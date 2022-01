Don't know why they don't let you make a late transfer for every player that gets ruled out due to covid. For example if you do your side before the deadline and transfer in Jota then our game gets called off the day after you should be given another free transfer to use but must use it by the time the next game kicks off. The only time that shouldn't be the case is players with double gameweeks. For example, I bought Dennis before this gameweek and made him captain. He played 1 game so whilst it's frustrating he doesn't play vs Burnley I still got a game out of a player I transferred in.



If you transfer in a player with the presumption every game is on then the day after a game is called off that's just defeating the whole purpose of playing this game. The game involves luck obviously but also foresight- you have a gut feeling a player will go on a good run that not many others might have picked up on. Covid getting games off means the game isn't about anything at all now other than hoping your players don't gave games called off.