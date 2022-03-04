I don't understand how people who had chips didn't use the TC then, there was never going to be better fixtures than a double with both at home against relegation fodder in both games for one of the best players in the world and one of the highest scoring FPL players in the history of the game. I felt bad for people who used it early on on Salah thinking he wouldn't double, but if you had that chip and didn't play it then it's on you.



You asked me that only to be condescending? I'm OR 305. I don't need you to be sorry for me. As I said, I fairly happy with it, and I would probably do it again. Most other people would have to either keep their Wild Card longer, or take an upcoming bench boost into consideration when wild carding. I can't quantify the gains I am hoping to make, but I have been climbing the ranks since. Let's say Salah blanks against Arsenal, I may then have lost 17 points, but only if my alternative bench boost would have given me at least 28 as I got in GW28. 17 points is good in isolation, but I believe it is more important to have an optimal team for games coming than to get "chips-blinded". I never though Salah wasn't a super TC for GW28. That annoyed me, because I had other plans, but in the end I stuck with my plan, and it is going alright.