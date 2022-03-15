« previous next »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on March 15, 2022, 11:14:59 am
Im in trouble this next gameweek. I currently have 3 players who will start, possibly 4. Can go -4 to get 3 players in to make it 7 starters hopefully. Only got wildcard left so can't play that when the bulk of players I'd want to bring in aren't playing anyway.

Not having Kane has hurt me bad the last few game weeks.

Pretty sure most people will be in this boat. Only those with a free hit will be able to do anything significant about it.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:36:16 am
Pretty sure most people will be in this boat. Only those with a free hit will be able to do anything significant about it.
always save it for this one

I remember in 2017-8 I had actually had my best week of the season using it

Just happened to be the week Salah scored 4 and had an assist, clean sheet and man of the match as captain

Is it ok to make one free transfer and then use my free hit in the same week?
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 07:04:23 pm
Is it ok to make one free transfer and then use my free hit in the same week?

no
Kulusevski goal!

Correction: Kulusevski assist!

Correction: Kulusevski nothing

Never follow this game in real time. :(
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:20:34 pm
Kulusevski goal!

Correction: Kulusevski assist!

Correction: Kulusevski nothing

Never follow this game in real time. :(

Got there in the end!
Indeed! :)

107 with Willock to come. Up to 180,000th overall - this is turning into a good season after a half decade of utter bellendry.
89 for me, Wood and Targett to play. Up very slight though, hovering around 250k. Bit disappointed not to be higher but I can see where I've missed out on points this season. Hoping for a nice big Newc win tomorrow though.
92 for me all out, -12 hit sort of paid off!
For once made the right decision to captain someone not called Salah. Went for Kane instead. And my -4 to get Dier and Saka in didnt really work out but at least Diers clean sheet last night made the decision break even!
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 09:56:42 am
always save it for this one

I remember in 2017-8 I had actually had my best week of the season using it

Just happened to be the week Salah scored 4 and had an assist, clean sheet and man of the match as captain



I'm gonna ride this out with 7-9 players. Reckon there will be better Free Hit opportunities soon (e.g. GW33 with lots of teams having doubles who you probably won't have a lot of players from).
128 with BB played and Fraser and Dubravka left. Hope they smash the Ev.

Gameweek rank 4k-ish - probably my best week ever.
