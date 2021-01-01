Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Fantasy Premier League
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
133
134
135
136
137
[
138
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Fantasy Premier League (Read 199800 times)
GreatEx
pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,328
Re: Fantasy Premier League
«
Reply #5480 on:
Today
at 09:49:14 pm »
Ha, yeah I'm glad I was too lazy to do any transfers, probably would have sold Jesus and bought Darwin & Mitrovic.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
133
134
135
136
137
[
138
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Fantasy Premier League
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.34]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2