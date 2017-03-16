« previous next »
No Mitrovic today
Transferred Cancelo in and moved Perreira to the bench as 3rd sub. Fuck this game.
Haaland captain. Cancelo in the side. Perreira 3rd sub. And even Raya managed to concede vs Nottingham Forrest.

What a season!
Picked a good day to captain Cancelo!
That (captain) KdB dive and scruffy Whoreland penalty at least gave me a ff boost.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November  5, 2022, 05:07:00 pm
Picked a good day to captain Cancelo!

3 points from 4 players so far. :D
Quote from: amir87 on November  5, 2022, 03:53:48 pm
Transferred Cancelo in and moved Perreira to the bench as 3rd sub. Fuck this game.

But did you Captain Cancelo, like a crazy person??

FML.
82 points, captained Tripper, just shy of 500k in the world now.. huge jump from 1.1m last week
60

Zaha on my bench

switched from Mo to Cyborg as captain

Lost a late clean sheet for Schar too
So at the last minute I decided to captain Cancelo and take out Perreira for Ward-Prowse. Did have Haaland in the team. Also lost a Newcastle clean sheet late on.

A shite 39 points! Had I not changed my team from last week Id have had about 15 more points I think.
I finally gave up on Ward Prowse, 10 weeks of sod all was too much to bear. Brought in Zaha, which worked, and have brought in Summerville for a bargain 4.4m.
Summerville looks a baller

just thinking, if its unlimited transfers during WC and you still have a wildcard you can probably use it this weekend and still get frees during WC
For once I have the 15 players I want, I wouldn't change a thing,
but I'm sitting here with 2 free transfers and a wild card?   :-\
Didn't realize I'd have to use the wild card so soon.
If it aint broke..................

I once used it for the sake of it, took out some Egyptian guy to load up on Liverpool defenders. Same fella I took out bangs in a Hat trick. So Malah or something.
« Reply #5734 on: November 10, 2022, 11:05:38 am »

You're right, "If it ain't broke" ..... but sometimes it's hard doing nothing,
especially when 2 hours later you know exactly what you should have done.   ;D
Ouch to the Cancelo-captainers. I went for Salah, and ended up with 75 points even with Cancelo in the squad. Very happy with that after four or five consecutive small red arrows.
Alternatives for my team this week:

1. Solanke to Alvarez
2. Guehi to Perisic (forces me to bench either Almirón or Solanke)
3. Sánchez to Ramsdale (boring, but sensible?)

Any thoughts?
Ive done Saliba for Dier and Eze for Ward-Prowse (apologies in advance).
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 10, 2022, 08:09:18 pm
Ive done Saliba for Dier and Eze for Ward-Prowse (apologies in advance).

Think you're twisting your own melons man.

Eze like sunday morning and Saliba is boss.
Quote from: lionel_messias on November 10, 2022, 10:32:38 pm
Think you're twisting your own melons man.

Eze like sunday morning and Saliba is boss.

I meant for the inevitable Ward-Prowse goal at Anfield now Ive sold him.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November 10, 2022, 10:35:12 pm
I meant for the inevitable Ward-Prowse goal at Anfield now Ive sold him.

Ah my own head was fecked from the FSG ownership thread, you have actually brought in Saliba and Eze (like Sunday morning) which is entirely sensible.
No idea what to do this week.

What happens with transfers during WC?
Unlimited free transfers, basically another Wildcard.

Gone for Solanke, seeing as Mitrovic is out.
So what's Haaland doing today?

Hmmmmmmmmm.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:41:11 am
So what's Haaland doing today?

Hmmmmmmmmm.

Brentford look ripe for a beating unfortunately.
Would take a brave soul to go against Haaland captain today.
Just pondering whether to triple captain him. Only thing stopping me is that it could be an odd week pre World Cup.
