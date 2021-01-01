Please
Topic: Fantasy Premier League (Read 204010 times)
-Willo-
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Today
at 10:28:38 am »
Given up with this shit, had Nunes and Kelechi on bench and Perisic, Robbo, Trent in defence.
Perisic comes on with a minute to go, Trent hauled on 59 mins and of course Robertson doesn't start.
I'll try again 23/24
