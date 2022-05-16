Bargains of the season:
In defence it would have to be MATIP ... many of us thought he wouldn't play enough games,
but he played a full 90 minutes in 31/38, with 3 goals, 3 assists, 17 clean sheets, 20 bonus points.
In midfield: BOWEN of West Ham, one of only 3 midfielders to reach 200 points, along with Salah and Son who were nearly twice the price.
Forwards: PUKKI of relegated Norwich finished 3rd, and DENNIS of relegated Watford 6th.
TOP 15 (7 from Liverpool)
Alisson, Lloris.
Alexander-Arnold, Cancelo, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip.
Salah, Son, Bowen, De Bruyne, Mane.
Kane, Ronaldo, Pukki.