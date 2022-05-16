« previous next »
Used my free hit. Couldnt bring myself to buy Richarlison or any other Blues though. Captained Son who did nothing, Ings did nothing, bought in a Palace defender. Did have Maddison and Albrighton.

As he has most of the season, Rico Henry stayed unused as my second sub. Every other fucker captained, and in one case triple captained Richie-la. Going backwards at a rate of knots.
I took the punt that double Everton defence would suffice, and that Kane outscored Richarlison. Not a good punt so far. Ings as captain, and Coutinho in the team, so it was painful watching Ings miss on that lovely lay up from Coutinho. Maddison and Digne as bright spots in my FH. Won't win the thing after these last GW's, but probably can't mess up my rank completely either. One of those red cards for Richarlison would be welcomed, as much as I don't wish adversity on someone else...  :P
Just looking at history

only 107 off my highest ever total, not bad considering i got stung with a few postponements

still a chance I could reach that total but still hasnt been a great season
Down from 60ishk to 150k. Second in work league after being top for weeks. Absolutely terrible end to the season :D

Ings hat-trick on Thursday will save me....
Quote from: Caffeine on May 17, 2022, 11:59:39 am
Down from 60ishk to 150k. Second in work league after being top for weeks. Absolutely terrible end to the season :D

Ings hat-trick on Sunday will save every fucking one of us....
FIXED
Quote from: Caffeine on May 17, 2022, 11:59:39 am
Down from 60ishk to 150k. Second in work league after being top for weeks. Absolutely terrible end to the season :D

Ings hat-trick on Thursday will save me....

Top since GW 1 until this week, 7 red arrows in last 8 weeks. Massive bottle job from me here. Full arsenal. Second place captained Son, KDB and Richarlson last 3 weeks. I woke up at 10.20 Sunday with Salah still in my team and panicked. Disaster.
Quote from: GreatEx on May 14, 2022, 11:50:09 pm
. I've added Joel because I must have one Red at all times, and you'd have to think he's a certainty to play.

Had him as last man on the bench, though, didn't I? Behind Amartey! I deserve the pain.

The guy in my work league who threatened the impossible by closing my 160 point lead to 60 last week, with a wildcard and triple captain to come, ballsed up by missing the gw37 deadline by a few minutes, but didn't realise until he'd already made 3 transfers that will take effect in gw38. He's scored 18 points and has to decide which chip gets flushed. So much for the competition!
Quote from: GreatEx on May 17, 2022, 09:46:30 pm
Had him as last man on the bench, though, didn't I? Behind Amartey! I deserve the pain.

The guy in my work league who threatened the impossible by closing my 160 point lead to 60 last week, with a wildcard and triple captain to come, ballsed up by missing the gw37 deadline by a few minutes, but didn't realise until he'd already made 3 transfers that will take effect in gw38. He's scored 18 points and has to decide which chip gets flushed. So much for the competition!

Don't you get points for any chips remaining at the end?
Wout Weghorst might have just cost me a league or two, with that sitter.

The massive twat.
Got Mateta and Henry as my first two subs. Instead I got -2 from Ben White and 2 from Ward-Prowse (reverse mockers worked at least).
Quote from: Caffeine on May 19, 2022, 11:43:01 am
Don't you get points for any chips remaining at the end?

Not that I'm aware of... It would be a joke if you did. How many points would be appropriate?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 19, 2022, 10:03:42 pm
Got Mateta and Henry as my first two subs. Instead I got -2 from Ben White and 2 from Ward-Prowse (reverse mockers worked at least).

I will claim the Mateta points off the bench thanks to Fucking Pip wasting my free hit selection of Raheem. Win-win, would've sickened me if Sterling won the title off his arse.
Thinking of bringing in Son for Salah for the final gamesweek.

Good or bad?
Quote from: bryanod on May 17, 2022, 01:35:20 pm
Top since GW 1 until this week, 7 red arrows in last 8 weeks. Massive bottle job from me here. Full arsenal. Second place captained Son, KDB and Richarlson last 3 weeks. I woke up at 10.20 Sunday with Salah still in my team and panicked. Disaster.

Make that 8 out of 9 and down to third place :lmao Gone 30 odd points behind leader so thats over with, hilariously bad.
Quote from: Cruiser on May 20, 2022, 07:46:00 am
Thinking of bringing in Son for Salah for the final gamesweek.

Good or bad?

I'm going with Bowen.
Got my bench boost to use. Safe in one league, stranded in 4th in another, might just go rogue and make about 8 transfers. :D
Quote from: Cruiser on May 20, 2022, 07:46:00 am
Thinking of bringing in Son for Salah for the final gamesweek.

Good or bad?
I don't know, but would very much like to know. I think Salah starts, but really don't like that injury scare, and what it could do to his minutes. Son is the obvious one, but a part of me wants Mane, or just to keep Salah. I want to get back in the top 100 (from 103), and I am unsure of whether to attack or be safer (with Son).
I've got to overtake a 30 point lead to win my work league. Trying to think of a way to gamble as he's got a very similar team to mine.

Inevitably he'll be picking either Son or Kane as captain.
Quote from: amir87 on May 21, 2022, 11:30:57 pm
I've got to overtake a 30 point lead to win my work league. Trying to think of a way to gamble as he's got a very similar team to mine.

Inevitably he'll be picking either Son or Kane as captain.

Well then, so what hed least expect. Captain Tim Krul.
Closed in my main league (my sunday football team) with my wildcard for 101 last week. Leader came out of the blocks on gd 1 66th in the entire world, was down over 80 points after 1 week! Chasing the bastard ever since.  ;D

Caught him around Christmas but then Mo fell off a cliff after afcon and he pulled away again, but i went bench boost dbl gw 36 then wildcard dbl gw 37 and now iv closed to within 17 points from near 100 back and ive got triple cap left. 350k overall.

Hes sweating

Lets win this Title(s) then lads  ;D
Top 10 finish in the RAWK league and 30k overall will take that, here's to the next season and more importantly come on Liverpool batter the Spanish fecks in the final.
Quote from: JLStretton on May 22, 2022, 11:00:11 pm
Top 10 finish in the RAWK league and 30k overall will take that, here's to the next season and more importantly come on Liverpool batter the Spanish fecks in the final.

Awesome!

Stormed to the wire 110-101-112 last 3 weeks, won my football team and associates league with my first lead of the year  ;D Ditto with a small Big Soccer board and landed exactly 100th on Rawk. #702 itw on the game week.

Last name on the second Page i am definitively taking that, i touched the first page briefly (my annual goal, often unfulfilled) in Christmas about but then nosedived way down the list.

Just that last 10 mins of the real thing not too brilliant. ah well.
Quote from: Bobinhood on May 23, 2022, 01:06:14 am
Awesome!

Stormed to the wire 110-101-112 last 3 weeks, won my football team and associates league with my first lead of the year  ;D Ditto with a small Big Soccer board and landed exactly 100th on Rawk. #702 itw on the game week.

Last name on the second Page i am definitively taking that, i touched the first page briefly (my annual goal, often unfulfilled) in Christmas about but then nosedived way down the list.

Just that last 10 mins of the real thing not too brilliant. ah well.

So it's you that bumped me out of the RAWK top 100 on the last day! Well, you and two others. I really pulled a Villa in the last 7 gameweeks, only ranked inside the top 2.5 million in one of those weeks (when I used the free hit). Just didn't react quickly enough to Mo's scoring dip, Son and KdB surges, etc.
Well done folks. finished 98th on Rawk. Shite final third of the season was fourth on Rawk not so long ago.
Amazing season! Finished first, even though I didn't climb back into the top 100 overall. Can't complain! FPL has been fun this season :D
Finished in top 150 for RAWK. Amazing.
Quote from: Eternalsungod on May 23, 2022, 02:27:56 pm
Amazing season! Finished first, even though I didn't climb back into the top 100 overall. Can't complain! FPL has been fun this season :D

Well in mate.
Finished 134th in the RAWK league and 344K overall

done worse this season than last season
Bargains of the season:

In defence it would have to be MATIP ... many of us thought he wouldn't play enough games,
but he played a full 90 minutes in 31/38, with 3 goals, 3 assists, 17 clean sheets, 20 bonus points.

In midfield: BOWEN of West Ham, one of only 3 midfielders to reach 200 points, along with Salah and Son who were nearly twice the price.

Forwards: PUKKI of relegated Norwich finished 3rd, and DENNIS of relegated Watford 6th.


TOP 15 (7 from Liverpool)

Alisson, Lloris.
Alexander-Arnold, Cancelo, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip.
Salah, Son, Bowen, De Bruyne, Mane.
Kane, Ronaldo, Pukki.
173k final rank, slightly disappointing to be honest, though a small improvement on my first season so I'll take it.
Quote from: Emerald Red on May 26, 2022, 09:53:00 am
Bargains of the season:

In defence it would have to be MATIP ... many of us thought he wouldn't play enough games,
but he played a full 90 minutes in 31/38, with 3 goals, 3 assists, 17 clean sheets, 20 bonus points.

In midfield: BOWEN of West Ham,...

Well done, the Stats page officially says the top 10 bargains of the season were:

1. Matip
2. Bowen
3. Coady
4. Alisson
5. Lloris
6. Dier
7. Sa
8. R. Sanchez
9. Cancelo
10. Cash

However, this is based on closing prices, so if you got them early the outcomes could differ, eg. Trent jumps from 27th to 10th based on his opening price if we ignore everyone else's price rise. Still interesting to look at the value ratings though, because I always instinctively assumed Trent and Robbo were by far the best value in the game.
How much do we think Nunez & Haaland will be valued at next season for this?
Haaland at least 12

Nunez 10?
Quote from: paulrazor on June 21, 2022, 12:16:04 pm
Haaland at least 12

Nunez 10?

Haaland, the most annoying FPL player of all time?

If you get him: you feel dirty and he might not settle that quickly.

If you don't get him: you feel clean but on his first hatrick you sink like a stone, on his second you consider getting him- where you'll feel dirty AND also be behind those that pulled the trigger earlier.

Lose Lose man!
Quote from: lionel_messias on June 21, 2022, 04:04:50 pm
Haaland, the most annoying FPL player of all time?

If you get him: you feel dirty and he might not settle that quickly.

If you don't get him: you feel clean but on his first hatrick you sink like a stone, on his second you consider getting him- where you'll feel dirty AND also be behind those that pulled the trigger earlier.

Lose Lose man!
and will quickly go up .5m

I did used to pick Aguero a few seasons ago and I do pick Ederson a fair bit but I dont think Ill be able to bring myself to pick Haaland.
I won't select him initially if he's over 11.0, but will keep funds in reserve so I can pounce if he settles quickly. I took the same approach with other fancypants new arrivals like Werner and Crissy Ronaldo (never ended up selecting either of them, obvs).
Who are the potential point earners in the newly promoted teams?

That said, I've already decided on my forward line next season - Haaland, Nunes, Kane  ::)
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 01:12:43 pm
Who are the potential point earners in the newly promoted teams?

That said, I've already decided on my forward line next season - Haaland, Nunes, Kane  ::)
I usually look through their squads and appearances from last season. See who played loads, scored and assisted
The FPL Scout recommends Antonee Robinson from Fulham as a point-scoring defender:

https://www.premierleague.com/news/2645136

I'm going to keep my eye out for Solanke's price, too.
