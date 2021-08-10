« previous next »
Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021

Grobbelrevell

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
August 10, 2021, 06:55:34 pm
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on August 10, 2021, 11:44:45 am
If anyone fancies joining a private league with prize pots at the end, drop me a PM.

I've set one up for this season - £20 in.

Not sure who it was who emailed me about this, but there was no email address to reply to (or username) specified, so no idea if a response made it back or not.

Anyway, whoever it was - or anyone else interested - can you drop me a PM and i'll pop the details over that way.

Thanks  :wave
GreatEx

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
August 11, 2021, 02:13:52 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on August  9, 2021, 02:32:26 pm
Nope, does give me an excuse to bin Havertz off though for someone cheaper and allow me to bolster my backups. Shame, as I was thinking he was going to start the majority of the season as a false nine and be a massive bargain.

Good point, I hadn't really thought about the impact of Lukaku's return. Havertz was my first non-LFC player picked, I thought he'd be a huge bargain at 8.5. I suppose I will keep him in for the time being, assuming Lukaku won't start straight away.

Someone mentioned Fabio Silva, I've selected him as my surprise bolter of the season. I brought him in after pre-season friendlies suggested that Iheanacho won't be first-choice for Leicester.

Current squad, with initial substitutes in [ ]:

GK: Pickford [Sanchez]
- yes, I had to hold my breath and suck my balls into my stomach for this one, but with Rafa in charge it seemed like a bargain
DF: TAA Tarkowski Dias [Coufal Masina]
- Coufal will probably start ahead of Tarko most weeks
MF: Pépé Salah(C) Havertz (VC) Zaha [Harrison]
- always feel like a sucker going for Zaha, and he has tough early fixtures, but he scored twice in the latest friendly and is always good for a hot streak here and there. Will probably swap for one of Villa's mids once a candidate stands out
FW: Wilson FabioSilva Toney
- a speculative selection there but I don't see a lot of great choices in the forward ranks this year. I have spoken at length about the way players are classified in this game, so I won't repeat myself here, except to say :(

So overall, it's a deep squad and I will look to use the bench boost early (history shows that the first few weeks are the best time to use this chip before injuries and fixture congestion kick in). I have 1.0m in the bank and will probably look for a 5.5-or-lower option to trade Zaha for, then maybe upgrade a forward if one of my three turn out to be rubbish (or when Wilson gets injured, whichever comes first).
JLStretton

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
August 11, 2021, 02:18:15 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on August 10, 2021, 04:42:45 pm
Taken out Naby and Castigne for Tsimikas and then can afford one 6.5 midfielder. Toss up between Saka, Bowen and Raaphina. Who would you recommend?
  wouldn't touck Saka just yet, I have Raphinha and he has been in every draft I have done and I have done alot and is defo staying even tho Leeds are playing the mancs.  Bowen is a great opinion as well who I am toying with having.  also Benrahma has had a good pre season as well for only 6 million. 

Personally since Robertson is out I am more unsure of my team than all pre season still not sure on what formation to play.  I think a early wildcard will be used by alot of people myself included.
zimmie'5555

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
August 11, 2021, 02:23:00 am
Currently on Sánchez; Tsimikas, Amartey, Cresswell; Raphinha, Mané, Fernandes, Salah (c); Antonio, Toney, Ings. Bench: Foster, Ayling, Omobamidele, Gilmour.

I will want Trent back after the first international break and Robbo's supposed return, so that will mean selling one of Bruno or Mané and Tsimikas and bringing in a cheaper mid. Don't need money on the bench though I'd like a better back-up GK to be honest. Dependant on Amartey starting, though I think the Salah/Mané double up could be huge and Bruno is covered if he bangs. Can switch out Ings for Bamford if he doesn't look good, or even Wilson, who can also replace Antonio easily. Pretty set on this now though I may even switch Cresswell for either Shaw or Mings (the latter means I could also upgrade Omobamidele for White too). If everything goes to shit, there's always the early wildcard option. 
Hash91

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
August 11, 2021, 06:15:28 pm
I think I've now more or less fixed the team after 3 drafts -

GK: Sanchez, Foster
DEF: TAA, Shaw, Coufal, Cancelo, Tsimikas
MID: Salah, Bruno, Barnes, Raphinha, Bissouma
FWD: Antonio, Ings, Gayle

Have gone with a heavy FB defense which may not change for a long time (will move Tsimikas once robbo is back).

Midfield I was contemplating on Son / Mahrez but finally went for Raphinha. Barnes has favorable initial fixtures.

The Raphinha choice helps me to go with Antonio and Ings. DCL was also considered but he looks to be injured. Gayle as backup who can chip in with goals.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
August 11, 2021, 07:35:05 pm
Are we ready for this!? It has come around so quickly!
Bobinhood

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 02:15:09 am
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on August 11, 2021, 07:35:05 pm
Are we ready for this!? It has come around so quickly!

Naa i had a settled lineup for weeks tinkered over grealish never loved it and now i need a lukoku price.

its a mess
Barneylfc∗

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 02:10:35 pm

If anyone wants to get involved in the Premier League predictions for 21/22, you can sign up here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=348983.0 with predictions here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349035.0 Make sure you use the sign up thread before posting predictions so I know you are participating.

For the LFC prediction league, join in here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.0


 :wave
Cruiser

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 04:00:39 pm
No one tempted to play Greenwood for the Mancs? Listed as a midfielder but likely to start as striker until Cavani back up and running.
Tobelius

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 04:16:45 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 04:00:39 pm
No one tempted to play Greenwood for the Mancs? Listed as a midfielder but likely to start as striker until Cavani back up and running.

He's in my team currently,propably will start a lot at least until Rashford is back and could get decent hauls imo.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 04:39:01 pm
What's Chelsea's likely defence going to be? No James or Chilwell involved last night.
JLStretton

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 05:23:43 pm
I also have Greenwood in my current team not liking having double man United midfield tho. 

I think my main decision at the minute is to go with Toney upfront or go with a 5th 6.5 midfielder and it's doing my head in deciding.
amir87

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 06:11:11 pm
Making the same decision I do at the start of every season and going for 3 Liverpool players
zimmie'5555

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 06:47:11 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 04:00:39 pm
No one tempted to play Greenwood for the Mancs? Listed as a midfielder but likely to start as striker until Cavani back up and running.

Martial will be striker I think, Greenwood on the right
Dan The Man 28373

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 09:06:51 pm
I have settled on this squad (for now!!)

GK: Martinez (Sanchez Sub)

DF: Henry, Tsimikas, Dias, Shaw (Ayling Sub)

MF: Jota, Bailey, Havertz, Salah (Raphina Sub)

FW: Daka, Toney (Jiminez Sub)

Fairly happy with this lineup, but still got just under 21hrs before the 1st deadline.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 10:02:16 pm
I think I want to get Lukaku but can only do it now or with a Wildcard because it will take a bit of moving things around.

Is he likely to start games anytime soon?
zimmie'5555

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 11:17:08 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:02:16 pm
I think I want to get Lukaku but can only do it now or with a Wildcard because it will take a bit of moving things around.

Is he likely to start games anytime soon?

Definitely not the first week, probably from week 2 or 3 though.
tommy LFC

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 11:23:04 pm
Lukaku in at 11.5.

Damn, was hoping his time at United would have made him start a bit lower.
Bobinhood

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Today at 12:50:01 am
11.5 have to see how he gets on. Probably gonna be banging them in though.
Emerald Red

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Today at 05:36:05 am
I got $6m left over    ;D
anticipating some early changes.

I bet some will be using their wild card next week.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Today at 08:29:03 am
Lukaku and Harrison in for Son and Callum Wilson. Think I had to do it from the start while I was rejigging things, before prices change again. Think that will be better in the long run.

Just the way my fixtures have fallen but 10 of my team are playing away at the weekend.

Ederson

Trent
Dias
Konsa
Tsimikas

Salah (c)
Bailey
Bowen

Ings
Antonio
Lukaku (prob wont play)

Subs:
Harrison
Henry
Sissoko
gerrardisgod

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Today at 08:37:07 am
Think Im finally settled on my team, jibbed Vardy for Ings and left myself £7m to bring back Robertson and maybe upgrade a midfielder in two weeks.
