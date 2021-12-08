yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Great time for the cup to start, five injuries already and the Brighton-Spurs game looks like going, so theres another four gone
First time under 50 this week, just the 47. Bloody Everton had to go and make a comeback!Might have to start thinking about AFCON soon, I've got quite a few players set to depart. Didn't realise previously that Dennis was one of them, thought he was French or Belgian or summit.
people like big dick nick.
