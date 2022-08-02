« previous next »
rocco

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
August 2, 2022, 02:40:18 pm
Looks like Danny Ward £4m could be will be Leicesters starting  keeper



Danny Ward is an exceptional keeper, Rodgers said on Monday. Ive always said weve got a number one keeper there. Hes had some issues around his knee but that looks to be behind him now, hes been training well. Hes looked good. If Kasper is to go, hes a big possibility for us.
Qston

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
August 2, 2022, 03:25:20 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  2, 2022, 11:54:22 am
I generally always pick Ederson as hell get almost as clean sheets as anyone and as you say is one of the few certain starters. Ive also gone for Cancelo this year but not touching any of their midfield or attackers, even Kev the Red.

I may go with Foden but I am doubting myself there with other options that are guaranteed a start. Even Zaha has a good output points wise and has a good pre season. It's the one spot I am debating - that £7-8m midfielder option
Crosby Nick

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
August 2, 2022, 03:29:30 pm
Quote from: Qston on August  2, 2022, 03:25:20 pm
I may go with Foden but I am doubting myself there with other options that are guaranteed a start. Even Zaha has a good output points wise and has a good pre season. It's the one spot I am debating - that £7-8m midfielder option

Yeah Im doubting my two in that bracket (Maddison and Saka). Maddison might be unsettled by transfer talk and Sakas output is never quite as good as it should be. Might be better getting Sterling and a £6m rather than two £8ms.
rocco

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
August 2, 2022, 03:41:46 pm
Quote from: Qston on August  2, 2022, 03:25:20 pm
I may go with Foden but I am doubting myself there with other options that are guaranteed a start. Even Zaha has a good output points wise and has a good pre season. It's the one spot I am debating - that £7-8m midfielder option

Crystal Palace have one of the toughest 6 game start
Qston

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
August 2, 2022, 04:42:49 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August  2, 2022, 03:29:30 pm
Yeah Im doubting my two in that bracket (Maddison and Saka). Maddison might be unsettled by transfer talk and Sakas output is never quite as good as it should be. Might be better getting Sterling and a £6m rather than two £8ms.

I had exactly the same thought on Maddison. If he does move to Newcastle I may change my view, but at the moment I think the distraction won`t help his numbers. I also agree on Saka, and I already have martinelli and Jesus so don`t want to overload on Arsenal forwards if they have a poor week. Kulusevski is an interesting option. His numbers from when he joined spurs were really good.

Why do I spend so much time thinking about this ?!  They're clever bastards who set up the pricing
Lone Star Red

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
August 2, 2022, 09:18:43 pm
Curious how guys like Alvarez, Awoniyi, and Brennan Johnson will do this season. Good prices and good outputs in other leagues, a lot will just depend on playing time (Alvarez) and how the other two make the leap to the PL. Always looking for a bargain forward who outperforms their price as the forward position lacks depth in FPL. Could free up some room to bring in another high price MF like Son or De Bruyne.
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
August 3, 2022, 12:37:07 am
Quote from: Emerald Red on August  1, 2022, 01:23:04 pm
Most Selected:

Jesus ........ 70%
Mo ........... 58%
Trent ........ 57%
Haaland .... 50%

Jesus' ownership is absurd. Don't get me wrong he's defo £0.5m or £1m too cheap, but I'm tempted to back Saka instead with him likely being on pens.
red1977

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
August 3, 2022, 07:41:43 am
Just seen a stat that Leeds new right back Rasmus Kristensen scored 10 goals and got 8 assists last season in all comps for Leipzig. Thing is though I doubt Leeds keep a load of clean sheets.
Qston

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
August 3, 2022, 11:16:19 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August  2, 2022, 09:18:43 pm
Curious how guys like Alvarez, Awoniyi, and Brennan Johnson will do this season. Good prices and good outputs in other leagues, a lot will just depend on playing time (Alvarez) and how the other two make the leap to the PL. Always looking for a bargain forward who outperforms their price as the forward position lacks depth in FPL. Could free up some room to bring in another high price MF like Son or De Bruyne.

It's always risky with players who are not PL tested. What I have tended to do is see how they do in those first few gameweeks and then consider transferring them in. Like a lot of leeds players a few years ago.
Cruiser

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
August 3, 2022, 11:17:29 am
Changed my squad over 10x. Currently sitting on this:

Ederson

Robbo
Perisic
Chilwell

Salah
Coutinho
Saka
Guimaraes
Fornals

Darwin
Haaland

Subs: N Williams, Kongolo, Taylor

Big question mark on Saka though. My gooner mate shilled him so much I've put him in for now, but not sure if his return will be good enough for an 8m player.
Rahul21

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
August 3, 2022, 11:57:46 am
Aside from Neco, are there any other £4m defenders likely to start?
Jaz

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
August 3, 2022, 12:00:05 pm
Damo58

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
August 3, 2022, 01:58:58 pm
Quote from: Rahul21 on August  3, 2022, 11:57:46 am
Aside from Neco, are there any other £4m defenders likely to start?

Patterson for Everton will get some minutes and will likely end up first choice right back sooner rather than later. Everton though innit.
Rahul21

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
August 3, 2022, 02:25:06 pm
Quote from: Damo58 on August  3, 2022, 01:58:58 pm
Patterson for Everton will get some minutes and will likely end up first choice right back sooner rather than later. Everton though innit.

Ta mate.
Crosby Nick

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
August 3, 2022, 09:06:02 pm
Just did the Draft version with work. Wifi glitched when it was my pick in round 2 and I was auto-picked Ronaldo.  Fucks sake!
Rosario

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 07:02:01 am
Currently lining up with this:

Ward
TAA James Perisic Kristensen
Diaz Salah De Bruyne Martinelli Bernado
Jesus

Subs-Edouard N.Williams Plange

Strong first XI but taking a few punts with Ward, Perisic and Kristensen never having played in the league. Would love to go Chilwell for Kristensen but he looks unlikely to start the season while he recovers from injury so went the slightly stronger midfield to start and upgraded to Silva at 7.0 from a bunch of options at 6.0
stevieG786

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 11:25:24 am
Mendy

Trent
Nico
Trippier

Salah (c)
Coutiniho
Bernardo
Eriksen

Jesus
Darwin
Haaland

subs - Tanganga, Vesterwood, Andreas


How's this looking?
paulrazor

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 11:49:10 am
Two Leicester keepers will cost a combined 8m

Still have Ederson mind you
Hazell

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 11:51:05 am
paulrazor

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 12:07:07 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:51:05 am
Danny Ward is 29! In my head he's still 21.
haha, same here
Sat1

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 01:23:49 pm
Sanchez
(Ward)

Trent
Perisic
Cucurella
Neco
(Toti) coz of the name

Salah
Bowen
Guimaraes
Son
(Cafu) coz of the name

Darwin
Jesus
(Greenwood)

Probably change it a good few times before tomorrow
Emerald Red

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 02:08:37 pm

TSB for Jesus now 74.2%

His price will plummet if he can't find the net.
2 or 3 weeks without a goal and it will be a race to get rid of him   ;D
Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 02:18:41 pm
I think others will benefit from Jesus being in the side (Saka, Martinelli) but I don't think he will outscore the likes of a slightly cheaper Antonio early on
Hazell

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 02:49:56 pm
Might have to unpick Jesus now, given how popular he is. Makes sense that he is that popular though, he's the cheapest top 6 striker who's guaranteed to play most games and is someone who has already scored goals in the league.

Can't think who is pick in his place though, only Nunez or Havertz I can think of. Nunez may not start regularly early on and is new to the league and while I think Havertz is brilliant, I don't think Tuchel has gotten the best use out of him yet.
Crosby Nick

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 02:56:42 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 02:49:56 pm
Might have to unpick Jesus now, given how popular he is. Makes sense that he is that popular though, he's the cheapest top 6 striker who's guaranteed to play most games and is someone who has already scored goals in the league.

Can't think who is pick in his place though, only Nunez or Havertz I can think of. Nunez may not start regularly early on and is new to the league and while I think Havertz is brilliant, I don't think Tuchel has gotten the best use out of him yet.

Think Ill stick with him, just because if I dont and he does well then itll be hard to catch up. Have Wilson as my 3rd striker who I think will do ok.
gerrardisgod

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 03:04:46 pm
Im quite hopeful on Awoniyi as a cheap option, I did want Johnson for his goals and assists, but Im really unsure on how theyre going to lineup given them amount of players coming in.
Crosby Nick

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 03:24:55 pm
Foden (not Sterling) and Ward-Prowse in for Saka and Maddison...is that any better or just shifting deckchairs?
paulrazor

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 03:33:04 pm
I looked at perisic but maybe too old?

Ederson/ward

Andersen, Botman, Gabriel, Cash, Neco

Salah, Odegaard, saka, zaha, periera

Haaland, Nunez, Jesus

Rosario

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 03:40:21 pm
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 02:08:37 pm
TSB for Jesus now 74.2%

His price will plummet if he can't find the net.
2 or 3 weeks without a goal and it will be a race to get rid of him   ;D

Forward position is so hard to pick since they only list strikers as forwards in the game and getting in multiple or even one big name forward in recent seasons hasnt been the way to achieve big scores. So I can see why he has been so popular but that ownership percentage is worrying when he inevitably goes through a cold streak like you mentioned.

But with the big offseason signings this summer it seems to be the way most people are lining up to start the season. I havent gone that route myself but if Nunez is starting and banging them in and Haaland gets off to a flyer and my midfield and backline isnt keeping up score wise it might require an early wildcard in the first month of the season to shift things around.
rocco

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 04:26:39 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 11:49:10 am
Two Leicester keepers will cost a combined 8m

Still have Ederson mind you

Thinking Leicester will go with two keepers, but if Maddison goes to Newcastle you might see Dubravka part of the deal .
Rhi

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 05:45:05 pm
Henderson

TAA
Robbo
Chilwell
Trippier

Salah
Bowen
Guimaraes
Coutinho
Zaha

Watkins

Bench: Ward, Neco W, Solanke, Toney

Excited to forget all about this in 2 weeks' time when it's been a terrible showing once again. 8)
Anthony

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 09:31:46 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on July 27, 2022, 10:27:18 pm
Hey guys, good to see the leagues back up ta Rivage

gonna throw a head to head up here as well for anyone that's interested, generally quite fun. fill yer boots.

ljkxnw  is the code

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/ljkxnw    and here is the link for RAWK head to head.

cheers

Lot of people in that already! :thumbup

Setup another one if you want to try that too (different opposition) ms8c6b

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/ms8c6b
Bobinhood

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2022/2023
Yesterday at 09:51:47 pm
ok:

Martinelli and the 100m diving expert (and his hair) from city

or

Bowen and a 4.5

or

Bailey and Foden ?

Much as i hate it 5 subs and the current city team jacks gonna play in most games as is foden. gonna be time sharing this year perhaps rather than game sharing. maybe

These are the questions. martinelli jack is the default but in honesty im pretty meh towards Martinelli and i cant stand Girlish because hes so very talented and he just plays for the dive anyway and also he's a merc arrayed against us in real life. looks the best value i guess.

Also, Thank you Rhi for the Thread name change! good plan going permanent  ;D Stunningly simple in nature     

Gifted Right Foot

Re: Fantasy Premier League
Today at 01:40:49 am
Anyone know where to look for info on things like what percentage a certain player contributes to a teams goals/assists over a whole season?  I'm thinking if i pick Trent, Robertson and Salah that covers a lot of our goal involvements.  Wondering who is the best from other teams as well. 
Cruiser

Re: Fantasy Premier League
Today at 07:00:00 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:24:55 pm
Foden (not Sterling) and Ward-Prowse in for Saka and Maddison...is that any better or just shifting deckchairs?

As brilliant as he is Foden is not a guaranteed starter is he? For a like for like 8m midfielder Saka is nailed on to start every game.
