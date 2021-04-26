The DGW announced then. Going to be a bit of a trap, isn't it? None of the doublers have particularly good fixtures. Then if you're loading up on them for 35 anyone useful will blank in 36 then you've got two games left with players you don't really want.



Villa and Everton have a double without the gap. Everton's double looks good espec considering their away form is better than home.I keep getting caught out by Friday night fixtures (5am local time) and once again forgot to change my team, but to be fair I probably would have stuck with Captain Itchy Nacho, and his assist makes it a non disastrous outcome.I think I'll take the unusual step of selling a player prior to a double fixture, because I'm tracking towards a very sparse GW36 lineup.This game, like the real life version, is bloody annoying in the covid era.