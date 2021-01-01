« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 132 133 134 135 136 [137]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fantasy Premier League  (Read 198253 times)

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,181
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5440 on: Today at 05:21:41 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:46:52 pm
I did really well and happy with my team but i feel like i need to take a hit and get Haaland in.

His price has already gone up.  Fucksake. 
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,321
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5441 on: Today at 07:44:01 am »
People who put a player like Ward-Prowse on the bench deserve their pain. That is just bad strategy.

Glad I forgot about the GW1 bench boost that I pledged to use after years of unrewarded opening day bench bonanzas. This year I would've only got 3 points thanks to Neco and Ward's slow starts and my cheeky punt on Luke Plange being misguided.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,034
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5442 on: Today at 07:48:07 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 07:44:01 am
People who put a player like Ward-Prowse on the bench deserve their pain. That is just bad strategy.

Glad I forgot about the GW1 bench boost that I pledged to use after years of unrewarded opening day bench bonanzas. This year I would've only got 3 points thanks to Neco and Ward's slow starts and my cheeky punt on Luke Plange being misguided.

Fuck you.

Cant help it if my team is so strong. If he works hard he may get a chance to get selected in future games.*

*Ahead of Sven Botman or Rico Henry.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,321
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5443 on: Today at 08:07:48 am »
:D don't worry, I fucked my team completely by dumping Mitrovic, Martinelli and Toney in my final cut, replacing with Jesus, Trossard and the other Brentford striker, Mbuemo or summit.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,850
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5444 on: Today at 08:41:47 am »
Gabriel, Ederson, Darwin, Mo and Haaland launched me to 72, happy with that

Botman and Perisic not playing wasnt good
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,508
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5445 on: Today at 08:44:53 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  5, 2022, 10:19:15 pm
Swapped Foden for Saka didnt I, you big dick.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  6, 2022, 06:08:49 pm
Salah and Nunez.
Ward-Prowse as my first sub. Boan didnt start so was all looking good and then he came in as a 93rd minute sub. Fuck off!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:58:06 am
52 with 3 to come. Would be 60 had Botman not come on in the 93rd minute. Fuck you Eddie Howe.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:48:07 am
Fuck you.
Cant help it if my team is so strong. If he works hard he may get a chance to get selected in future games.*

Crikey, never seen Nick so angry like this before. And its only GW1  ;D  ;D
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Pages: 1 ... 132 133 134 135 136 [137]   Go Up
« previous next »
 