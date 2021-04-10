74 points on my WC. Normally i'd be delighted with that but I sold Watkins, Dallas, Digne, Coufal, Soucek, Havertz and Pereira who all returned this week! Though hard to say who I would have picked.



Brought in Holding, TAA, Lacazette and Son this week who helped me claw back some points in my cash mini-League on the leader. I had intended to play out the season for fun but now I am within 25 points of the leader so may look to take it more seriously!



I brought in Neto for a punt, given their fixtures but he got injured in the first half and is now out for the season. So I might look towards someone like Greenwood as a little punt but will see how Thursday goes for them, as he isn't always a guaranteed starter. But he cameo against Spurs should see him get more playing time, and as Rashford looks goosed atm.