« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 136 137 138 139 140 [141]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fantasy Premier League  (Read 204978 times)

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,408
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5600 on: September 5, 2022, 10:28:38 am »
Given up with this shit, had Nunes and Kelechi on bench and Perisic, Robbo, Trent in defence.

Perisic comes on with a minute to go, Trent hauled on 59 mins and of course Robertson doesn't start.

I'll try again 23/24
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,595
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5601 on: September 5, 2022, 12:00:41 pm »
Want to switch Robbo to Gomez but not sure if he'll start at the weekend against Wolves, given we have Napoli mid-week.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,781
  • since 1956
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5602 on: September 5, 2022, 01:05:46 pm »

Awful week ... 18 points from Haaland, 17 points from the rest.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,211
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5603 on: September 5, 2022, 02:54:56 pm »
Thought I was doing quite well with 42 points with 5 to go, but they only gave me a further 7 pts for a fairly average week.

Now I have to decide whether to stick with Trent and Salah.
Logged

Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,724
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5604 on: September 5, 2022, 05:06:09 pm »
Top of 3/5 of my MLs.

Took out Salah and distributed the rest on Mitrovic, Martinelli and Antony, with some funds left over.

Already regretting it though. Not the selling Salah part, but bringing in Antony/Mitrovic instead of Kane/Martinelli...

Took a -8 on it too. Dreadful decision.
Logged

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,700
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5605 on: September 6, 2022, 03:41:41 am »
95 last week.

32 this week.

It feels like some of the big hitters aren't really justifying their price tags at the moment, with Salah being the prime example. He remains 5th highest scoring midfielder though (4 points off top), which given his form and relative lack of involvement (in real terms) so far, it's perhaps not as bad as it seems. Must admit my instinct, driven by the disappointment of captaining him and watching him blank, was to think about dropping him and redistributing funds, but I think I'll hold off. If you did it becomes hard to get him back in if/when he really does catch fire as well (minus a Wildcard).

We Go Again.
« Last Edit: September 6, 2022, 03:45:35 am by Grobbelrevell »
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,530
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5606 on: September 8, 2022, 07:56:31 pm »
I best get my free transfer back.
Logged
AHA!

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,386
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5607 on: September 9, 2022, 02:58:27 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on September  8, 2022, 07:56:31 pm
I best get my free transfer back.

because...? are they postponing fixtures? I wouldn't complain :D
Logged

Offline RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,775
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5608 on: Yesterday at 06:46:01 pm »
So free hit this week or nah?
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,426
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5609 on: Yesterday at 09:12:37 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on Yesterday at 06:46:01 pm
So free hit this week or nah?
Nah

Later in season
Logged

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,678
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5610 on: Yesterday at 11:05:53 pm »
Im able to field 9 at the moment with no goalkeeper. Might just accept the hit this week and use the two free transfers for the next gameweek. Bound to pick up injuries over the international break.

Fourth disrupted season in a row.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,386
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5611 on: Today at 04:51:55 am »
Trent and Mo were already on a knife edge. Only 9 players available (8 since my Fulham reserve striker went on loan) so they might have to step aside for a few weeks. Time to use my jinxing powers.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 136 137 138 139 140 [141]   Go Up
« previous next »
 