells you all you need to know about my season.
Online GreatEx

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5774 on: January 1, 2023, 12:32:37 am »
Yep, I brought Mitro back as well. Kinell! But some of my other wildcard moves like Odegaard, Botman and Rashford (sorry, I played the Good Guy exemption card) are working out so I can't be too bitter.
Offline LiamG

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5775 on: January 1, 2023, 12:46:51 am »
Spare a thought for me, I got rid of Shaw & Martinelli with my unlimited transfers to get Reece james and Phil Foden

Thats 35 points missed out on :(
Offline Cruiser

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5776 on: January 1, 2023, 11:41:14 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on January  1, 2023, 12:32:37 am
Yep, I brought Mitro back as well. Kinell! But some of my other wildcard moves like Odegaard, Botman and Rashford (sorry, I played the Good Guy exemption card) are working out so I can't be too bitter.

Same  :butt

But looking at the next gamesweek Fulham have a double so there may be redemption.

Chelsea also have a double, worth looking at.
Online Hazell

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5777 on: Yesterday at 04:47:27 pm »
No Gakpo showing on here yet?
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5778 on: Yesterday at 04:49:12 pm »
Should be, 8.0, midfielder.
Online Hazell

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5779 on: Yesterday at 05:18:31 pm »
Weird, not showing for me. But I'm not using the app.
Offline keano7

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5780 on: Yesterday at 11:38:50 pm »
Cursed at the moment. Captained Sterling previous GW who got injured after a minute and then Watkins tonight who only lasted 30. Ive triple captained Haaland so wouldnt be surprised to see him come off injured in the first half tomorrow.
Online GreatEx

Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5781 on: Today at 01:40:41 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 04:49:12 pm
Should be, 8.0, midfielder.

He's been classified as a forward (hallelujah) at 8.0 but you have to flip to page 2 because of the huge number of squad fillers we've employed this season.

Haaland triple captain is an interesting shout. Can he hit them for 3 goals and 2 assists again? Fuck a City, but it would be funny.

Sign of the times that I brought in Mitoma this week, most years I'd wait a week, not out of loyalty but because we offered nothing to opposing attackers.
