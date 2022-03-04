Bizarre - the bloke who's second in my league, now 84 points behind me, used his 2nd wildcard this week and drafted a squad that has 9 players in common with mine, with Saka being the only significant difference (the others are cheap 4th/5th choice defenders and mids, backup goalie etc). He still has both free hits and triple captain, so it's not like he was out of the running (he finally used bench boost last week and got 7 points, lol). Is he just aiming to consolidate 2nd place? Not up for the fight? Lame. In his position I'd be using the wildcard to make some bold moves, like tipping Luis Diaz to be Liverpool's top forward, or for Sancho to justify his fee and carry Utd to the CL, stuff like that. Well, he has benched Coutinho for Anthony Gordon, I guess that's bold.
Lesson for all: don't hoard your chips until the last few weeks, use them while they're hot!