This wild card will be make or break for my season. I am in a really good position (just outside top 1K), and punting on Fraser and Wood for the double double. Also doing Rüdiger and James, and considering captaining James. An alternative for the captaincy would be Rüdiger or Mount.

Most annoying thing is not having Raphina, but I think Kulusevski is as good an option...or could be...depends on how Leeds look after their managerial change.

Another dilemma is whether to keep Ait Nouri and play him for the double, or sell him for the cheaper Johnson (WH), and play either Cancelo against Man U or Kulusevski against Everton.

What do you guys think?
These young players are our future. If we handle them like horses then we get horses. Jürgen Klopp.

This wild card will be make or break for my season..

What do you guys think?

c mo.

always c mo
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

c mo.

always c mo
True enough...but Chelsea against Burnley and Norwich is almost at least one nailed clean sheet, and James may get attacking returns. In non-double GW's I have rarely, if ever, strayed from Mo.
These young players are our future. If we handle them like horses then we get horses. Jürgen Klopp.

Ha! Nah, not getting too carried away with them. Southampton and Chelsea are tough games, Brighton too if they arrest their present slump. I just brought in Willock for Gallagher, who has single fixtures against Wolves and Man City over the same period (though it's always risky to assume Palace vs. City won't be an earner).

I see there's only 4 games in week 30 so that'll be one of my free hits, there.

1 defeat in 9, 2nd in the form table. It's not Burnley or Watford
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

This wild card will be make or break for my season. I am in a really good position (just outside top 1K), and punting on Fraser and Wood for the double double. Also doing Rüdiger and James, and considering captaining James. An alternative for the captaincy would be Rüdiger or Mount.

Most annoying thing is not having Raphina, but I think Kulusevski is as good an option...or could be...depends on how Leeds look after their managerial change.

Another dilemma is whether to keep Ait Nouri and play him for the double, or sell him for the cheaper Johnson (WH), and play either Cancelo against Man U or Kulusevski against Everton.

What do you guys think?

Who did you captain in the end?
This wild card will be make or break for my season. I am in a really good position (just outside top 1K), and punting on Fraser and Wood for the double double. Also doing Rüdiger and James, and considering captaining James. An alternative for the captaincy would be Rüdiger or Mount.

Most annoying thing is not having Raphina, but I think Kulusevski is as good an option...or could be...depends on how Leeds look after their managerial change.

Another dilemma is whether to keep Ait Nouri and play him for the double, or sell him for the cheaper Johnson (WH), and play either Cancelo against Man U or Kulusevski against Everton.

What do you guys think?

Sounds like you nailed it ya jammy bugger :)

I considered Fraser but went the coward's option of Willock
1 defeat in 9, 2nd in the form table. It's not Burnley or Watford

Good ppoint, but over a kind run of games. Their remaining fixtures aren't kind, plus they have 4 aways in a row coming next:
Fri 11 Mar 06:30   28   SOU (A)   2
Mon 14 Mar 01:00   29   CHE (A)   5
Fri 18 Mar 06:45   29   EVE (A)   2
    30   None   
Mon 4 Apr 01:30   31   TOT (A)   4
Sat 9 Apr 05:00   32   WOL (H)   3
Sun 17 Apr 00:00   33   LEI (H)   3
Sun 24 Apr 00:00   34   NOR (A)   2
Sun 1 May 00:00   35   LIV (H)   4
Sun 8 May 00:00   36   MCI (A)   5
Mon 16 May 00:00   37   ARS (H)   3
Mon 23 May 01:00   38   BUR (A)   2
TBC      CRY (H)   2
Good ppoint, but over a kind run of games. Their remaining fixtures aren't kind, plus they have 4 aways in a row coming next:
Fri 11 Mar 06:30   28   SOU (A)   2
Mon 14 Mar 01:00   29   CHE (A)   5
Fri 18 Mar 06:45   29   EVE (A)   2
    30   None   
Mon 4 Apr 01:30   31   TOT (A)   4
Sat 9 Apr 05:00   32   WOL (H)   3
Sun 17 Apr 00:00   33   LEI (H)   3
Sun 24 Apr 00:00   34   NOR (A)   2
Sun 1 May 00:00   35   LIV (H)   4
Sun 8 May 00:00   36   MCI (A)   5
Mon 16 May 00:00   37   ARS (H)   3
Mon 23 May 01:00   38   BUR (A)   2
TBC      CRY (H)   2


Good option with a double-double, if you did it before the last round, and if you got lucky with which players you went for. Diminishing returns the further away from GW28 you buy
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Who did you captain in the end?
James! Only bad decision (it seems) was going Mount instead of Coutinho, but can have no regrets sporting 77 points with three players left to play, and seven doublers to play again.
These young players are our future. If we handle them like horses then we get horses. Jürgen Klopp.

Sounds like you nailed it ya jammy bugger :)

I considered Fraser but went the coward's option of Willock
;D I was considering Willock too. Honestly it came down to price.
These young players are our future. If we handle them like horses then we get horses. Jürgen Klopp.

If Im doubt captain Salah. Took my own advice this week. :wanker
James! Only bad decision (it seems) was going Mount instead of Coutinho, but can have no regrets sporting 77 points with three players left to play, and seven doublers to play again.

Nice! i went for Salah, which made perfect sense considering...

Also went for mount over coutinho/havertz, so hoping for some returns against Norwich like his hat trick ( i think?) last time
Salah was my vice captain. Not a bad choice at all considering the Weghorst and Dennis experiences. It just wasn't to be this time. Have Foster in goal later. Not expecting much, but couldn't help myself going for DGW instead of Ramsdale's clean sheet...
These young players are our future. If we handle them like horses then we get horses. Jürgen Klopp.

Was torn between Coutinho and Jimenez for captain. Needless to say I didnt have the last laugh.
AHA!

Also went for mount over coutinho/havertz, so hoping for some returns against Norwich like his hat trick ( i think?) last time
That would be perfect!
These young players are our future. If we handle them like horses then we get horses. Jürgen Klopp.

Was torn between Coutinho and Jimenez for captain. Needless to say I didnt have the last laugh.
Cried in some points.

Still missed out on an extra 23 with Phil though :(
AHA!

I thought I had about 5 players playing twice. James and Kilman didnt play last night and the Saints players didnt do anything. Another shite week.
88 despite a minus 4

needed a bit more from jimenez as captain

this week mcginn and moura out Kulusevski and Diaz in

minus 4 but 7 players on the double

yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Landed in good fashion after flying before yesterday. 126 in the end. Trying not to get too exited over the OR, cause I know it will be the end of it. Only puzzle for this week is whether to keep Rüdiger or James as I am getting Robbo. Going to free hit in GW30, and would expect James back around then. Team is looking good without Rüdiger for GW29, at least if Cancelo is fit for it.
These young players are our future. If we handle them like horses then we get horses. Jürgen Klopp.

Anyone thinking of triple captaining Salah this double gamesweek?
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Anyone thinking of triple captaining Salah this double gamesweek?
Done it after good week with bench boost.
Urgh, Ive suddenly got James, Mee and Bowen all out injured. Few decisions to be made.
I had James dias and bowen.

Not wonderful. I spent 8 points and brought in 3 spurs.

You will never, ever see me write that sentence again. I cant believe its true.  ;D
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Anyone thinking of triple captaining Salah this double gamesweek?
Yes, I will.
These young players are our future. If we handle them like horses then we get horses. Jürgen Klopp.

Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Went Kane over Salah for captain this week, also took a -12 hit, one of the players i got in was Doherty.....
Bizarre - the bloke who's second in my league, now 84 points behind me, used his 2nd wildcard this week and drafted a squad that has 9 players in common with mine, with Saka being the only significant difference (the others are cheap 4th/5th choice defenders and mids, backup goalie etc). He still has both free hits and triple captain, so it's not like he was out of the running (he finally used bench boost last week and got 7 points, lol). Is he just aiming to consolidate 2nd place? Not up for the fight? Lame. In his position I'd be using the wildcard to make some bold moves, like tipping Luis Diaz to be Liverpool's top forward, or for Sancho to justify his fee and carry Utd to the CL, stuff like that. Well, he has benched Coutinho for Anthony Gordon, I guess that's bold.

Lesson for all: don't hoard your chips until the last few weeks, use them while they're hot!
why didn't you in 26?
I had a good bench and wanted to get rid of the bench boost before my second wild card. I thought I'd accept a small loss on points just for that. In the end my bench scored exactly the same as Salah, so I was pretty happy with it. Wasn't as fun as usual watching Salah in that Leeds game though.
These young players are our future. If we handle them like horses then we get horses. Jürgen Klopp.

I had a good bench and wanted to get rid of the bench boost before my second wild card. I thought I'd accept a small loss on points just for that. In the end my bench scored exactly the same as Salah, so I was pretty happy with it. Wasn't as fun as usual watching Salah in that Leeds game though.

I don't understand how people who had chips didn't use the TC then, there was never going to be better fixtures than a double with both at home against relegation fodder in both games for one of the best players in the world and one of the highest scoring FPL players in the history of the game. I felt bad for people who used it early on on Salah thinking he wouldn't double, but if you had that chip and didn't play it then it's on you.
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

I don't understand how people who had chips didn't use the TC then, there was never going to be better fixtures than a double with both at home against relegation fodder in both games for one of the best players in the world and one of the highest scoring FPL players in the history of the game. I felt bad for people who used it early on on Salah thinking he wouldn't double, but if you had that chip and didn't play it then it's on you.
You asked me that only to be condescending? I'm OR 305. I don't need you to be sorry for me. As I said, I fairly happy with it, and I would probably do it again. Most other people would have to either keep their Wild Card longer, or take an upcoming bench boost into consideration when wild carding. I can't quantify the gains I am hoping to make, but I have been climbing the ranks since. Let's say Salah blanks against Arsenal, I may then have lost 17 points, but only if my alternative bench boost would have given me at least 28 as I got in GW28. 17 points is good in isolation, but I believe it is more important to have an optimal team for games coming than to get "chips-blinded". I never though Salah wasn't a super TC for GW28. That annoyed me, because I had other plans, but in the end I stuck with my plan, and it is going alright.
These young players are our future. If we handle them like horses then we get horses. Jürgen Klopp.

I had Dubravka, Coady, Ramsey and Toney on my Bench Boost. This is the first season I've ever used both TC and Bench Boost successfully.

97 points with 8 still to play (hoping Salah is fit for Arsenal obviously).

And can field enough players next week to save my second Free Hit for GW36.
