« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fantasy Premier League  (Read 198002 times)

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,689
  • Believer
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5400 on: August 5, 2022, 10:50:41 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on August  5, 2022, 09:50:36 am
Gone with Callum Wilson upfront for work league. Will he start?

Same here mate. I am pretty sure he will start. Who is their alternative up front ?
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,013
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5401 on: August 5, 2022, 10:56:40 am »
Quote from: Qston on August  5, 2022, 10:50:41 am
Same here mate. I am pretty sure he will start. Who is their alternative up front ?

Chris Wood.

They signed him when Wilson was out injured I think and he hardly set the world alight. Wilson is a far more mobile and well rounded striker. Hoping they start him because I also have him!
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,092
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5402 on: August 5, 2022, 11:37:33 am »
Anyone gong for Carvalho?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,026
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5403 on: August 5, 2022, 11:48:29 am »
 :wave

Quote from: RivaGe on July 27, 2022, 06:08:19 am
Hi lads, I've renewed our classic league, here's the link to join if you're new: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/tuarwz
Quote from: Bobinhood on July 27, 2022, 10:27:18 pm
Hey guys, good to see the leagues back up ta Rivage

gonna throw a head to head up here as well for anyone that's interested, generally quite fun. fill yer boots.

ljkxnw  is the code

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/ljkxnw    and here is the link for RAWK head to head.

cheers

Quote from: Anthony on August  4, 2022, 09:31:46 pm
Lot of people in that already! :thumbup

Setup another one if you want to try that too (different opposition) ms8c6b

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/ms8c6b
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,013
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5404 on: August 5, 2022, 12:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on August  5, 2022, 11:37:33 am
Anyone gong for Carvalho?

I havent because I have three of our players already. Is he pretty cheap? Dont think hell start (m)any games anytime soon but can see him coming off the bench most matches so as a cheaper option he may be ok.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,092
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5405 on: August 5, 2022, 12:15:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  5, 2022, 12:02:01 pm
I havent because I have three of our players already. Is he pretty cheap? Dont think hell start (m)any games anytime soon but can see him coming off the bench most matches so as a cheaper option he may be ok.

£5.5m. He may not be starting much during the first part of the season but yeah, I think Klopp will be bringing him on in a few matches and he's been getting into goalscoring positions in pre-season and similarly against Man City last week so he could be good for a few goals.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,092
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5406 on: August 5, 2022, 12:27:07 pm »
Saying that, I probably won't pick him anway as I'm mainly mulling over Diaz or Nnuez to complement Alexander-Arnold and Salah.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,689
  • Believer
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5407 on: August 5, 2022, 01:28:40 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  5, 2022, 10:56:40 am
Chris Wood.

They signed him when Wilson was out injured I think and he hardly set the world alight. Wilson is a far more mobile and well rounded striker. Hoping they start him because I also have him!

Does he count as an alternative striker  ;D

Wilson, when fit !, is a good striker and IF they can keep him fit will score a fair few for the price he is.

Funny isn`t it. Going back a few years you would have been spoiled for choice on the striker front, but nowadays goals come mainly from what FF class as a midfielder. I mean how the hell are Mo or Diaz midfielders in a FRONT 3 ?!
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,674
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5408 on: August 5, 2022, 01:50:50 pm »
Pope, Ward
Botman, Matip, Zinchenko, Kristensen, Williams
Salah, Bernardo, Martinelli, Dewsbury Hall, Murphy
Jesus, Haaland, Kane

Gone striker heavy this season.
Logged

Offline LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,674
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5409 on: August 5, 2022, 01:52:04 pm »
Quote from: Qston on August  5, 2022, 01:28:40 pm
Does he count as an alternative striker  ;D

Wilson, when fit !, is a good striker and IF they can keep him fit will score a fair few for the price he is.

Funny isn`t it. Going back a few years you would have been spoiled for choice on the striker front, but nowadays goals come mainly from what FF class as a midfielder. I mean how the hell are Mo or Diaz midfielders in a FRONT 3 ?!

The Telegraph have Salah, Diaz, Son etc down as strikers this season for the first time.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,721
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5410 on: August 5, 2022, 02:19:21 pm »
Will be interesting to see how Haaland does at West Ham. City are fairly slow to get going at times and obviously struggled there last season but then you look at the fixtures they have after that and you can only see a flurry of goals for him unfortunately.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,849
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5411 on: August 5, 2022, 02:26:04 pm »
Cash and Odegaard out

Guimares and Perisic in

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,759
  • since 1956
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5412 on: August 5, 2022, 03:26:06 pm »
It seems a lot of people dumping Haaland for Jesus.

Haaland down from 50% to 44%

Jesus now 76.5%   ;D
Logged

Offline ConqueredAllOfEurope

  • Shit, just realised I can have a custom title...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,796
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5413 on: August 5, 2022, 03:53:04 pm »
It seems a lot of the FPL "pros" and "experts" have gone for a defender heavy approach to start with. Makes you realise the impact TAA and Robbo have had on the Prem in general and how they have evolved the full back position.
Logged
"We have to change from doubter to believer... now"

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,691
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5414 on: August 5, 2022, 03:54:42 pm »
In case anyone fancies a paid league, I've set one up for this season.

£20 in and weekly prizes (all paid end of season).

Currently 43 in (including one or two from here), with a prize pot of £880.

If you fancy it, just drop me a PM and I'll ping over the details  :wave
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,506
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5415 on: August 5, 2022, 03:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on August  5, 2022, 03:26:06 pm
It seems a lot of people dumping Haaland for Jesus.

Haaland down from 50% to 44%

Jesus now 76.5%   ;D

I might do this too.

Or swap Nunez for Jesus for GW1 and then switch them for GW2 when we're home to Palace.

Need to decide quickly!  :rollseyes
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,691
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5416 on: August 5, 2022, 04:12:59 pm »
Not as convinced by Arsenal away at Palace as some appear to be.
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,691
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5417 on: August 5, 2022, 04:27:37 pm »
Ederson
Robertson
Andreas
Toney

OR

Ramsdale
Walker
Bailey
Darwin

Can't decide...
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,721
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5418 on: August 5, 2022, 04:28:43 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on August  5, 2022, 04:12:59 pm
Not as convinced by Arsenal away at Palace as some appear to be.

I think Arsenal will win but will be surprises if it's a huge scoreline.

The only thumping I can see this weekend may be Spurs at home to Southampton- I think Southampton will struggle this season.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,455
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5419 on: August 5, 2022, 04:31:46 pm »
Currently:

Mendy, Ward
Tomiyasu, Cash, TAA, Neco, Perisic
Salah, Diaz, Sterling, Rashford, Neto
Jesus, Toney, Awoniyi

Got .5 left in the bank.

Threw in Rashford since he's apparently going to be playing up top for United this weekend and 6.5 is a good price at the moment, but could be convinced otherwise. Went for Neto since he's only 5.5 and a tricky little player against a Leeds team that will still be very open defensively at times. But Wolves seem like they might be a bit shit this season and they don't have a striker at the moment and Neto barely featured last season due to injuries. Couple hours to decide still but, I'm sweating it already.  ;D
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,313
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5420 on: August 5, 2022, 05:15:46 pm »
I've taken out Nunez as I don't think he'll start.

Mendy - Decent start for Chelsea
Bench: Ward - Could be Leicester's first choice at 4m

Trent - No Brainer
Walker - Cheap City full back with limited rotation options
James - Will shift out if he settles at CB
Bench: Ait-Nouri - Cheap and promising, Wolves have a decent run
Bench: Neco Williams - Cheap starter

Salah - Set and forget
Podence - Expected to start in an advanced position with Jimenez out. Very low ownership.
Bruno Guimaeres - Risky one. See how he settles in
Bailey - Cheap with a good pre season
Bench: Fornals - Low ownership, high output last couple of seasons

Jesus - All aboard the bandwagon
Kane - Bellend, but a bellend who gets points.
Firmino - Should start v Fulham, but leaves me £1.5m ITB to bring in Nunez once he settles
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,126
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5421 on: August 5, 2022, 06:07:16 pm »

Alison
Bench: Henderson

James
Cancelo
VVD
Bench: Neco Williams

Salah
Bowen
Coutinho
Lingaard
Bench: Olise

Jesus
Mitrovic
Antonio
Logged

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,026
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5422 on: August 5, 2022, 06:30:35 pm »
Alea Jacta Est
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,013
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5423 on: August 5, 2022, 10:19:15 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on August  5, 2022, 07:00:00 am
As brilliant as he is Foden is not a guaranteed starter is he? For a like for like 8m midfielder Saka is nailed on to start every game.

Swapped Foden for Saka didnt I, you big dick.

Also swapped Andersen for Guehui at the last minute. Marvellous.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,092
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5424 on: August 5, 2022, 10:55:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  5, 2022, 10:19:15 pm
Swapped Foden for Saka didnt I, you big dick.

Also swapped Andersen for Guehui at the last minute. Marvellous.

So you kept Nakamba then?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,318
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5425 on: August 5, 2022, 11:42:01 pm »
Quote from: Sat1 on August  4, 2022, 01:23:49 pm
(Toti) coz of the name
(Cafu) coz of the name

I tend to do stuff like that. This year I selected Jonny and Cash to play side-by-side in my starting lineup, and called my team Pants Ring of Fire, so I've basically locked myself in there. Anyways, I had Martinelli in every draft of my squad before removing him and jumping on the Jesus bandwagon for the final version, so my season is cooked already.
Logged

Online Eternalsungod

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 566
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5426 on: August 5, 2022, 11:55:41 pm »
I went for the lambasted GW1 Bench Boost. Happy so far. Gabriel with 7 points and 14 players to go. Good luck everyone!
Logged
These young players are our future. If we handle them like horses then we get horses. Jürgen Klopp.

Offline Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5427 on: Yesterday at 12:05:19 am »
Not a bad start after the first game Martinelli and Saka with a goal and assist and only Jesus who did nothing but no loss there since 75% teams have him in. Only down from here  ;D
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,331
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5428 on: Yesterday at 01:14:55 am »
ended going pretty risky ive got minimal bench  3 4's and 3 4'5s actually. thin 

Henderson (Ward)

Nico Trent James Cancelo (patterson)

Mo Diaz Martinelli Girlish Du Bruyne

Jesus (greenwood archer)

i like henderson as a shot stopper and he should get more than a few shots on him so punted on that one   looking for that new foster :) set and forget for years
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,721
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5429 on: Yesterday at 05:59:28 pm »
Poor start other than Salah.

Jesus and Kane doing nothing is frustrating. Diaz as well.

Feel like Darwin is going to be essential soon.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,013
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5430 on: Yesterday at 06:08:49 pm »
Salah and Nunez.

Ward-Prowse as my first sub. Boan didnt start so was all looking good and then he came in as a 93rd minute sub. Fuck off!

Five subs might lead to a few weird things this season. Could give more clean sheets in fairness if defenders start getting subbed after an hour.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,331
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5431 on: Yesterday at 07:49:15 pm »
neco gets a card and scores 0 damn. All the cheapies played played though patterson played for the ev (poor guy) and archer and greenwood got a look in.

the 5 subs changes a lot. Agree that Darwin looks like a natural selection already planning to bin off Jesus.  ;D its just survival of the pointest around here....
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Eternalsungod

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 566
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5432 on: Yesterday at 09:28:54 pm »
63 points with no Haaland (went Kane) is alright, but frightening.
Logged
These young players are our future. If we handle them like horses then we get horses. Jürgen Klopp.

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,581
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5433 on: Yesterday at 10:12:20 pm »
48 with Cancelo left to play.. stupidly dropped ward Prowse to bench thinking he wouldnt get a sniff and brought Cash in to start be switching them again next week
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5434 on: Today at 08:42:12 am »
Would've been deep in the mud without Mo and Darwin kind of still am,benched Martinelli as well..  :P
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,273
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5435 on: Today at 10:42:02 am »
63 so far. Not bad.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,013
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5436 on: Today at 10:58:06 am »
52 with 3 to come. Would be 60 had Botman not come on in the 93rd minute. Fuck you Eddie Howe.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,273
Re: Fantasy Premier League
« Reply #5437 on: Today at 11:16:29 am »
I don't understand why people use triple captain token already. To be what twenty odd points ahead.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Up
« previous next »
 