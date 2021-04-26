« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021  (Read 122478 times)

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,461
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3880 on: April 26, 2021, 11:24:45 am »
laughing if you had chris wood alright

my minus 12 hasnt worked out too bad. salah as captain got 18, lingard only got 2 but the other two i brought in (iheanacho and vardy) play tonight

even without salah captain the minus 12 is nearly wiped out. the players i took out didnt play

hopefully those two do well tonight

low enough scoring week all round
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,281
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3881 on: April 26, 2021, 10:11:16 pm »
Highest rank I've ever managed, was up to 500th overall earlier.

Think tonight's game is gonna knock me down a bit and doubt I'll ever beat it, but I'm happy with that!
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,461
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3882 on: April 26, 2021, 11:38:10 pm »
Lost one important head to head tonight. Needed a vardy goal

But a decent haul.

I was gonna make my move now for next week but maybe wait and see who's injured. Likely to be kane in vardy out
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,614
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3883 on: April 26, 2021, 11:54:35 pm »
Captain Itchy Nachos takes me to 80 points for the week, despite a five-man midfield that achieved nothing. Should be my highest gameweek rank of the season.
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,349
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3884 on: April 29, 2021, 06:13:41 pm »
Anyone else in the same boat as me not owning Iheanacho?
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,594
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3885 on: April 29, 2021, 06:19:21 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on April 29, 2021, 06:13:41 pm
Anyone else in the same boat as me not owning Iheanacho?
Yes but this has been my worst season since I started playing the game.
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,349
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3886 on: April 29, 2021, 06:26:16 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 29, 2021, 06:19:21 pm
Yes but this has been my worst season since I started playing the game.

I really want him but i have DCL, Bamford & Kane, all 3 with very good fixtures!
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,594
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3887 on: April 29, 2021, 06:29:37 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on April 29, 2021, 06:26:16 pm
I really want him but i have DCL, Bamford & Kane, all 3 with very good fixtures!
Get rid of DCL.
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,349
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3888 on: April 29, 2021, 06:31:37 pm »
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,594
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3889 on: April 29, 2021, 06:37:54 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on April 29, 2021, 06:31:37 pm
He has a DGW coming up
Has he scored many since turn of the year? Better off with Richarlison or Siggurdsson?
Logged

Offline zimmie'5555

  • passenger on an intergalactic spaceship... sometimes wishes he was a woman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,466
  • Non fare la merda dove mangiare.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3890 on: Yesterday at 05:01:41 pm »
The DGW announced then. Going to be a bit of a trap, isn't it? None of the doublers have particularly good fixtures. Then if you're loading up on them for 35 anyone useful will blank in 36 then you've got two games left with players you don't really want.
Logged
Hear the birds? Sometimes I like to pretend that I'm deaf and I try to imagine what it's like not to be able to hear them . . . it's not that bad.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,611
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3891 on: Yesterday at 06:01:13 pm »
Quote from: S on April 26, 2021, 10:11:16 pm
Highest rank I've ever managed, was up to 500th overall earlier.

Think tonight's game is gonna knock me down a bit and doubt I'll ever beat it, but I'm happy with that!

Solid!
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,614
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3892 on: Today at 02:56:16 am »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Yesterday at 05:01:41 pm
The DGW announced then. Going to be a bit of a trap, isn't it? None of the doublers have particularly good fixtures. Then if you're loading up on them for 35 anyone useful will blank in 36 then you've got two games left with players you don't really want.

Villa and Everton have a double without the gap. Everton's double looks good espec considering their away form is better than home.

I keep getting caught out by Friday night fixtures (5am local time) and once again forgot to change my team, but to be fair I probably would have stuck with Captain Itchy Nacho, and his assist makes it a non disastrous outcome.

I think I'll take the unusual step of selling a player prior to a double fixture, because I'm tracking towards a very sparse GW36 lineup.

This game, like the real life version, is bloody annoying in the covid era.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Up
« previous next »
 