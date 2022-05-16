I took the punt that double Everton defence would suffice, and that Kane outscored Richarlison. Not a good punt so far. Ings as captain, and Coutinho in the team, so it was painful watching Ings miss on that lovely lay up from Coutinho. Maddison and Digne as bright spots in my FH. Won't win the thing after these last GW's, but probably can't mess up my rank completely either. One of those red cards for Richarlison would be welcomed, as much as I don't wish adversity on someone else...