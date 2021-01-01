« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021  (Read 171670 times)

Offline Eternalsungod

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 510
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5040 on: Yesterday at 09:17:06 pm »
This wild card will be make or break for my season. I am in a really good position (just outside top 1K), and punting on Fraser and Wood for the double double. Also doing Rüdiger and James, and considering captaining James. An alternative for the captaincy would be Rüdiger or Mount.

Most annoying thing is not having Raphina, but I think Kulusevski is as good an option...or could be...depends on how Leeds look after their managerial change.

Another dilemma is whether to keep Ait Nouri and play him for the double, or sell him for the cheaper Johnson (WH), and play either Cancelo against Man U or Kulusevski against Everton.

What do you guys think?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:19:26 pm by Eternalsungod »
Logged
These young players are our future. If we handle them like horses then we get horses. Jürgen Klopp.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,922
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5041 on: Yesterday at 10:10:04 pm »
Quote from: Eternalsungod on Yesterday at 09:17:06 pm
This wild card will be make or break for my season..

What do you guys think?

c mo.

always c mo
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Eternalsungod

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 510
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5042 on: Yesterday at 10:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:10:04 pm
c mo.

always c mo
True enough...but Chelsea against Burnley and Norwich is almost at least one nailed clean sheet, and James may get attacking returns. In non-double GW's I have rarely, if ever, strayed from Mo.
Logged
These young players are our future. If we handle them like horses then we get horses. Jürgen Klopp.

Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,909
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #5043 on: Today at 03:22:23 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 04:20:16 am

Ha! Nah, not getting too carried away with them. Southampton and Chelsea are tough games, Brighton too if they arrest their present slump. I just brought in Willock for Gallagher, who has single fixtures against Wolves and Man City over the same period (though it's always risky to assume Palace vs. City won't be an earner).

I see there's only 4 games in week 30 so that'll be one of my free hits, there.

1 defeat in 9, 2nd in the form table. It's not Burnley or Watford
Logged
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Up
« previous next »
 