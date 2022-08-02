I generally always pick Ederson as hell get almost as clean sheets as anyone and as you say is one of the few certain starters. Ive also gone for Cancelo this year but not touching any of their midfield or attackers, even Kev the Red.
I may go with Foden but I am doubting myself there with other options that are guaranteed a start. Even Zaha has a good output points wise and has a good pre season. It's the one spot I am debating - that £7-8m midfielder option
Yeah Im doubting my two in that bracket (Maddison and Saka). Maddison might be unsettled by transfer talk and Sakas output is never quite as good as it should be. Might be better getting Sterling and a £6m rather than two £8ms.
Most Selected:Jesus ........ 70%Mo ........... 58%Trent ........ 57%Haaland .... 50%
Curious how guys like Alvarez, Awoniyi, and Brennan Johnson will do this season. Good prices and good outputs in other leagues, a lot will just depend on playing time (Alvarez) and how the other two make the leap to the PL. Always looking for a bargain forward who outperforms their price as the forward position lacks depth in FPL. Could free up some room to bring in another high price MF like Son or De Bruyne.
Aside from Neco, are there any other £4m defenders likely to start?
Patterson for Everton will get some minutes and will likely end up first choice right back sooner rather than later. Everton though innit.
Danny Ward is 29! In my head he's still 21.
Might have to unpick Jesus now, given how popular he is. Makes sense that he is that popular though, he's the cheapest top 6 striker who's guaranteed to play most games and is someone who has already scored goals in the league.Can't think who is pick in his place though, only Nunez or Havertz I can think of. Nunez may not start regularly early on and is new to the league and while I think Havertz is brilliant, I don't think Tuchel has gotten the best use out of him yet.
TSB for Jesus now 74.2%His price will plummet if he can't find the net.2 or 3 weeks without a goal and it will be a race to get rid of him
Two Leicester keepers will cost a combined 8mStill have Ederson mind you
Hey guys, good to see the leagues back up ta Rivagegonna throw a head to head up here as well for anyone that's interested, generally quite fun. fill yer boots.ljkxnw is the codehttps://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/ljkxnw and here is the link for RAWK head to head.cheers
Foden (not Sterling) and Ward-Prowse in for Saka and Maddison...is that any better or just shifting deckchairs?
