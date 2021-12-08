« previous next »
Ill be  holding on to Salah

getting rid and buying him back will probably cost .4 or something

could just be two games. just going to bench him

I didnt know that about Dennis either
Great time for the cup to start, five injuries already and the Brighton-Spurs game looks like going, so theres another four gone :lmao
Quote from: gerrardisgod on December  8, 2021, 10:14:00 am
Great time for the cup to start, five injuries already and the Brighton-Spurs game looks like going, so theres another four gone :lmao
yeah last year i was flying

and because of one bad week i wasnt allowed into the cup

i remember getting through about 8 rounds one year. only got knocked out cos danny simpson got sent off for leicester at arsenal. Id have gone through at least another 4 rounds only for that
Quote from: GreatEx on December  8, 2021, 03:59:20 am
First time under 50 this week, just the 47. Bloody Everton had to go and make a comeback!

Might have to start thinking about AFCON soon, I've got quite a few players set to depart. Didn't realise previously that Dennis was one of them, thought he was French or Belgian or summit.
With a name like that, I thought he was Brazilian.
Quote from: gerrardisgod on December  8, 2021, 10:14:00 am
Great time for the cup to start, five injuries already and the Brighton-Spurs game looks like going, so theres another four gone :lmao
Add Diogo to the list :lmao
Yeah Ive got Jota, Smith-Rowe and Jesus doubtful and Hojberg not playing. The person Im up against in the cup has been averaging around mid 30 points in recent weeks so I might no risk making transfers but its annoying once the cup starts!
Think I'll bring in Bernardo for Jota. Seems like a safe bet.
A few days ago I had a fully fit squad and a team I was happy with ...

Now I could have 7 missing   :butt
Quote from: Cruiser on December 10, 2021, 02:02:39 pm
Think I'll bring in Bernardo for Jota. Seems like a safe bet.

I was about to do that but have 3 City players already. Havent played a Wildcard yet but that feels a lot of work!
Just checked the cup... I have a 9-0 start thanks to Dennis, and he/she has 6 players out or doubtful. We both have Salah C and Vardy VC, so it should be fine. Will come down to Ars-Sou, I have Ramsdale and White, he/she is a Saints fan with maximum representation.
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on December 10, 2021, 03:29:05 pm
I was about to do that but have 3 City players already. Havent played a Wildcard yet but that feels a lot of work!

Reckon it's bet hedging time with Spurs' outbreak and Leicester in a bit of a state. I won't even max out on reds anymore. Glad to see my main rivals in the mates' league have fallen into the "two keepers from same team trap" with Brighton. Never understood that tactic, even without covid you get fixture mishaps.
I am out of the cup to a person who stopped playing a long time ago, who left the captain's armband on Ivan Toney, has Firmino starting upfront and Salah and Antonio as 2nd and 3rd subs. LOL.

I have made some absolute shockers in the last few weeks - absolute fallen off a cliff FPL wise.
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on December 12, 2021, 05:04:41 pm
I am out of the cup to a person who stopped playing a long time ago, who left the captain's armband on Ivan Toney, has Firmino starting upfront and Salah and Antonio as 2nd and 3rd subs. LOL.

I have made some absolute shockers in the last few weeks - absolute fallen off a cliff FPL wise.
bloke in my job had an absolute jinx with one lad. The lad in question never looked at team past September, he was the first to sign up, first to pay every year.

The guy he jinxed was one of them guys who wins money every year. Absolutely obsessed with ff. Yet he could never get a win over this guy no matter what

Case in point. 2014/5 the guy who doesn't look has none other than that lazy bastard balotelli captain from September on.

He has a centre back who has been playing in the bundesliga for ages and a goalkeeper out injured.

Course what week is he against the lead fella only the week balotelli scores Vs spurs for us.

Beats the leader by 3 points :D
Up to 270k overall after another decent week. Looking at my gameweek history, I reckon Mo has kind of spoiled the game this season :). My team was mostly turbogash from week 1 until I finally played the wildcard in week 9. I showed way too much faith in utter duds like Havertz, Pépé, Jack Harrison, Fabio Silva and Pickford. But because I had Mo captained from the beginning, and TAA starting every week, I kept banging in the top-million finishes until I rounded out the squad with value picks like Gallagher, Cancelo and Ramsdale. Not exactly a genius at work, but ploddingly effective.
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on December 12, 2021, 05:04:41 pm
I am out of the cup to a person who stopped playing a long time ago, who left the captain's armband on Ivan Toney, has Firmino starting upfront and Salah and Antonio as 2nd and 3rd subs. LOL.

Man that's hilarious  ;D

On a brighter note, had a much better week than the last few, with Salah, Galagher and Ronaldo all coming good and managed to scrape through in the cup against a fellow Red.

Also noticed a lot of people have Ramsdale now. Are we expecting a surge of Arsenal cleansheets?
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on December 12, 2021, 05:04:41 pm
I am out of the cup to a person who stopped playing a long time ago, who left the captain's armband on Ivan Toney, has Firmino starting upfront and Salah and Antonio as 2nd and 3rd subs. LOL.

I have made some absolute shockers in the last few weeks - absolute fallen off a cliff FPL wise.

Unluckee!

I played someone similar who had Kane as captain and a couple of other long terms absentees. I was 14 clear of him going into that last game where he had Digne and I had no one...but thankfully Rafa fixed it for me. Through with an average 58 points.

My son was unlucky. Went out with 76! If Jota had scored that injury time chance I think hed have gone through.
On a different note, when someone is fouled for a penalty and someone else scored it, the player fouled gets the assist doesnt he? How come when the player who is fouled also scores, like Mo at the weekend, they dont get points for the assist and goal? Or does that open up some strange philosophical question?
Six of mine didnt play, including Vardy who I took a -4 hit on. And Jota got minimal minutes.

Needless to say (I had the last laugh) I went out. Heavily.
Wonder if I should triple captain Salah against Newcastle..
Im leaving my TC and BB for the inevitable double game weeks from upcoming postponed games.
It always seems that winning goals and assists = bonus points,
so can anyone explain how Trent got 3 bonus points while Mo got 0 bonus points?
Quote from: Emerald Red on Yesterday at 08:10:48 am
It always seems that winning goals and assists = bonus points,
so can anyone explain how Trent got 3 bonus points while Mo got 0 bonus points?

How is the BPS score calculated?
Players score BPS points based on the following statistics (one point for each unless otherwise stated):

Action   BPS
Playing 1 to 60 minutes   3
Playing over 60 minutes   6
Goalkeepers and defenders scoring a goal   12
Midfielders scoring a goal   18
Forwards scoring a goal   24
Assists   9
Goalkeepers and defenders keeping a clean sheet   12
Saving a penalty   15
Save   2
Successful open play cross   1
Creating a big chance (a chance where the receiving player should score)   3
For every 2 clearances, blocks and interceptions (total)   1
For every 3 recoveries   1
Key pass   1
Successful tackle (net*)   2
Successful dribble   1
Scoring the goal that wins a match   3
70 to 79% pass completion (at least 30 passes attempted)   2
80 to 89% pass completion (at least 30 passes attempted)   4
90%+ pass completion (at least 30 passes attempted)   6
Conceding a penalty   -3
Missing a penalty   -6
Yellow card   -3
Red card   -9
Own goal   -6
Missing a big chance   -3
Making an error which leads to a goal   -3
Making an error which leads to an attempt at goal   -1
Being tackled   -1
Conceding a foul   -1
Being caught offside   -1
Shot off target   -1

*Net successful tackles is the total of all successful tackles minus any unsuccessful tackles. Players will not be awarded negative BPS points for this statistic.
That's quite a list, thanks.

I thought it was mostly assists for wing-backs,
but players like Cancelo, James, Trent and Robbo pick up a lot of bonus points.

Trying to convince myself that Trent (8.1m - 108 points) is no better than Van Dijk (6.6m - 83 points)    :-\
Up to 192 in the RAWK league with 81 this week.
https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/3946131/event/16

Whoever this guy is, he's #1 in the Rawk league, and now #1 overall
Absolute rubbish week this week, 52 all out down to 222 in Rawk league
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Yesterday at 07:58:39 pm
https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/3946131/event/16

Whoever this guy is, he's #1 in the Rawk league, and now #1 overall

Woah, good going whoever you are!!
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 07:40:57 am
Wonder if I should triple captain Salah against Newcastle..
Thinking the same but having ruined my TC each of the last 4 seasons, maybe I should wait till a double GW just in case. Although I did that last season with Aguero and he didn't play in either!
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 07:40:57 am
Wonder if I should triple captain Salah against Newcastle..

Had the very same thought.

Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Yesterday at 07:58:39 pm
https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/3946131/event/16

Whoever this guy is, he's #1 in the Rawk league, and now #1 overall

Some going, that!
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Yesterday at 11:32:02 pm
Had the very same thought.
We wouldn't rest him for Sunday would we?
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Yesterday at 11:47:05 pm
We wouldn't rest him for Sunday would we?

There are two things making me question the option:

1) Salah has been rested in December in recent years. That hasn't come yet, so to your point, could it be this one? It absolutely could (and almost certainly will if I TC him).
2) Is it a better bet to save TC for a double GW later in the season? Maybe, but then are the fixtures there going to be more favourable than, not only at home against bottom of the league, but at home against bottom of the league, coached by Eddie Howe? That's debatable.
I wouldn't triple captain Salah this week, with covid going around who knows what could happen. You'd think he is due a rest at some point and you'd expect if we are comfortably beating Newcastle, he'd be taken off early/ we will take the foot off the gas.

I do enjoy this game, but it's so frustrating at times. The game rewards sheep players. I've been really unlucky with the Spurs-Burnley game being called off and now Utd-Brentford too after playing my wildcard.
Salah's best scores have been in away games... Just helping y'all out for free... ;)
