« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 100 101 102 103 104 [105]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021  (Read 135604 times)

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,481
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4160 on: Yesterday at 06:55:34 pm »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on Yesterday at 11:44:45 am
If anyone fancies joining a private league with prize pots at the end, drop me a PM.

I've set one up for this season - £20 in.

Not sure who it was who emailed me about this, but there was no email address to reply to (or username) specified, so no idea if a response made it back or not.

Anyway, whoever it was - or anyone else interested - can you drop me a PM and i'll pop the details over that way.

Thanks  :wave
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,694
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4161 on: Today at 02:13:52 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on August  9, 2021, 02:32:26 pm
Nope, does give me an excuse to bin Havertz off though for someone cheaper and allow me to bolster my backups. Shame, as I was thinking he was going to start the majority of the season as a false nine and be a massive bargain.

Good point, I hadn't really thought about the impact of Lukaku's return. Havertz was my first non-LFC player picked, I thought he'd be a huge bargain at 8.5. I suppose I will keep him in for the time being, assuming Lukaku won't start straight away.

Someone mentioned Fabio Silva, I've selected him as my surprise bolter of the season. I brought him in after pre-season friendlies suggested that Iheanacho won't be first-choice for Leicester.

Current squad, with initial substitutes in [ ]:

GK: Pickford [Sanchez]
- yes, I had to hold my breath and suck my balls into my stomach for this one, but with Rafa in charge it seemed like a bargain
DF: TAA Tarkowski Dias [Coufal Masina]
- Coufal will probably start ahead of Tarko most weeks
MF: Pépé Salah(C) Havertz (VC) Zaha [Harrison]
- always feel like a sucker going for Zaha, and he has tough early fixtures, but he scored twice in the latest friendly and is always good for a hot streak here and there. Will probably swap for one of Villa's mids once a candidate stands out
FW: Wilson FabioSilva Toney
- a speculative selection there but I don't see a lot of great choices in the forward ranks this year. I have spoken at length about the way players are classified in this game, so I won't repeat myself here, except to say :(

So overall, it's a deep squad and I will look to use the bench boost early (history shows that the first few weeks are the best time to use this chip before injuries and fixture congestion kick in). I have 1.0m in the bank and will probably look for a 5.5-or-lower option to trade Zaha for, then maybe upgrade a forward if one of my three turn out to be rubbish (or when Wilson gets injured, whichever comes first).
Logged

Offline JLStretton

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,401
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4162 on: Today at 02:18:15 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:42:45 pm
Taken out Naby and Castigne for Tsimikas and then can afford one 6.5 midfielder. Toss up between Saka, Bowen and Raaphina. Who would you recommend?
  wouldn't touck Saka just yet, I have Raphinha and he has been in every draft I have done and I have done alot and is defo staying even tho Leeds are playing the mancs.  Bowen is a great opinion as well who I am toying with having.  also Benrahma has had a good pre season as well for only 6 million. 

Personally since Robertson is out I am more unsure of my team than all pre season still not sure on what formation to play.  I think a early wildcard will be used by alot of people myself included.
Logged
choose Life.

Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,841
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #4163 on: Today at 02:23:00 am »
Currently on Sánchez; Tsimikas, Amartey, Cresswell; Raphinha, Mané, Fernandes, Salah (c); Antonio, Toney, Ings. Bench: Foster, Ayling, Omobamidele, Gilmour.

I will want Trent back after the first international break and Robbo's supposed return, so that will mean selling one of Bruno or Mané and Tsimikas and bringing in a cheaper mid. Don't need money on the bench though I'd like a better back-up GK to be honest. Dependant on Amartey starting, though I think the Salah/Mané double up could be huge and Bruno is covered if he bangs. Can switch out Ings for Bamford if he doesn't look good, or even Wilson, who can also replace Antonio easily. Pretty set on this now though I may even switch Cresswell for either Shaw or Mings (the latter means I could also upgrade Omobamidele for White too). If everything goes to shit, there's always the early wildcard option. 
Logged
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.
Pages: 1 ... 100 101 102 103 104 [105]   Go Up
« previous next »
 