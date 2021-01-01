« previous next »
JLStretton

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Reply #4360 on: Today at 12:01:51 am
So do I but he will still be in my team.
choose Life.

zimmie'5555

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Reply #4361 on: Today at 06:04:48 am
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 01:52:02 pm
No, i've got Sanchez and Steele from Brighton. They ship goals but Sanchez makes a fair amount of saves so gets steady points.


Only 3 goalkeepers have made less saves than Sanchez this season. Exactly the same last season too. I have him but he's been frustrating. I also have Raya so I think he's going to be first choice for me now. Having 2 goalkeepers from the same side is good in theory, but if their game is off for any reason you're screwed, and it also blocks you from having another player from that team, and even Brighton may be good for the occasional triple-up. Plus, if the first-choice 'keeper is out you've got a sub-par 'keeper in a defence that is de-facto weakened. You're also banking on the second choice 'keeper actually being second choice, not even sure that Steele necessarily is - Brighton themselves had that issue last season after Ryan was dropped and Sanchez himself stepped in instead of Steele.
Nick110581

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Reply #4362 on: Today at 09:54:53 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:12:35 pm
Ronaldo at 24% ownership already. Man I hope he crashes and burns.

Unlikely he does.

He will still score points against the shit in the League.

Very hard this season as essentially, there are 5 big players (him, Lakaku, Kane, Mo and Bruno).

You can't have them all so will be the rest of team that makes the difference.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Reply #4363 on: Today at 11:33:49 am
Wildcard played. My hand was forced as I had about 5 players who won't play and a few who I couldn't see doing much this weekend.

New team:

Mendy

Shaw
Matip
Tanganga

Mo (C)
Gray
Benhrama
Grealish

Kane
Antonio
DCL

Subs: Sanchez, Bissouma, Lowton, Ayling
Jon2lfc

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Reply #4364 on: Today at 12:48:02 pm
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Today at 06:04:48 am

Only 3 goalkeepers have made less saves than Sanchez this season. Exactly the same last season too. I have him but he's been frustrating. I also have Raya so I think he's going to be first choice for me now. Having 2 goalkeepers from the same side is good in theory, but if their game is off for any reason you're screwed, and it also blocks you from having another player from that team, and even Brighton may be good for the occasional triple-up. Plus, if the first-choice 'keeper is out you've got a sub-par 'keeper in a defence that is de-facto weakened. You're also banking on the second choice 'keeper actually being second choice, not even sure that Steele necessarily is - Brighton themselves had that issue last season after Ryan was dropped and Sanchez himself stepped in instead of Steele.
...plus, shite keeper is useless for the Bench Boost chip.
LiamG

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Reply #4365 on: Today at 03:26:34 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 11:33:49 am
Wildcard played. My hand was forced as I had about 5 players who won't play and a few who I couldn't see doing much this weekend.

New team:

Mendy

Shaw
Matip
Tanganga

Mo (C)
Gray
Benhrama
Grealish

Kane
Antonio
DCL

Subs: Sanchez, Bissouma, Lowton, Ayling

spurs players, ouch
UntouchableLuis

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Reply #4366 on: Today at 05:00:36 pm
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 03:26:34 pm
spurs players, ouch

Safe to say my wildcard was a disaster.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Reply #4367 on: Today at 05:16:38 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:54:53 am
Unlikely he does.

He will still score points against the shit in the League.

Very hard this season as essentially, there are 5 big players (him, Lakaku, Kane, Mo and Bruno).

You can't have them all so will be the rest of team that makes the difference.

Agree with this. He will be one of the top scorers in the game.

I couldnt bring him in without taking a minus and severely weakening my squad so I put Auba in as a placeholder until I can free up the funds to bring him but he will increase in price mostly probably over the next few gameweeks. Thankfully the Auba punt paid off but I expected more from them.

Got an issue now with Antonio and Harvey Barnes who needs to vacate the team - this was his last chance for me but Antonio is the bigger priority. Will use that to bring in a cheaper FW and then maybe the following week move to Ronaldo. Or maybe Lukaku but I think Ronaldo.

Keeping my eye on Greenwood and Jota who I have, as their minutes arent guaranteed.
JLStretton

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Reply #4368 on: Today at 05:25:06 pm
Will Antonio be banned for 1 or 3 games, I don't know what he got sent off for.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Reply #4369 on: Today at 05:30:34 pm
Quote from: JLStretton on Today at 05:25:06 pm
Will Antonio be banned for 1 or 3 games, I don't know what he got sent off for.

2 yellows, so will miss the United game next weekend.

However, with about 5 mins left he pulled up and was holding his hip/lower back and in any late counter he wasnt able to keep up so I think he could have been a doubt anyway. Will know on Thursday if he is fit for the Europa League.
JLStretton

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Reply #4370 on: Today at 05:39:07 pm
Cheers, thanks for info.  Hmmm what to do with him as he will cost more to get back in than we get if we sell.
red1977

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Reply #4371 on: Today at 07:48:18 pm
Quote from: JLStretton on Today at 05:39:07 pm
Cheers, thanks for info.  Hmmm what to do with him as he will cost more to get back in than we get if we sell.

Yup, Anyone decent on your bench?  Ive got Marcal who got 11 points today, so will bring him in for next week and Keep Antonio.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Reply #4372 on: Today at 07:51:27 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 05:30:34 pm
2 yellows, so will miss the United game next weekend.

However, with about 5 mins left he pulled up and was holding his hip/lower back and in any late counter he wasnt able to keep up so I think he could have been a doubt anyway. Will know on Thursday if he is fit for the Europa League.

Course hell miss that one. Lucky twats.
