Gone with Callum Wilson upfront for work league. Will he start?
Same here mate. I am pretty sure he will start. Who is their alternative up front ?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Hi lads, I've renewed our classic league, here's the link to join if you're new: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/tuarwz
Hey guys, good to see the leagues back up ta Rivagegonna throw a head to head up here as well for anyone that's interested, generally quite fun. fill yer boots.ljkxnw is the codehttps://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/ljkxnw and here is the link for RAWK head to head.cheers
Lot of people in that already! Setup another one if you want to try that too (different opposition) ms8c6bhttps://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/ms8c6b
Anyone gong for Carvalho?
I havent because I have three of our players already. Is he pretty cheap? Dont think hell start (m)any games anytime soon but can see him coming off the bench most matches so as a cheaper option he may be ok.
Chris Wood.They signed him when Wilson was out injured I think and he hardly set the world alight. Wilson is a far more mobile and well rounded striker. Hoping they start him because I also have him!
Does he count as an alternative striker Wilson, when fit !, is a good striker and IF they can keep him fit will score a fair few for the price he is. Funny isn`t it. Going back a few years you would have been spoiled for choice on the striker front, but nowadays goals come mainly from what FF class as a midfielder. I mean how the hell are Mo or Diaz midfielders in a FRONT 3 ?!
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
It seems a lot of people dumping Haaland for Jesus.Haaland down from 50% to 44%Jesus now 76.5%
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Not as convinced by Arsenal away at Palace as some appear to be.
As brilliant as he is Foden is not a guaranteed starter is he? For a like for like 8m midfielder Saka is nailed on to start every game.
Swapped Foden for Saka didnt I, you big dick.Also swapped Andersen for Guehui at the last minute. Marvellous.
(Toti) coz of the name(Cafu) coz of the name
Page created in 0.034 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.95]