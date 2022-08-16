« previous next »
« Reply #5480 on: August 16, 2022, 09:49:14 pm »
Ha, yeah I'm glad I was too lazy to do any transfers, probably would have sold Jesus and bought Darwin & Mitrovic.
« Reply #5481 on: August 17, 2022, 08:36:04 am »
Darwin transferred out already for Toney

matched the average this week.

I captained Haaland so that bombed.
« Reply #5482 on: August 17, 2022, 09:40:22 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on August 17, 2022, 08:36:04 am
Darwin transferred out already for Toney

matched the average this week.

I captained Haaland so that bombed.

I had Darwin and not Haaland. Might just bite the bullet and get the big orc in. How much more expensive is he?
« Reply #5483 on: August 17, 2022, 10:03:22 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 17, 2022, 09:40:22 am
I had Darwin and not Haaland. Might just bite the bullet and get the big orc in. How much more expensive is he?
Darwin was 9.1 but now 9

Haaland 11.6
« Reply #5484 on: August 17, 2022, 10:05:29 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on August 17, 2022, 10:03:22 am
Darwin was 9.1 but now 9

Haaland 11.6

Would have to probably sell Cancelo to afford that.

Might better selling Darwin and getting a cheaper striker (like Toney mentioned above) and having a couple of million more to beef up midfield. Not sure Saka is working for me, might swap him for Sterling.
« Reply #5485 on: August 17, 2022, 10:07:43 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 17, 2022, 10:05:29 am
Would have to probably sell Cancelo to afford that.

Might better selling Darwin and getting a cheaper striker (like Toney mentioned above) and having a couple of million more to beef up midfield. Not sure Saka is working for me, might swap him for Sterling.
Yeah Toney has a decent run of fixtures

Could possibly get Nunez back after his suspension as his price might slip another .1

Already 750000+ have taken him out
« Reply #5486 on: August 17, 2022, 10:11:44 am »
Welbecks a decent (stop laughing at the back) cheaper option, had him at the back end of last season and he came back with an assist or goal every week. Also got a decent run of fixtures and not much competition for his place right now (assuming Maupay leaves).
« Reply #5487 on: August 17, 2022, 10:29:18 am »
Its a fucker when they adjust a price by 0.1. Could get Toney in for Nunez but then I cant quite afford to upgrade Guimares for another 8m midfielder like Foden.

Will mull it over some more before getting it wrong. Could get Gundogan or Mahrez but you just dont know if theyll start. I can afford KDB but would have to get a 4.5m striker to make that work. My other 2 are Jesus and Wilson so that could still be better maybe. Would give me Ederson, Trent, Cancelo, Salah and KDB as certs and then Jesus, Wilson, Ward-Prowse and Guimares chipping in.

Citys next few (after Newcastle) look pretty inviting.

Going round in circles!
« Reply #5488 on: August 17, 2022, 11:22:48 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 17, 2022, 10:29:18 am
Its a fucker when they adjust a price by 0.1. Could get Toney in for Nunez but then I cant quite afford to upgrade Guimares for another 8m midfielder like Foden.

'Downgrade' to Fornals (5.5) or that little scrote Anthony Gordon (home to Forrest next) which will free you up 0.5 to play around with.

Gordon is listed as a midfielder but plays up front for the Bitters and the only one likely to get something for them. Worth a punt!
« Reply #5489 on: Yesterday at 09:01:57 am »
Jibbed Robbo :(

Just got a feeling hes going to be rotated heavily this season and it frees up some funds for a forward upgrade at some stage.
« Reply #5490 on: Yesterday at 09:15:57 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:01:57 am
Jibbed Robbo :(

Just got a feeling hes going to be rotated heavily this season and it frees up some funds for a forward upgrade at some stage.

I'm thinking similar with Trent - going to give it another 2 or 3 games. The 7.5 is a big fee to pay for a defender and you've got to be getting assists for that money, clean sheets at very least!

Hard to see past Haaland or Jesus captain this weekend although Mo did score a hatrick at OT last season!
« Reply #5491 on: Yesterday at 09:29:41 am »
I also want to have a fair bit left in my bank, as Im planning an attacking player against each of Bournemouths opponents each week. Sure this was a plan with Norwich I had last season but stupidly ended up jibbing it early on.
« Reply #5492 on: Yesterday at 11:43:30 am »
Bad week last week.
« Reply #5493 on: Today at 10:30:25 am »
Thoughts on captain this week? I didn't put Salah as captain for the game at Old Trafford, for my sins, so have put him this year. Otherwise it's between Diaz, Son and Jesus.
« Reply #5494 on: Today at 10:41:20 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:30:25 am
Thoughts on captain this week? I didn't put Salah as captain for the game at Old Trafford, for my sins, so have put him this year. Otherwise it's between Diaz, Son and Jesus.

Ive gone Jesus. Sorry Mo for the betrayal. Please punish me with another hat trick.
« Reply #5495 on: Today at 10:47:53 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:30:25 am
Thoughts on captain this week? I didn't put Salah as captain for the game at Old Trafford, for my sins, so have put him this year. Otherwise it's between Diaz, Son and Jesus.
Gone for Mo. Fingers crossed!
« Reply #5496 on: Today at 11:04:07 am »
Yeah ultimately went for Salah as well. Mainly on the basis that Man Utd are still rubbish.
« Reply #5497 on: Today at 11:39:46 am »
I feel dirty but went Haaland captain. Jesus and Salah could hit big but probably slightly riskier - Arsenal were hot and cold last season and just unsure on us at the minute. Will gladly be proven wrong!
« Reply #5498 on: Today at 08:21:29 pm »
I appear to have somehow got myself up to second :lmao

Only four left to play this weekend though, sadly.
