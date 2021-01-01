Anyone not think Gomez is a steal at 5m?



Brentford's Toney at 5.5 could also be a bargain.



Foden or Jota?



1. Smeichel - LEI - 5.0 millionThere's loads of good 5.0 million goalkeepers this year (Meslier, Fabianski, Leno, Pickford etc). It's cheaper and better to have two good goalkeepers and rotate than doing something like Ederson and Guita.2. Rudiger - CHE - 5.5 million3. Ayling - LEE - 4.5 million4. Coady - WOL - 4.5 million5. White - ARS - 4.5 millionI play three at the back with two expensive defenders and then cheap ones. There's no good 4.0 defenders this year, but these IMO are the best 4.5 million options. All of the three cheap ones will play regularly and I can choose the best according to the difficulty of the game.Got 6 million left over and not sure who is the best option. Considering Dias as I don't have any Man City players. Also want to see if United buy Varane and how much he is.1. Salah - LIV - 12.0 million2. Fernandes - MNU - 12.5 million3. Raphinha - LEE - 6.5 million4. Buendia - AVL - 6.5 million5. Mbuemo - BRE - 5.5Salah and Fernandes are my premium choices, picked them as they are the most expensive two and I can trade down to cheaper options if they don't pick up points (easier to start expensive). Raphinha and Buendia are in as I think they will be popular choices and I want to ride the price rises. Leeds have decent fixtures after the opening couple of games.Been looking into Brentford, Mbuemo is my gamble as a cheap option. Seems like a couple of years ago he got 16 goals and 7 assists, last season 8 goals and 10 assists. Still only 22 years old, could be a surprise linking up with Toney.1. Ings - AVL - 8.0 million3. Toney - BRE - 6.5 millionDecided to pick Ings as with the players Villa have bought, they are likely to supply more than Southampton could and he is a great finisher. Toss up between him and Watkins, but Watkins has a knock for the opening games. Toney is a gamble, but same as Mbeumo I think Brentford could be a surprise choice for cheap players, like Sheffield United's defence a couple of years ago.Considering Antonio as West Ham United's fixtures are good. Jiminez is also a dark horse after his injury, and there's Bamford. Team feels weird this year, normally I have a Liverpool defender and Vardy, but can't seem to fit them in. Any suggestions for my missing positions?Wish I knew who will be the starting CBs for Liverpool and City! Matip, Gomez or Konate will be hard to displace depending on who starts and if they play well.Jota over Foden as Foden is injured, and Jota is undervalued.