No, i've got Sanchez and Steele from Brighton. They ship goals but Sanchez makes a fair amount of saves so gets steady points.



Only 3 goalkeepers have made less saves than Sanchez this season. Exactly the same last season too. I have him but he's been frustrating. I also have Raya so I think he's going to be first choice for me now. Having 2 goalkeepers from the same side is good in theory, but if their game is off for any reason you're screwed, and it also blocks you from having another player from that team, and even Brighton may be good for the occasional triple-up. Plus, if the first-choice 'keeper is out you've got a sub-par 'keeper in a defence that is de-facto weakened. You're also banking on the second choice 'keeper actually being second choice, not even sure that Steele necessarily is - Brighton themselves had that issue last season after Ryan was dropped and Sanchez himself stepped in instead of Steele.