It always seems that winning goals and assists = bonus points,
so can anyone explain how Trent got 3 bonus points while Mo got 0 bonus points?
How is the BPS score calculated?
Players score BPS points based on the following statistics (one point for each unless otherwise stated):
Action BPS
Playing 1 to 60 minutes 3
Playing over 60 minutes 6
Goalkeepers and defenders scoring a goal 12
Midfielders scoring a goal 18
Forwards scoring a goal 24
Assists 9
Goalkeepers and defenders keeping a clean sheet 12
Saving a penalty 15
Save 2
Successful open play cross 1
Creating a big chance (a chance where the receiving player should score) 3
For every 2 clearances, blocks and interceptions (total) 1
For every 3 recoveries 1
Key pass 1
Successful tackle (net*) 2
Successful dribble 1
Scoring the goal that wins a match 3
70 to 79% pass completion (at least 30 passes attempted) 2
80 to 89% pass completion (at least 30 passes attempted) 4
90%+ pass completion (at least 30 passes attempted) 6
Conceding a penalty -3
Missing a penalty -6
Yellow card -3
Red card -9
Own goal -6
Missing a big chance -3
Making an error which leads to a goal -3
Making an error which leads to an attempt at goal -1
Being tackled -1
Conceding a foul -1
Being caught offside -1
Shot off target -1
*Net successful tackles is the total of all successful tackles minus any unsuccessful tackles. Players will not be awarded negative BPS points for this statistic.