Im in trouble this next gameweek. I currently have 3 players who will start, possibly 4. Can go -4 to get 3 players in to make it 7 starters hopefully. Only got wildcard left so can't play that when the bulk of players I'd want to bring in aren't playing anyway.Not having Kane has hurt me bad the last few game weeks.
Pretty sure most people will be in this boat. Only those with a free hit will be able to do anything significant about it.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Is it ok to make one free transfer and then use my free hit in the same week?
Kulusevski goal!Correction: Kulusevski assist!Correction: Kulusevski nothingNever follow this game in real time.
people like big dick nick.
always save it for this oneI remember in 2017-8 I had actually had my best week of the season using itJust happened to be the week Salah scored 4 and had an assist, clean sheet and man of the match as captain
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.63]