Author Topic: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021  (Read 145701 times)

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4440 on: September 26, 2021, 11:25:09 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on September 26, 2021, 10:43:06 pm
Is anyone elses subs bench consistently getting over 15pts every week? Ive left Toney on the bench twice and always the defender I dont choose (Walker this week) getting a clean sheet. Frustrating. I havent got my captain right since week 1 but at least is cursed Ronaldo.

My bench gets me about 4 points a week. Think the key to this game is having reliable bench players who are cheap and playing every week (4.0, and 2x 4.5s). Leaves you with too many options of who to pick and when your player plays a big team, e.g. Toney you bench them. If I had a stronger bench, I'd have been tempted to bench him, but I've seen it way too many times before.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4441 on: Yesterday at 07:24:39 am »
Quote from: buttersstotch on September 26, 2021, 11:25:09 pm
My bench gets me about 4 points a week. Think the key to this game is having reliable bench players who are cheap and playing every week (4.0, and 2x 4.5s). Leaves you with too many options of who to pick and when your player plays a big team, e.g. Toney you bench them. If I had a stronger bench, I'd have been tempted to bench him, but I've seen it way too many times before.

Yeah, you're probably right. I tend to get too excited about squad depth and end up having to choose between players like Toney, Gallagher or Harrison for a place on the bench. I've already played my bench boost so I should really find regular players in the 4.0-4.5 range, even if they're the likes of Romeu who will rarely break the 2-point barrier. I did pick up Brandon Williams for 4.0, who has dutifully played 90 minutes, conceded 2+ goals and been booked in the last two games, so I don't have to fret over him wasting bench points. :)

Another note to self - when your first-choice GK is at home to Norwich, even if he is listed as injured for 2-3 weeks, start him anyway and let auto-sub do it's thing if necessary. Don't bench him yourself!!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4442 on: Yesterday at 08:37:39 am »
That Spurs consolation goal (I had Ramsey and White in my team), and Traore not making the Wolves lineup, has diddled me a little bit.

On 50 with just Duffy left to play.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4443 on: Yesterday at 12:20:34 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 07:24:39 am
Yeah, you're probably right. I tend to get too excited about squad depth and end up having to choose between players like Toney, Gallagher or Harrison for a place on the bench. I've already played my bench boost so I should really find regular players in the 4.0-4.5 range, even if they're the likes of Romeu who will rarely break the 2-point barrier. I did pick up Brandon Williams for 4.0, who has dutifully played 90 minutes, conceded 2+ goals and been booked in the last two games, so I don't have to fret over him wasting bench points. :)

Another note to self - when your first-choice GK is at home to Norwich, even if he is listed as injured for 2-3 weeks, start him anyway and let auto-sub do it's thing if necessary. Don't bench him yourself!!

Might be too late this season, or if you have your wildcard/2nd wildcard in the 2nd half of the season, I'd recommned watching a YouTube video from Lets Talk FPL. All these guys who do really well usually have the same teams, not the way I like to always play but it will help you with team structure. You have a transfer each week, so I wouln't worry about squad depth too much, just concentrate on mainly have 9-10 nailed on players who start every week.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4444 on: Today at 08:26:07 am »
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 12:20:34 pm
Might be too late this season, or if you have your wildcard/2nd wildcard in the 2nd half of the season, I'd recommned watching a YouTube video from Lets Talk FPL. All these guys who do really well usually have the same teams, not the way I like to always play but it will help you with team structure. You have a transfer each week, so I wouln't worry about squad depth too much, just concentrate on mainly have 9-10 nailed on players who start every week.

The team conformity is definitely the thing I hate most about this game (well, that and the "everyone's a midfielder" player classifications). I keep talking about doing a draft-style league but then the blokes who run my leagues auto-renew and I forget to do anything about it.

Anyway, I have started to put my plan into action by replacing Nicolas Pépé (7.2) with S. Longstaff (4.5). That gives me a clear first-choice 7 for midfield and attack, and leaves Tarkowski (5.0) as my only bench player over 4.5. I might downgrade him soon as well because Burnley are gash anyway. Then I should be able to upgrade one of my mid-priced mids to a Son, or bring in another premium defender.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4445 on: Today at 12:51:58 pm »
