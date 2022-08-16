Its a fucker when they adjust a price by 0.1. Could get Toney in for Nunez but then I cant quite afford to upgrade Guimares for another 8m midfielder like Foden.
Will mull it over some more before getting it wrong. Could get Gundogan or Mahrez but you just dont know if theyll start. I can afford KDB but would have to get a 4.5m striker to make that work. My other 2 are Jesus and Wilson so that could still be better maybe. Would give me Ederson, Trent, Cancelo, Salah and KDB as certs and then Jesus, Wilson, Ward-Prowse and Guimares chipping in.
Citys next few (after Newcastle) look pretty inviting.
Going round in circles!