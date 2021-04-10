« previous next »
Offline GreatEx

  might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
« Reply #3840 on: April 10, 2021, 04:49:54 pm »
Damn, Rudiger is back, was hoping he'd miss out for Dallas
Offline UntouchableLuis

« Reply #3841 on: April 10, 2021, 05:11:11 pm »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on April 10, 2021, 03:40:22 pm
3rd sub for me too! Had Dias and Mahrez in the 11, but they will be replaced by Che Adams and Konsa (who has now already been booked! :butt). Dont think there's any chance any of my other 11 will not play so there's 17 points down the drain from Dallas. Such a frustrating game  :(

There's no way most people would think Dallas will keep a clean sheet against City and certainly no way you'd expect him to score, let alone score twice. That's why it's basically a game of luck a lot of the time.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Emerald Red

  since 1956
« Reply #3842 on: April 10, 2021, 06:59:41 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on April 10, 2021, 04:49:54 pm
Damn, Rudiger is back, was hoping he'd miss out for Dallas
Me too.
Last chance now is for Holding not to play, but it seems he's back in favour.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  Poultry in Motion
« Reply #3843 on: April 10, 2021, 07:02:40 pm »
Captained Mahrez, didnt get on. Vice captain Mo, thatll do.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
« Reply #3844 on: April 10, 2021, 07:47:39 pm »
Played my WC this week.

Sold Dallas, Watkins and Havertz on it.

Anyone with Digne, Coufal and Soucek? Rest easy tonight, lads. Points in the fucking bag.
JFT96.

Online Crimson

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
« Reply #3845 on: April 11, 2021, 08:22:07 am »
Had three injured, so had to put Dallas on. Was expecting a mauling,  but worked out allright..  ;D
« Last Edit: April 14, 2021, 08:42:15 am by Crimson »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline paulrazor

  Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
« Reply #3846 on: April 11, 2021, 11:35:42 am »
Having Dallas on your benches was a bit silly

He's always liable to get an assist

Must be the highest scoring defender

Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline GreatEx

  might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
« Reply #3847 on: April 11, 2021, 11:53:05 am »
Yeah. I've had him in my squad since the beginning, benched him maybe 4 or 5 times when playing a high calibre opponent, and he's scored or assisted all but once. I never learn.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
« Reply #3848 on: April 11, 2021, 12:29:51 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on April 11, 2021, 11:35:42 am
Having Dallas on your benches was a bit silly

He's always liable to get an assist

Must be the highest scoring defender



What defenders are you playing away to City though? I dont think it was an easy decision to make at all. No-one would have been surprised if City had put 4 past Leeds (obvs not with hindsight) but you know what I mean.
JFT96.

Offline LiamG

  He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  Y.N.W.A
« Reply #3849 on: April 12, 2021, 12:35:01 pm »
I am having a dreadful week with one more (DCL) to play
Offline paulrazor

  Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
« Reply #3850 on: April 12, 2021, 12:54:31 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on April 11, 2021, 12:29:51 pm
What defenders are you playing away to City though? I dont think it was an easy decision to make at all. No-one would have been surprised if City had put 4 past Leeds (obvs not with hindsight) but you know what I mean.
well i dont have a good squad there but still even if they let in 4, he still gets the appearance points and as i said always potential for assists or goals or that city wont fire up

very reliant on DCL tonight

not a great week, Dallas and son aside
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Grobbelrevell

  Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
« Reply #3851 on: April 12, 2021, 03:09:17 pm »
29 points on my bench.

33 in my starting team so far, with only DCL left to play.

Worst part is, I won't even get Watkins (8 points) in for the unplayed Dias, because I only started with three defenders - so it'll be Targett (zero points).

Dallas 3rd sub.

Christ.
Offline gerrardisgod

  Anal Dirge Prat
« Reply #3852 on: April 12, 2021, 07:36:11 pm »
Che Adams on for fifteen minutes, to ruin my chances of Dallas coming in.

Nice one, you skeleton gloved twat.
AHA!

Offline paulrazor

  Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
« Reply #3853 on: April 12, 2021, 10:55:44 pm »
DCL not playing cost me a win by one point in one league against a fella who had sub points from of all people holding and brewster



Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline GreatEx

  might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
« Reply #3854 on: April 12, 2021, 11:31:55 pm »
Hey look man, you got to count your Dallas points, you get no sympathy from me :D
Offline paulrazor

  Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
« Reply #3855 on: April 13, 2021, 08:14:24 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on April 12, 2021, 11:31:55 pm
Hey look man, you got to count your Dallas points, you get no sympathy from me :D
I hope your first sub next week is Charles Itandje
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
« Reply #3856 on: April 13, 2021, 12:09:37 pm »
74 points on my WC. Normally i'd be delighted with that but I sold Watkins, Dallas, Digne, Coufal, Soucek, Havertz and Pereira who all returned this week! Though hard to say who I would have picked.

Brought in Holding, TAA, Lacazette and Son this week who helped me claw back some points in my cash mini-League on the leader. I had intended to play out the season for fun but now I am within 25 points of the leader so may look to take it more seriously!

I brought in Neto for a punt, given their fixtures but he got injured in the first half and is now out for the season. So I might look towards someone like Greenwood as a little punt but will see how Thursday goes for them, as he isn't always a guaranteed starter. But he cameo against Spurs should see him get more playing time, and as Rashford looks goosed atm.
JFT96.

Offline RJH

  doesn't know his alphabet
« Reply #3857 on: April 13, 2021, 06:13:58 pm »
 29 points - think that's my worse haul for years!

Swapped out Son and Antonio for Kane and Neto, which turned out to be a waste of time.
Fernandes did sod all as Captain again.
And just to cap the weekend off, Ward-Prowse has come off the bench for -1  :butt


Realised though that I haven't used by Free Hit or Wild Card yet, so I think I'll be wielding the axe this week.
Just have to wait to see if City get through to the CL semis (and thus will be continuing to rest everyone in the league).
Offline GreatEx

  might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
« Reply #3858 on: April 14, 2021, 10:07:09 pm »
Offline BIG DICK NICK

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  Poultry in Motion
« Reply #3859 on: April 14, 2021, 11:09:03 pm »
Offline paulrazor

  Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
« Reply #3860 on: Today at 10:09:30 am »
juggling act this week

spurs playing twice, palace not at all

next week no spurs, city, southampton and fulham

already took out calvert lewin for lacazette
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  Poultry in Motion
« Reply #3861 on: Today at 10:26:34 am »
Triple Captained Kane. Might as well. Still got that, a bench boost and a wild card left.
Online Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
« Reply #3862 on: Today at 06:16:59 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:26:34 am
Triple Captained Kane. Might as well. Still got that, a bench boost and a wild card left.

Me too. Think it's the perfect time to do it, what with the Dulux partnership and all.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
