Is Trent back in for us or will Milner go again?



It could also be Gomez at RB and Konaté in the middle (a little bit late to answer that I see).Anyway. I'm changing my mind late this season. It is not a good idea. I went from keeping Kane and doing Diaz to Eze, to going Kane to Solanke, and bringing in Salah for a hit. Salah is also captain, while Nuñez would have been if not. Watch this pain space.