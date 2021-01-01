« previous next »
Playing this for the 1st time  :P This is what I've gone with currently -

GK: Bachmann, Meslier
DEF: TAA, Shaw, Coufal, Tierney, Lamptey
MID: Salah, Bruno, Barnes, Gundogan, Bissouma
FWD: Antonio, Rodriguez, Toney

Still feel a bit light on the GK, don't know how I can fit in. What do you guys think?
1. Smeichel - LEI - 5.0 million
2. ? - ? - 5.0 million

There's loads of good 5.0 million goalkeepers this year (Meslier, Fabianski, Leno, Pickford etc). It's cheaper and better to have two good goalkeepers and rotate than doing something like Ederson and Guita.

1. ? - ? - 6.0 million?
2. Rudiger - CHE - 5.5 million
3. Ayling - LEE - 4.5 million
4. Coady - WOL - 4.5 million
5. White - ARS - 4.5 million

I play three at the back with two expensive defenders and then cheap ones. There's no good 4.0 defenders this year, but these IMO are the best 4.5 million options. All of the three cheap ones will play regularly and I can choose the best according to the difficulty of the game.

Got 6 million left over and not sure who is the best option. Considering Dias as I don't have any Man City players. Also want to see if United buy Varane and how much he is.

1. Salah - LIV - 12.0 million
2. Fernandes - MNU - 12.5 million
3. Raphinha - LEE - 6.5 million
4. Buendia - AVL - 6.5 million
5. Mbuemo - BRE - 5.5

Salah and Fernandes are my premium choices, picked them as they are the most expensive two and I can trade down to cheaper options if they don't pick up points (easier to start expensive). Raphinha and Buendia are in as I think they will be popular choices and I want to ride the price rises. Leeds have decent fixtures after the opening couple of games.

Been looking into Brentford, Mbuemo is my gamble as a cheap option. Seems like a couple of years ago he got 16 goals and 7 assists, last season 8 goals and 10 assists. Still only 22 years old, could be a surprise linking up with Toney.

1. Ings - AVL - 8.0 million
2. ? - ? - 7.5 million?
3. Toney - BRE - 6.5 million

Decided to pick Ings as with the players Villa have bought, they are likely to supply more than Southampton could and he is a great finisher. Toss up between him and Watkins, but Watkins has a knock for the opening games. Toney is a gamble, but same as Mbeumo I think Brentford could be a surprise choice for cheap players, like Sheffield United's defence a couple of years ago.

Considering Antonio as West Ham United's fixtures are good. Jiminez is also a dark horse after his injury, and there's Bamford. Team feels weird this year, normally I have a Liverpool defender and Vardy, but can't seem to fit them in. Any suggestions for my missing positions?

Quote from: Cruiser on August  7, 2021, 07:53:55 pm
Anyone not think Gomez is a steal at 5m?

Brentford's Toney at 5.5 could also be a bargain.

Foden or Jota?

Wish I knew who will be the starting CBs for Liverpool and City! Matip, Gomez or Konate will be hard to displace depending on who starts and if they play well.

Jota over Foden as Foden is injured, and Jota is undervalued.
Anyone going to put Lukaku in? Reckon he will be at least 10.0 maybe more.
Also Watkins limped out of Villa's pre season game and Calvert Lewin also showing as doubtful...
Nope, does give me an excuse to bin Havertz off though for someone cheaper and allow me to bolster my backups. Shame, as I was thinking he was going to start the majority of the season as a false nine and be a massive bargain.

Thinking Smith-Rowe, to give me £3m to play with, although theyve got a horrible start.
I might get Lukaku. Would have to sell Son and rejig things a bit but I reckon hes a fairly solid guarantee of goals.
Quote from: Hash91 on Yesterday at 07:12:12 am
Playing this for the 1st time  :P This is what I've gone with currently -

GK: Bachmann, Meslier
DEF: TAA, Shaw, Coufal, Tierney, Lamptey
MID: Salah, Bruno, Barnes, Gundogan, Bissouma
FWD: Antonio, Rodriguez, Toney

Still feel a bit light on the GK, don't know how I can fit in. What do you guys think?

Good squad actually. I think Meslier's one of the better GK to go for over the season. Not sure on Gundogan because trusting Pep to pick a settled XI is hard. Not sure on Rodrogiez either, how much is he even? See if you can get a better option there.
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Yesterday at 03:28:45 pm
Good squad actually. I think Meslier's one of the better GK to go for over the season. Not sure on Gundogan because trusting Pep to pick a settled XI is hard. Not sure on Rodrogiez either, how much is he even? See if you can get a better option there.

Went for Gundogan as KdB and Foden are seemingly injured so he is sure to start.

Can actually try and get Raphinha instead of Gundogan.

Rodriguez even I wasn't sure off... But other options i could think off are fabio silva, rodrygo, maupay, or benteke..
Nearly forgot about this! I'll get a squad done tonight.

Is it same league code?
Quote from: RivaGe on July  7, 2021, 04:45:12 pm
Hola amigos, just renewed the league.


Hello,

For the 2021/22 Fantasy Premier League why don't you join my mini-league "Red and White Kop"?

Joining the league couldn't be easier. Simply use the link below and you'll be added automatically after you've entered the game.

https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/tewsqc

League Code: tewsqc

Looking forward to playing against you this season!

And a H2H league: https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/kvnf01

I recall H2H leagues used to be limited to 20 people but now there's an option for unlimited, I picked that one.
Took me ages to find this in case anyone else was interested!
Thanks for bumping that. Seems I was automatically put in the main RAWK league as was in it last year. Had to rejoin the H2H one though.
Mings or Targett?

Villa's first 3 games look pretty good.
Quote from: Hash91 on Yesterday at 05:21:27 pm
Went for Gundogan as KdB and Foden are seemingly injured so he is sure to start.

Can actually try and get Raphinha instead of Gundogan.

Rodriguez even I wasn't sure off... But other options i could think off are fabio silva, rodrygo, maupay, or benteke..

I'd rather take a chance on Benteke to be honest. Gundo's a good shout early on but I'd definitely rather have Raphinha after the first few weeks
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 05:40:31 pm
Mings or Targett?

Villa's first 3 games look pretty good.

I would go with Targett, Mings is unlikely to offer any attacking threat where as Targett is good for an assist.

Willock to Newcastle is interesting. Scored 8 games on the bounce towards the end of last season. Seems there is a lot of value in the midrange priced mids 6 to 7.5 million. Buendia, Raphina, Willock, Harrison, Pepe, Jota, Barnes. Theres some points there. 5 man mid is a must this time, if Lukaku signs then having a few of these frees up the funds for him.
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 05:40:31 pm
Mings or Targett?

Villa's first 3 games look pretty good.

Cash. Apparently Young's been playing at LB preseason so Cash more sure.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:42:37 pm
Tsimikas £4m  :)

Tsimikas £4m  :)
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:22:17 pm
Nearly forgot about this! I'll get a squad done tonight.

Is it same league code?

It should add you when you re enter mate.
Think i'm settled on this


Martinez

Trent - Targett - Digne - White

Salah(C) - Jota - Fernandes - Barnes

Ings - Toney

Foster(GK) Ayling - Bissouma - Obafemi

with 1m left in bank too
Nothing major, but sure I read yesterday Obafemi was off to Blackburn.

Sanchez
Tsimikas
Shaw
Coufal
Salah
Havertz
Jota
Barnes
Vardy
Antonio
Toney

Foster
Smith-Rowe
Tierney
Ayling

With £2m in the bank and the plan to flip Havertz after the first game or two, along with bringing back Robbo for Kostas.
Buendia Has sat out the last two pre season games with a hip injury
Quote from: Hash91 on Yesterday at 05:21:27 pm
Went for Gundogan as KdB and Foden are seemingly injured so he is sure to start.

Can actually try and get Raphinha instead of Gundogan.

Rodriguez even I wasn't sure off... But other options i could think off are fabio silva, rodrygo, maupay, or benteke..

Personally will mostly stay away from City and Chelsea players due to rotation ( want 90 min players )
