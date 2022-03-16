« previous next »
Author Topic: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021  (Read 175340 times)

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5080 on: March 16, 2022, 08:36:16 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March 15, 2022, 11:14:59 am
Im in trouble this next gameweek. I currently have 3 players who will start, possibly 4. Can go -4 to get 3 players in to make it 7 starters hopefully. Only got wildcard left so can't play that when the bulk of players I'd want to bring in aren't playing anyway.

Not having Kane has hurt me bad the last few game weeks.

Pretty sure most people will be in this boat. Only those with a free hit will be able to do anything significant about it.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5081 on: March 16, 2022, 09:56:42 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March 16, 2022, 08:36:16 am
Pretty sure most people will be in this boat. Only those with a free hit will be able to do anything significant about it.
always save it for this one

I remember in 2017-8 I had actually had my best week of the season using it

Just happened to be the week Salah scored 4 and had an assist, clean sheet and man of the match as captain

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5082 on: March 16, 2022, 07:04:23 pm »

Is it ok to make one free transfer and then use my free hit in the same week?
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5083 on: March 16, 2022, 07:48:39 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on March 16, 2022, 07:04:23 pm
Is it ok to make one free transfer and then use my free hit in the same week?

no
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5084 on: March 16, 2022, 08:20:34 pm »
Kulusevski goal!

Correction: Kulusevski assist!

Correction: Kulusevski nothing

Never follow this game in real time. :(
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5085 on: March 17, 2022, 12:52:16 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on March 16, 2022, 08:20:34 pm
Kulusevski goal!

Correction: Kulusevski assist!

Correction: Kulusevski nothing

Never follow this game in real time. :(

Got there in the end!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5086 on: March 17, 2022, 03:44:15 am »
Indeed! :)

107 with Willock to come. Up to 180,000th overall - this is turning into a good season after a half decade of utter bellendry.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5087 on: March 17, 2022, 05:14:12 am »
89 for me, Wood and Targett to play. Up very slight though, hovering around 250k. Bit disappointed not to be higher but I can see where I've missed out on points this season. Hoping for a nice big Newc win tomorrow though.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5088 on: March 17, 2022, 07:48:07 am »
92 for me all out, -12 hit sort of paid off!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5089 on: March 17, 2022, 07:51:27 am »
For once made the right decision to captain someone not called Salah. Went for Kane instead. And my -4 to get Dier and Saka in didnt really work out but at least Diers clean sheet last night made the decision break even!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5090 on: March 17, 2022, 10:25:55 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on March 16, 2022, 09:56:42 am
always save it for this one

I remember in 2017-8 I had actually had my best week of the season using it

Just happened to be the week Salah scored 4 and had an assist, clean sheet and man of the match as captain



I'm gonna ride this out with 7-9 players. Reckon there will be better Free Hit opportunities soon (e.g. GW33 with lots of teams having doubles who you probably won't have a lot of players from).
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5091 on: March 17, 2022, 10:27:21 am »
128 with BB played and Fraser and Dubravka left. Hope they smash the Ev.

Gameweek rank 4k-ish - probably my best week ever.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5092 on: March 18, 2022, 06:50:21 pm »
Well, this week will be shit for me.

Was sorting out my Free Hit, didn't realise I'd missed the deadline until I hit confirm transfers!  :butt

So now will only have 4 players, probably cost myself at least 50 points. Been utter shit this season.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5093 on: March 18, 2022, 06:51:50 pm »
Quote from: RJH on March 18, 2022, 06:50:21 pm
Well, this week will be shit for me.

Was sorting out my Free Hit, didn't realise I'd missed the deadline until I hit confirm transfers!  :butt

So now will only have 4 players, probably cost myself at least 50 points. Been utter shit this season.
I doubt itll be a high scoring week as there are no odds on favourites to win. Kane captain was the safe option.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5094 on: March 18, 2022, 08:29:07 pm »
Free hit meant I have Leeds players in my squad for the first time since giving up on Jack Harrison a few weeks into the season. Raphinha, with Bamford as first sub. That went well!

Edit: Sa and Saiss no better... 3 points from 4 players. Still, I would've had only 4 players total without the free hit, so it's not a busted flush just yet.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5095 on: March 19, 2022, 02:30:11 am »
Quite fancied Leeds to get something today too, would have been all in on Raph but managed to catch his news before the deadline (on a fh). Have a feeling Villa and Brentford will get something too . . .
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5096 on: March 19, 2022, 05:06:58 am »
Coady 1, Neves 1, Jimenez -2  =  0     :-[

but I actually went up 9,000 places   ;D
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5097 on: March 19, 2022, 09:15:23 am »
I'm almost ashamed to admit I picked Jonny. Had Coady as well and Jimi is first on bench. Don't like rumours about Saka tetting a rest.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5098 on: March 19, 2022, 04:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Eternalsungod on March 19, 2022, 09:15:23 am
I'm almost ashamed to admit I picked Jonny. Had Coady as well and Jimi is first on bench. Don't like rumours about Saka tetting a rest.

what on earth made you think of jonny? Good job on saka too
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5099 on: March 19, 2022, 07:05:51 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on March 19, 2022, 04:56:21 pm
what on earth made you think of jonny? Good job on saka too
Thanks! Actually it was first because Scout picked him (Jonny that is). Had completely forgotten about him. Then I heard that he was nailed at the moment, and that Wolves fans was really happy with how he played after being out so long. On top of that his stats for touches in the box was really high. All in all, I thought it was worth a punt.

Unfortunately, I didn't listen to my friend saying I should go for an Arsenal defender instead of Cash (Gabriel benched), but so far, so good this GW I guess. 23 points with Schmeichel, Kulusevski, Son, Eriksen, Toney and Kane (C) to go.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5100 on: March 20, 2022, 03:22:52 am »
Quote from: Eternalsungod on March 19, 2022, 07:05:51 pm
Thanks! Actually it was first because Scout picked him (Jonny that is). Had completely forgotten about him. Then I heard that he was nailed at the moment, and that Wolves fans was really happy with how he played after being out so long. On top of that his stats for touches in the box was really high. All in all, I thought it was worth a punt.

Unfortunately, I didn't listen to my friend saying I should go for an Arsenal defender instead of Cash (Gabriel benched), but so far, so good this GW I guess. 23 points with Schmeichel, Kulusevski, Son, Eriksen, Toney and Kane (C) to go.

I like the Eriksen punt, and also went with him. Got Toney to come off the bench as I went Martinelli over Saka on the FH, bluegh. A high scoring game at Leicester tomorrow would be nice.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5101 on: March 20, 2022, 08:57:15 am »
Quote from: Eternalsungod on March 19, 2022, 07:05:51 pm
.

Unfortunately, I didn't listen to my friend saying I should go for an Arsenal defender instead of Cash (Gabriel benched), but so far, so good this GW I guess. 23 points with Schmeichel, Kulusevski, Son, Eriksen, Toney and Kane (C) to go.

Same, I started Cash ahead of Tierney even though I also tipped Arsenal for a 0-1 win. They've been pretty predictable with their results and Villa often come up empty, so I should have trusted my instinct instead of hedging my bets (I started Gabriel).
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5102 on: March 20, 2022, 03:54:31 pm »
Six points, with two to play.

This is a low. Literally.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5103 on: Yesterday at 03:01:07 am »
64 all out, not too bad on the free hit though I feel a tad hard done by with Marti and Eriksen both getting covid.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5104 on: Yesterday at 06:49:35 am »
I didnt make any changes for this week so happy enough to escape with 42 points from 5 players. And 36 came from Kane and Saka!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5105 on: Yesterday at 12:42:56 pm »
68 with the free hit

bad start with Jimenez getting sent off meaning my wolves trio of him, Coady and Sa returned 0 points

Saka, Kane (c) Son and Gabriel did the business though. 60 points there
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5106 on: Yesterday at 01:30:32 pm »
69 on a FH and shouldn't be disappointed, but the two late decisions of playing Cash instead of Gabriel, and going Eriksen instead of Barnes cost me massively. Still doing great though, but have some use for this little break now.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5107 on: Yesterday at 02:12:43 pm »
I have only my wildcard and bench boost left, what weeks do you guys reccomond i use my wildcard in?
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5108 on: Yesterday at 02:16:52 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 02:12:43 pm
I have only my wildcard and bench boost left, what weeks do you guys reccomond i use my wildcard in?
week before the big double

pick 15 players that will play regular

and bench boost on the double week
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5109 on: Yesterday at 02:36:25 pm »
bloke in my league went minus 16

he still only had 7 players, finished the week on minus 5 :lmao
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5110 on: Yesterday at 04:04:49 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 02:16:52 pm
week before the big double

pick 15 players that will play regular

and bench boost on the double week

thanks  :wave

whens the big double? i keep getting told week 36? but can't see anything on the fixtures list
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5111 on: Today at 09:38:15 am »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 04:04:49 pm
thanks  :wave

whens the big double? i keep getting told week 36? but can't see anything on the fixtures list

a lot of fixtures havent been decided yet

the league has to shoe horn in postponed games as well as the TV companies flexing their muscles

https://www.premierleague.com/fixtures shows the fixtures that have to be rearranged.

You will usually get a few weeks notice so it wont spring up from nowhere

Just trying to remember, I am pretty sure one team played 3 matches in one game week once. Probably someone shit like Burnley but that was a bit mad.

