Re: Fantasy Premier League
Given up with this shit, had Nunes and Kelechi on bench and Perisic, Robbo, Trent in defence.

Perisic comes on with a minute to go, Trent hauled on 59 mins and of course Robertson doesn't start.

I'll try again 23/24
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Want to switch Robbo to Gomez but not sure if he'll start at the weekend against Wolves, given we have Napoli mid-week.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Awful week ... 18 points from Haaland, 17 points from the rest.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Thought I was doing quite well with 42 points with 5 to go, but they only gave me a further 7 pts for a fairly average week.

Now I have to decide whether to stick with Trent and Salah.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Top of 3/5 of my MLs.

Took out Salah and distributed the rest on Mitrovic, Martinelli and Antony, with some funds left over.

Already regretting it though. Not the selling Salah part, but bringing in Antony/Mitrovic instead of Kane/Martinelli...

Took a -8 on it too. Dreadful decision.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
95 last week.

32 this week.

It feels like some of the big hitters aren't really justifying their price tags at the moment, with Salah being the prime example. He remains 5th highest scoring midfielder though (4 points off top), which given his form and relative lack of involvement (in real terms) so far, it's perhaps not as bad as it seems. Must admit my instinct, driven by the disappointment of captaining him and watching him blank, was to think about dropping him and redistributing funds, but I think I'll hold off. If you did it becomes hard to get him back in if/when he really does catch fire as well (minus a Wildcard).

We Go Again.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
I best get my free transfer back.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
because...? are they postponing fixtures? I wouldn't complain :D
Re: Fantasy Premier League
So free hit this week or nah?
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Nah

Later in season
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Im able to field 9 at the moment with no goalkeeper. Might just accept the hit this week and use the two free transfers for the next gameweek. Bound to pick up injuries over the international break.

Fourth disrupted season in a row.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Trent and Mo were already on a knife edge. Only 9 players available (8 since my Fulham reserve striker went on loan) so they might have to step aside for a few weeks. Time to use my jinxing powers.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
How many Wildcards do we get this season, anybody know?

Remember a few saying in preseason that there was three this time due to the World Cup factor, but don't recall seeing it mentioned officially.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
afaik its two

one prior to january which is use or lose

one post january

The Wildcard chip can be used twice a season. The first wildcard will be available from the start of the season until Sat 12 Nov 13:30. The second wildcard will be available after Mon 26 Dec 13:30 in readiness for the January transfer window opening and remain available until the end of the season. The Wildcard chip is played when confirming transfers that cost points and can't be cancelled once played.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
I have 2 free transfers available.
If I use my 'free hit' this week, will I still have my 2 free transfers next week?
Re: Fantasy Premier League
no
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Thanks mate. That's exactly what I'd seen as well.

Also seen suggestions that there will be unlimited transfers during the World Cup, essentially the same as happens during preseason.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Wildcard played. For the first time ever, I have no LFC players in my squad (previously had 3!). That will change after our "bye" round and the int'l break, will bring our boys back one-by-one as long as we keep performing. Probably Diaz first.

Yes, I bought Whoreland. Hopefully I am taking one for the team and have condemned him to a long-term injury or opponents working him out.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
I was going to take out Salah for Son but Son has had a quiet start to season

if i pick KDB pep will bench him

already maxed out for arsenal

two free transfers
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Sold Trent and Carvalho for Dier and Kulaveski. They probably wont play now. Kept Mo and backing him to come good when we restart.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Only had seven players, so Ive had to Free Hit. Ended up getting Jesus and the two gorms up top, along with KDB. Probably better than my actual team.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
But you really have 3 , as durning the World Cup break you have unlimited transfers
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Thanks Rocco i will keep in mind

anyway

salah out son in

I know son hasnt done anything this season but i will gamble on it vs Leicester
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Made the same trade and captained him.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Expecting Rodgers to drop Ward, which leaves me with a dodgy 5-2-3 and probably no keeper   :(
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Made a last minute transfer, Salah out and Andreas in.

 ::)
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Is that based on an injury report? Cause I brought both of those in on my wildcard. Thinking I didn't cut deep enough, because Neco and JWP survived the cull and provided a grand total of 2 points. JWP is a tricky one... Plays every minute of every game so he will probably pay off in the long term but on a weekly basis he often feels like a dud. I have enough cash to replace him with Diaz after the break. But I'm doing so badly this season, I'm thinking of going 3 each from the Manc clubs. Could do the Ev too, but they don't need my help.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
No, just on a whim as usual! Had 2 free transfers so went short term and Spurs look to have a winnable home game. Carvalho was a cheap punt and did score 2 in 2 after I signed him but dont think hell start again for us for a little while. Not sure what to do with Trent but I have him and Cancelo and at the moment thought his fee could be better spent elsewhere. Might just Wildcard it when theres a full set of fixtures again.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Aaaand they've benched him  ;D
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Just having shocker after shocker this season. Perisic sums it all up. Should have got 5 with an assist. Ends up on 2 after being taken off before 60 then booked for celebrating on the pitch. Seems like everything goes against me!

Re: Fantasy Premier League
Hope you put the lottery on!
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Nope  ;D
Re: Fantasy Premier League
A dreadful 28 points.

I'm around 70 behind the leader already - becomes virtually impossible that many behind as everyone starts to have the same big players (haaland, Salah, Jesus etc).

Going to give Salah one more gameweek vs Brighton then may have to gamble and take him out.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Didn't have WC, but was lucky. Needed only -4 to field eleven (including Ward though). Ended up with 58-4. Quite happy with that.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Fuck this shit!  :butt

When does next season start?
Re: Fantasy Premier League
In a sense, Boxing Day!
Re: Fantasy Premier League
51 points. Will take that.
