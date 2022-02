Diaz in for Jota ahead of our double game week?



Want to act quickly but then if Jota is fine that might look a bit silly. Think Diaz will definitely be starting at least one of the games and has looked a danger in every appearance.



Donít want to be too hasty but currently have Trent, Salah and Jota. Was also pondering the triple captain for Trent but at some point might we rotate a bit?



I think loads of the top 100k will use their TC on Salah this week. So do you take the risk of going against the grain or not?I don't know the answerI'm considering Trent also. He seems least likely to be rotated as we have only Milner and Gomez as backups.EDIT: I'm going to use my transfers on bringing in DGW players from Wolves/Arsenal, I don't have the luxury of swapping one to another!