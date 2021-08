79 points doesn't even get you top 1m up to now



I got 87pts and I’m 241,000 overall. The guy at the top of the RAWK league got 98pts and is 23,000 overall. Every point is worth approx 20,000 places! Plus everyone’s got similar teams atm with Salah, Bruno, Toney, Ings etc. It’ll sort itself out after a few weeks.