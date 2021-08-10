Nope, does give me an excuse to bin Havertz off though for someone cheaper and allow me to bolster my backups. Shame, as I was thinking he was going to start the majority of the season as a false nine and be a massive bargain.



Good point, I hadn't really thought about the impact of Lukaku's return. Havertz was my first non-LFC player picked, I thought he'd be a huge bargain at 8.5. I suppose I will keep him in for the time being, assuming Lukaku won't start straight away.Someone mentioned Fabio Silva, I've selected him as my surprise bolter of the season. I brought him in after pre-season friendlies suggested that Iheanacho won't be first-choice for Leicester.Current squad, with initial substitutes in [ ]:GK: Pickford [Sanchez]- yes, I had to hold my breath and suck my balls into my stomach for this one, but with Rafa in charge it seemed like a bargainDF: TAA Tarkowski Dias [Coufal Masina]- Coufal will probably start ahead of Tarko most weeksMF: Pépé Salah(C) Havertz (VC) Zaha [Harrison]- always feel like a sucker going for Zaha, and he has tough early fixtures, but he scored twice in the latest friendly and is always good for a hot streak here and there. Will probably swap for one of Villa's mids once a candidate stands outFW: Wilson FabioSilva Toney- a speculative selection there but I don't see a lot of great choices in the forward ranks this year. I have spoken at length about the way players are classified in this game, so I won't repeat myself here, except to saySo overall, it's a deep squad and I will look to use the bench boost early (history shows that the first few weeks are the best time to use this chip before injuries and fixture congestion kick in). I have 1.0m in the bank and will probably look for a 5.5-or-lower option to trade Zaha for, then maybe upgrade a forward if one of my three turn out to be rubbish (or when Wilson gets injured, whichever comes first).