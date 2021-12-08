« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021  (Read 156399 times)

Online deck the pauls with boughs of razor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,184
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4640 on: December 8, 2021, 10:08:10 am »
Ill be  holding on to Salah

getting rid and buying him back will probably cost .4 or something

could just be two games. just going to bench him

I didnt know that about Dennis either
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,317
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4641 on: December 8, 2021, 10:14:00 am »
Great time for the cup to start, five injuries already and the Brighton-Spurs game looks like going, so theres another four gone :lmao
Logged
AHA!

Online deck the pauls with boughs of razor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,184
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4642 on: December 8, 2021, 10:29:12 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on December  8, 2021, 10:14:00 am
Great time for the cup to start, five injuries already and the Brighton-Spurs game looks like going, so theres another four gone :lmao
yeah last year i was flying

and because of one bad week i wasnt allowed into the cup

i remember getting through about 8 rounds one year. only got knocked out cos danny simpson got sent off for leicester at arsenal. Id have gone through at least another 4 rounds only for that
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,771
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4643 on: Yesterday at 03:56:07 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on December  8, 2021, 03:59:20 am
First time under 50 this week, just the 47. Bloody Everton had to go and make a comeback!

Might have to start thinking about AFCON soon, I've got quite a few players set to depart. Didn't realise previously that Dennis was one of them, thought he was French or Belgian or summit.
With a name like that, I thought he was Brazilian.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,317
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4644 on: Today at 12:50:39 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on December  8, 2021, 10:14:00 am
Great time for the cup to start, five injuries already and the Brighton-Spurs game looks like going, so theres another four gone :lmao
Add Diogo to the list :lmao
Logged
AHA!

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,613
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4645 on: Today at 01:45:03 pm »
Yeah Ive got Jota, Smith-Rowe and Jesus doubtful and Hojberg not playing. The person Im up against in the cup has been averaging around mid 30 points in recent weeks so I might no risk making transfers but its annoying once the cup starts!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 112 113 114 115 116 [117]   Go Up
« previous next »
 