« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Down

Author Topic: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021  (Read 115428 times)

Online Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,264
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3720 on: February 20, 2021, 06:34:12 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on February 20, 2021, 02:25:38 pm
Burnley clean sheet or bust!
seriously regretting take.pope out

That was dumb of me
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online keano7

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,099
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3721 on: February 20, 2021, 11:16:19 pm »
The person in control of the bonus points must absolutely love Pope - 2 saves = 2 bonus pts. Lowton was on 3 bonus pts until he picked up a yellow in the last play of the game and cost him. Captaining Salah was a huge error. No doubt Bruno will get his customary goal and assist tomorrow night.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,239
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3722 on: February 23, 2021, 07:45:47 pm »
Tempted to triple captain this week but not sure on who yet
Logged

Online Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,264
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3723 on: February 23, 2021, 10:05:28 pm »
Big haul of Leeds points with Dallas meslier and bamford captain

A fella I was up against had raphina captain. Taking his shirt off and getting booked probably got me the win
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,171
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3724 on: February 24, 2021, 08:10:59 am »
Yeah Bamford and Dallas saved my gameweek. At the minute I'm having to just match Bruno Fernandes and then hope others can get me above teams with him in them.

This gameweek will be big - captain will be tricky - you need someone who is going to start twice guaranteed so City players are risky but I'd imagine KDB and Sterling will play the majority of minutes. Spurs' fixtures look decent but they've been absolutely terrible lately. It's hard to feel confident in Mo or Mane getting big points, especially vs Chelsea.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,264
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3725 on: February 24, 2021, 10:55:59 am »
I was thinking of kane as captain

he is hardly ever rested

it was worth captaining gundogan last double game week even though he didnt play the second game

if you have any of the following they are good picks for captain, Vardy, Fernandes, Kane, Son, Calvert Lewin, Salah

Obviously Gundogan, Sterling, De Bruyne are good too but whether they play twice is another matter

chelsea players are a bit hit and miss and again Werner and Abraham tend to be rotated. lot of inconsistency with them

some weeks pulisic will get a haul of points then does nothing for ages, Werner is a bit like that too
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,239
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3726 on: February 24, 2021, 07:15:02 pm »
Triple Captain for me this week, just not sure who to put it on, Bruno, DCL, Gundogan, Son or get Kane in and put it on him
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,513
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3727 on: February 24, 2021, 09:05:09 pm »
You'd be mad not to captain Bruno, the c*nt never misses a game.

Stuart Dallas has been my signing of the season, had him since the start and stuck with him despite Leeds shipping a lot of goals early on. The only other two I've stuck with are Mccarthy and Robbo, both of whom are only being saved by the constant need to replace injured players.
Logged

Online Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,264
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3728 on: February 24, 2021, 09:39:54 pm »
Dallas is a bit like lundstram last year

Gets assists, odd goal and defensive points at a good price and doesn't actually play in defence.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,572
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3729 on: February 24, 2021, 10:30:16 pm »
Might triple captain DCL or Stones as a differential.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,271
  • Believer
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3730 on: February 25, 2021, 01:23:31 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on February 24, 2021, 07:15:02 pm
Triple Captain for me this week, just not sure who to put it on, Bruno, DCL, Gundogan, Son or get Kane in and put it on him

That's what I have done. Need to use the TC sometime and this seems the week

I am not sure if Gundogan plays both games with KDB back and having played full 90 last night (I think)
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,762
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3731 on: February 25, 2021, 02:18:24 pm »
Pep Guardiola: "We played three days ago, travel, couldn't train much. In three days, we play at 12:30. It's an incredible challenge, everyone needs to be involved. Next game, we'll change 5, 6, 7 players. The only way to sustain every player..."

Good luck, everyone!
Logged
JFT96.

Online Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,264
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3732 on: February 25, 2021, 02:22:59 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on February 25, 2021, 02:18:24 pm
Pep Guardiola: "We played three days ago, travel, couldn't train much. In three days, we play at 12:30. It's an incredible challenge, everyone needs to be involved. Next game, we'll change 5, 6, 7 players. The only way to sustain every player..."

Good luck, everyone!
poor bastard "which 60m player will i call of the bench"

must look at team today
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,271
  • Believer
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3733 on: February 25, 2021, 03:12:18 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on February 25, 2021, 02:18:24 pm
Pep Guardiola: "We played three days ago, travel, couldn't train much. In three days, we play at 12:30. It's an incredible challenge, everyone needs to be involved. Next game, we'll change 5, 6, 7 players. The only way to sustain every player..."

Good luck, everyone!

The less people that see this outside of RAWK the better ! 
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,762
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3734 on: February 25, 2021, 03:19:26 pm »
Ill keep the 3 City players I have and if they get 2 games then happy days but they should all be guaranteed 1.

Wont be dropping C or TC on them though.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,118
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3735 on: February 25, 2021, 03:37:15 pm »
Will have to be Gundogan or Fernandes as triple capt  ::)
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,264
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3736 on: February 25, 2021, 04:17:27 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on February 25, 2021, 03:37:15 pm
Will have to be Gundogan or Fernandes as triple capt  ::)
going with undertakers brother personally
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,676
  • Bam!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3737 on: February 26, 2021, 02:07:13 pm »
Just noticed Im second in the head to head league.

Get in!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,371
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3738 on: February 26, 2021, 09:48:05 pm »
Took a risk and put Jota in for Grealish. You never know!. Triple captained Mo.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,513
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3739 on: February 27, 2021, 03:48:18 am »
Out: Grealish, Lacazette
In: B.Traore, Kane

Benched Maddison, I bought low on him so don't want to pay Capital Gains Tax. No idea how long Grealish is out for, bloody Smith is being all secretive, but his numbers haven't been amazing lately and everyone has him.

Still carrying Bobby and Robbo despite weeks of terrible scores, I figure a double including Sheffield isn't the time to change. Jota in next week, inshallah.
Logged

Offline JLStretton

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,366
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3740 on: February 27, 2021, 04:30:41 am »
Been doing ok with not doing alot of transfers till this week but gone and done a minus 12 with TC going on DCL or Kane hmmmmm.
Logged
choose Life.

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,361
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3741 on: February 27, 2021, 07:13:31 am »
Took a -8 to get Calvert-Lewin, Son and Harvey Barnes in for Cavani, Sterling and Smith-Rowe.

Hopefully worth it.
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,403
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3742 on: February 27, 2021, 07:51:44 am »
Is this one of the last remaining double weeks then? Is that why a lot are triple captaining.

I haveKane as my captain because I do t want to jinx Mo and dont trust Mahrez to start twice.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,764
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3743 on: February 27, 2021, 08:18:13 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on February 27, 2021, 07:51:44 am
Is this one of the last remaining double weeks then? Is that why a lot are triple captaining.

I haveKane as my captain because I do t want to jinx Mo and dont trust Mahrez to start twice.

I think it is but that doesnt mean TC works

Its hard this week
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,572
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3744 on: February 27, 2021, 09:53:17 am »
I've bottled it and gone Kane TC. Think he'll have joy against two low blocks.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,171
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3745 on: February 27, 2021, 02:49:18 pm »
Think Gundogan might start running out of goals now as KDB is back, different role for him.

I've had a poor start with Cancelo not playing and everyone in my league having Stones.

Gone Kane TC so need him to run riot. Also need a big Leeds haul from Dallas Rafinha and Bamford.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,239
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3746 on: February 27, 2021, 08:28:50 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on February 26, 2021, 09:48:05 pm
Took a risk and put Jota in for Grealish. You never know!. Triple captained Mo.

I've got Jota in as well but he's on the bench for me!

took a -8 this week to get Kane in too, and then put triple captain on him!

Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,513
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3747 on: February 27, 2021, 09:50:23 pm »
Terrible start, 8 points from 5 player-games. Just 16 player-games left to salvage something! Naturally I picked the wrong ponies on the Fucking Pip merry-go-round.
Logged

Offline JLStretton

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,366
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3748 on: February 28, 2021, 02:44:01 am »
Bringing in Konsa and playing him and benching Rafiniha and Bamford played off.  Just need Kane to go big but doubt it as my TC never seem to work deciding factor with going with him instead of DCL was I knew more people would of done that but I will not be surprised if he outscored Kane.  Also need Barnes and Digne to get decent points.
Logged
choose Life.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,513
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3749 on: Yesterday at 02:10:41 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on February 24, 2021, 09:05:09 pm
You'd be mad not to captain Bruno, the c*nt never misses a game.

Of course, I should have remembered that every ManU vs. Top6 game ends as a 0-0 and Bruno does fuck all (Ole bleating about penalties notwithstanding). Still, I expect him to murder Crystal Palace in the second half of the gameweek. After CP, 6 of ManU's remaining 11 are against Top 6 contenders, so it mightn't be the worst time to trade the c*nt in for a differentiator.
Logged

Online Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,264
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3750 on: Yesterday at 12:11:01 pm »
jus over 50 points so far but still loads left to play again

top of a manager of month in work, i run it and the rule is if you win one you get a 10 point handicap for future manager of the month awards, even with that im still ahead
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,403
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3751 on: Yesterday at 12:49:05 pm »
Only 41 points but thankfully ten of my team play twice. Or should do, but Ive lost Harvey Barnes, and both Mitchell and Dier didnt play at the weekend when their teams got clean sheets and I have Mahrez, so hes bound to get rotated out by the bald fraud. Shite!
Logged

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,361
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3752 on: Yesterday at 01:04:37 pm »
69 so far from 10 players, including a zero from Ben Mee.

Reasonable, with 11 players left to play (would have been 12, but I had Harvey Barnes).

Hoping for a decent total if I don't get screwed by rotation. Trouble is though, the three other fellas around me in my league all have largely the same players as me, barring one or two squad fillers, making it difficult to gain any ground. The chips are basically the differentiators, and I only have BB left.
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,271
  • Believer
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3753 on: Yesterday at 02:31:58 pm »
73 points for me so far. Kane didn`t exactly fill his boots despite the scoreline and I have TC him. I went with him because he is guaranteed to start if fit. Too much fannying about from Pep and possibility of the likes of Mo being rested made the decision for me. Hope he puts brave scott parker to the sword as he is a differential for me in my league
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online KevLFC

  • Doesn't know the offside laws
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3754 on: Yesterday at 11:50:57 pm »
Forgot to triple captain anyone but currently have the 2nd highest score in my league at the moment this week. I never get the tc right anyway and running out of options. Do City have Burnley at home or something coming up :D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 89 90 91 92 93 [94]   Go Up
« previous next »
 