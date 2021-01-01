« previous next »
Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021

GreatEx

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Reply #3840 on: Yesterday at 04:49:54 pm
Damn, Rudiger is back, was hoping he'd miss out for Dallas
UntouchableLuis

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Reply #3841 on: Yesterday at 05:11:11 pm
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Yesterday at 03:40:22 pm
3rd sub for me too! Had Dias and Mahrez in the 11, but they will be replaced by Che Adams and Konsa (who has now already been booked! :butt). Dont think there's any chance any of my other 11 will not play so there's 17 points down the drain from Dallas. Such a frustrating game  :(

There's no way most people would think Dallas will keep a clean sheet against City and certainly no way you'd expect him to score, let alone score twice. That's why it's basically a game of luck a lot of the time.
Emerald Red

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Reply #3842 on: Yesterday at 06:59:41 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 04:49:54 pm
Damn, Rudiger is back, was hoping he'd miss out for Dallas
Me too.
Last chance now is for Holding not to play, but it seems he's back in favour.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Reply #3843 on: Yesterday at 07:02:40 pm
Captained Mahrez, didnt get on. Vice captain Mo, thatll do.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Reply #3844 on: Yesterday at 07:47:39 pm
Played my WC this week.

Sold Dallas, Watkins and Havertz on it.

Anyone with Digne, Coufal and Soucek? Rest easy tonight, lads. Points in the fucking bag.
Crimson

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Reply #3845 on: Today at 08:22:07 am
Had three injured, so had to put Dallas on. Was expecting a mauling,  but worked out allright..  ;D
paulrazor

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Reply #3846 on: Today at 11:35:42 am
Having Dallas on your benches was a bit silly

He's always liable to get an assist

Must be the highest scoring defender

