Fantasy Premier League

Re: Fantasy Premier League
August 16, 2022, 09:49:14 pm
Ha, yeah I'm glad I was too lazy to do any transfers, probably would have sold Jesus and bought Darwin & Mitrovic.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
August 17, 2022, 08:36:04 am
Darwin transferred out already for Toney

matched the average this week.

I captained Haaland so that bombed.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
August 17, 2022, 09:40:22 am
Quote from: paulrazor on August 17, 2022, 08:36:04 am
Darwin transferred out already for Toney

matched the average this week.

I captained Haaland so that bombed.

I had Darwin and not Haaland. Might just bite the bullet and get the big orc in. How much more expensive is he?
Re: Fantasy Premier League
August 17, 2022, 10:03:22 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 17, 2022, 09:40:22 am
I had Darwin and not Haaland. Might just bite the bullet and get the big orc in. How much more expensive is he?
Darwin was 9.1 but now 9

Haaland 11.6
Re: Fantasy Premier League
August 17, 2022, 10:05:29 am
Quote from: paulrazor on August 17, 2022, 10:03:22 am
Darwin was 9.1 but now 9

Haaland 11.6

Would have to probably sell Cancelo to afford that.

Might better selling Darwin and getting a cheaper striker (like Toney mentioned above) and having a couple of million more to beef up midfield. Not sure Saka is working for me, might swap him for Sterling.
Re: Fantasy Premier League
August 17, 2022, 10:07:43 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 17, 2022, 10:05:29 am
Would have to probably sell Cancelo to afford that.

Might better selling Darwin and getting a cheaper striker (like Toney mentioned above) and having a couple of million more to beef up midfield. Not sure Saka is working for me, might swap him for Sterling.
Yeah Toney has a decent run of fixtures

Could possibly get Nunez back after his suspension as his price might slip another .1

Already 750000+ have taken him out
Re: Fantasy Premier League
August 17, 2022, 10:11:44 am
Welbecks a decent (stop laughing at the back) cheaper option, had him at the back end of last season and he came back with an assist or goal every week. Also got a decent run of fixtures and not much competition for his place right now (assuming Maupay leaves).
Re: Fantasy Premier League
August 17, 2022, 10:29:18 am
Its a fucker when they adjust a price by 0.1. Could get Toney in for Nunez but then I cant quite afford to upgrade Guimares for another 8m midfielder like Foden.

Will mull it over some more before getting it wrong. Could get Gundogan or Mahrez but you just dont know if theyll start. I can afford KDB but would have to get a 4.5m striker to make that work. My other 2 are Jesus and Wilson so that could still be better maybe. Would give me Ederson, Trent, Cancelo, Salah and KDB as certs and then Jesus, Wilson, Ward-Prowse and Guimares chipping in.

Citys next few (after Newcastle) look pretty inviting.

Going round in circles!
Re: Fantasy Premier League
August 17, 2022, 11:22:48 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 17, 2022, 10:29:18 am
Its a fucker when they adjust a price by 0.1. Could get Toney in for Nunez but then I cant quite afford to upgrade Guimares for another 8m midfielder like Foden.

'Downgrade' to Fornals (5.5) or that little scrote Anthony Gordon (home to Forrest next) which will free you up 0.5 to play around with.

Gordon is listed as a midfielder but plays up front for the Bitters and the only one likely to get something for them. Worth a punt!
Re: Fantasy Premier League
Today at 09:01:57 am
Jibbed Robbo :(

Just got a feeling hes going to be rotated heavily this season and it frees up some funds for a forward upgrade at some stage.
