Not sure if to use the free hit or not , I can still get 11 out and one sub with using my 1 free transfer



Id only go free hit if I knew 11 guaranteed players would be on the pitch or if i was down to maybe 6 or 7 players.Saving them for the double gamrweeks (maybe even triple gameweeks) coming up seems the better idea.Im stuck a bit today. I put Son in for Salah last gameweek so going to swap them back as it's too risky not having Salah and against a decimated Leicester defence i expect him to score big.But I need to take Wilson out now as well.Just so hard to know which strikers are going going play. Dennis for example might have covid as I know Watford have been hit. It seems wise to go for a 3 pm player as anything later could still be postponed.