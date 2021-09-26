My bench gets me about 4 points a week. Think the key to this game is having reliable bench players who are cheap and playing every week (4.0, and 2x 4.5s). Leaves you with too many options of who to pick and when your player plays a big team, e.g. Toney you bench them. If I had a stronger bench, I'd have been tempted to bench him, but I've seen it way too many times before.



Yeah, you're probably right. I tend to get too excited about squad depth and end up having to choose between players like Toney, Gallagher or Harrison for a place on the bench. I've already played my bench boost so I should really find regular players in the 4.0-4.5 range, even if they're the likes of Romeu who will rarely break the 2-point barrier. I did pick up Brandon Williams for 4.0, who has dutifully played 90 minutes, conceded 2+ goals and been booked in the last two games, so I don't have to fret over him wasting bench points.Another note to self - when your first-choice GK is at home to Norwich, even if he is listed as injured for 2-3 weeks, start him anyway and let auto-sub do it's thing if necessary. Don't bench him yourself!!