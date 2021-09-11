« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 105 106 107 108 109 [110]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021  (Read 143283 times)

Offline JLStretton

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,424
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4360 on: September 11, 2021, 12:01:51 am »
So do I but he will still be in my team.
Logged
choose Life.

Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,864
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4361 on: September 11, 2021, 06:04:48 am »
Quote from: Jwils21 on September 10, 2021, 01:52:02 pm
No, i've got Sanchez and Steele from Brighton. They ship goals but Sanchez makes a fair amount of saves so gets steady points.


Only 3 goalkeepers have made less saves than Sanchez this season. Exactly the same last season too. I have him but he's been frustrating. I also have Raya so I think he's going to be first choice for me now. Having 2 goalkeepers from the same side is good in theory, but if their game is off for any reason you're screwed, and it also blocks you from having another player from that team, and even Brighton may be good for the occasional triple-up. Plus, if the first-choice 'keeper is out you've got a sub-par 'keeper in a defence that is de-facto weakened. You're also banking on the second choice 'keeper actually being second choice, not even sure that Steele necessarily is - Brighton themselves had that issue last season after Ryan was dropped and Sanchez himself stepped in instead of Steele.
« Last Edit: September 11, 2021, 06:11:18 am by zimmie'5555 »
Logged
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,120
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4362 on: September 11, 2021, 09:54:53 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on September 10, 2021, 11:12:35 pm
Ronaldo at 24% ownership already. Man I hope he crashes and burns.

Unlikely he does.

He will still score points against the shit in the League.

Very hard this season as essentially, there are 5 big players (him, Lakaku, Kane, Mo and Bruno).

You can't have them all so will be the rest of team that makes the difference.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,711
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4363 on: September 11, 2021, 11:33:49 am »
Wildcard played. My hand was forced as I had about 5 players who won't play and a few who I couldn't see doing much this weekend.

New team:

Mendy

Shaw
Matip
Tanganga

Mo (C)
Gray
Benhrama
Grealish

Kane
Antonio
DCL

Subs: Sanchez, Bissouma, Lowton, Ayling
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,866
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4364 on: September 11, 2021, 12:48:02 pm »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on September 11, 2021, 06:04:48 am

Only 3 goalkeepers have made less saves than Sanchez this season. Exactly the same last season too. I have him but he's been frustrating. I also have Raya so I think he's going to be first choice for me now. Having 2 goalkeepers from the same side is good in theory, but if their game is off for any reason you're screwed, and it also blocks you from having another player from that team, and even Brighton may be good for the occasional triple-up. Plus, if the first-choice 'keeper is out you've got a sub-par 'keeper in a defence that is de-facto weakened. You're also banking on the second choice 'keeper actually being second choice, not even sure that Steele necessarily is - Brighton themselves had that issue last season after Ryan was dropped and Sanchez himself stepped in instead of Steele.
...plus, shite keeper is useless for the Bench Boost chip.
Logged

Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,487
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4365 on: September 11, 2021, 03:26:34 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on September 11, 2021, 11:33:49 am
Wildcard played. My hand was forced as I had about 5 players who won't play and a few who I couldn't see doing much this weekend.

New team:

Mendy

Shaw
Matip
Tanganga

Mo (C)
Gray
Benhrama
Grealish

Kane
Antonio
DCL

Subs: Sanchez, Bissouma, Lowton, Ayling

spurs players, ouch
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,711
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4366 on: September 11, 2021, 05:00:36 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on September 11, 2021, 03:26:34 pm
spurs players, ouch

Safe to say my wildcard was a disaster.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,929
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4367 on: September 11, 2021, 05:16:38 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on September 11, 2021, 09:54:53 am
Unlikely he does.

He will still score points against the shit in the League.

Very hard this season as essentially, there are 5 big players (him, Lakaku, Kane, Mo and Bruno).

You can't have them all so will be the rest of team that makes the difference.

Agree with this. He will be one of the top scorers in the game.

I couldnt bring him in without taking a minus and severely weakening my squad so I put Auba in as a placeholder until I can free up the funds to bring him but he will increase in price mostly probably over the next few gameweeks. Thankfully the Auba punt paid off but I expected more from them.

Got an issue now with Antonio and Harvey Barnes who needs to vacate the team - this was his last chance for me but Antonio is the bigger priority. Will use that to bring in a cheaper FW and then maybe the following week move to Ronaldo. Or maybe Lukaku but I think Ronaldo.

Keeping my eye on Greenwood and Jota who I have, as their minutes arent guaranteed.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline JLStretton

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,424
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4368 on: September 11, 2021, 05:25:06 pm »
Will Antonio be banned for 1 or 3 games, I don't know what he got sent off for.
Logged
choose Life.

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,929
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4369 on: September 11, 2021, 05:30:34 pm »
Quote from: JLStretton on September 11, 2021, 05:25:06 pm
Will Antonio be banned for 1 or 3 games, I don't know what he got sent off for.

2 yellows, so will miss the United game next weekend.

However, with about 5 mins left he pulled up and was holding his hip/lower back and in any late counter he wasnt able to keep up so I think he could have been a doubt anyway. Will know on Thursday if he is fit for the Europa League.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline JLStretton

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,424
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4370 on: September 11, 2021, 05:39:07 pm »
Cheers, thanks for info.  Hmmm what to do with him as he will cost more to get back in than we get if we sell.
Logged
choose Life.

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,689
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4371 on: September 11, 2021, 07:48:18 pm »
Quote from: JLStretton on September 11, 2021, 05:39:07 pm
Cheers, thanks for info.  Hmmm what to do with him as he will cost more to get back in than we get if we sell.

Yup, Anyone decent on your bench?  Ive got Marcal who got 11 points today, so will bring him in for next week and Keep Antonio.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,360
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4372 on: September 11, 2021, 07:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on September 11, 2021, 05:30:34 pm
2 yellows, so will miss the United game next weekend.

However, with about 5 mins left he pulled up and was holding his hip/lower back and in any late counter he wasnt able to keep up so I think he could have been a doubt anyway. Will know on Thursday if he is fit for the Europa League.

Course hell miss that one. Lucky twats.
Logged

Offline JLStretton

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,424
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4373 on: September 11, 2021, 08:21:54 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on September 11, 2021, 07:48:18 pm
Yup, Anyone decent on your bench?  Ive got Marcal who got 11 points today, so will bring him in for next week and Keep Antonio.
Got Duffy, Livramento but they got Leicester and Man city got sissoko who has Norwich as well, might just play one of them.
Logged
choose Life.

Offline Zaffarious

  • likes 2 mins from the toilet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,506
  • Militant Fan
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4374 on: September 11, 2021, 08:50:36 pm »
so ive got the chance to sell antonio, wildcard and bring in lukaku, ronaldo and gray. Ill also have to sacrifice trent and my defence will be shifted around every week depending on fixtures:

Sanchez

Marcel
White
Vietman
Livramento
Shaw

Raphina
Salah
Gray
Greenwood
Mcarthur

Lukaku
Ronaldo
Jimanez

I have enough money to buy back antonio even at 8m (i expect his price to drop though)

worth playing the wildcard?
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,711
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4375 on: September 11, 2021, 09:13:34 pm »
Quote from: Zaffarious on September 11, 2021, 08:50:36 pm
so ive got the chance to sell antonio, wildcard and bring in lukaku, ronaldo and gray. Ill also have to sacrifice trent and my defence will be shifted around every week depending on fixtures:

Sanchez

Marcel
White
Vietman
Livramento
Shaw

Raphina
Salah
Gray
Greenwood
Mcarthur

Lukaku
Ronaldo
Jimanez

I have enough money to buy back antonio even at 8m (i expect his price to drop though)

worth playing the wildcard?

If you can get Ronaldo, Lukaku and Salah and still have decent players like Jiminez, Rafinha and Gray then I reckon you won't get much better this season. Your defence isn't brilliant but then it all depends on fixtures.

It's going to come down to picking the right captain most weeks from Salah, Lukaku, Ronaldo and possibly KDB/Kane at times.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline JLStretton

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,424
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4376 on: Yesterday at 01:10:50 am »
Can not believe I made a massive mistake in using my wildcard last week I didnt even need to but didnt want to lose points on making transfers.  It's the biggest mistake I have made playing FPL in a very long time.  It's that bad I want to change it already lol  oh well we live and learn.
Logged
choose Life.

Online Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,521
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4377 on: Yesterday at 07:39:33 pm »
Going with Tanganga over Coufal has really bitten me in the arse.
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,360
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4378 on: Yesterday at 07:40:56 pm »
68 points plus any bonuses for Salah and Trent. And not a Manc in sight. Happy with that.
Logged

Offline Caffeine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,415
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4379 on: Today at 10:24:18 am »
Tanganga and Antonio this week.

No Lukaku or Ronaldo.

Salah and Trent saved my weekend but still a disaster of below the average, with no Everton or Burnley players, and everyone else in my work league doing better.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,973
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4380 on: Today at 10:28:22 am »
Made top 100 of RAWK very pleased
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,008
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4381 on: Today at 10:29:06 am »
Might have to have another switch around and get Ronaldo and Lukaku in for jinx purposes
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,521
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4382 on: Today at 12:02:25 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:28:22 am
Made top 100 of RAWK very pleased

I'm 69 at the minute, and still 35 points off the leader in private league already. Quite the pace being set.
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,360
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4383 on: Today at 12:07:43 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:28:22 am
Made top 100 of RAWK very pleased

How many points in total do you need to crack the top 100?
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4384 on: Today at 12:10:43 pm »
Quote from: Zaffarious on September 11, 2021, 08:50:36 pm
so ive got the chance to sell antonio, wildcard and bring in lukaku, ronaldo and gray. Ill also have to sacrifice trent and my defence will be shifted around every week depending on fixtures:

Sanchez

Marcel
White
Vietman
Livramento
Shaw

Raphina
Salah
Gray
Greenwood
Mcarthur

Lukaku
Ronaldo
Jimanez

I have enough money to buy back antonio even at 8m (i expect his price to drop though)

worth playing the wildcard?

Getting in Lukaku, Ronaldo and Salah and putting together the rest of the squad with decent starters is some going, so nice one!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,689
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4385 on: Today at 12:54:31 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:10:43 pm
Getting in Lukaku, Ronaldo and Salah and putting together the rest of the squad with decent starters is some going, so nice one!

It is good going, I played my wild card this week and so played around and went top heavy with the big forwards but in the end I couldnt leave Trent out.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,360
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4386 on: Today at 01:18:14 pm »
In terms of big guns I have Mo and Lukaku. Then have Trent, Dias and Ederson who will tack me up a lot of points.

Where Ive been lucky so far is having Antonio from the start and Ings who has done reasonably but for a few decisions to make there now.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,711
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4387 on: Today at 06:42:44 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:18:14 pm
In terms of big guns I have Mo and Lukaku. Then have Trent, Dias and Ederson who will tack me up a lot of points.

Where Ive been lucky so far is having Antonio from the start and Ings who has done reasonably but for a few decisions to make there now.

Antonio is worth keeping IMO. Not many forwards at his price that will score as many and take penalties.

Ings is more debatable with Watkins back now.

Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,360
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4388 on: Today at 07:10:00 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 06:42:44 pm
Antonio is worth keeping IMO. Not many forwards at his price that will score as many and take penalties.

Ings is more debatable with Watkins back now.



Yeah, will only be a one match ban for Antonio wont it? Ill keep him I think.

Trying to find the bargain midfielders is tricky. I have Bowen who hasnt really done anything so far but on paper seemed a better bet than Fornals who has scored a couple. But the likes of Fornals and Gray probably arent worth getting in now as youd imagine their goal return will drop off anytime soon.
Logged

Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,487
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4389 on: Today at 07:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Today at 12:02:25 pm
I'm 69 at the minute, and still 35 points off the leader in private league already. Quite the pace being set.

I'm 78th, doing ok in other leagues too so a decent start to the season!

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 105 106 107 108 109 [110]   Go Up
« previous next »
 