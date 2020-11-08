« previous next »
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 8, 2020, 11:31:24 PM
Anyone who has Spurs players sticking or twisting over the coming harder games?
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 9, 2020, 06:05:13 AM
Fucked my shitty team off and rebuilt almost from scratch (names in bold are the ones retained):

BEFORE:
McCarthy, Ryan
Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Kilman, Dallas, Saiss
Rashford, Zaha, Jorginho, Foden, Pereira
Mitrovic, Wilson, Kane
+5.4 spare

AFTER:
McCarthy, Meslier
Cancelo, Robertson, Kilman, Dallas, Chilwell
Jota, Zaha, Ziyech, SuperBruno, Grealish
Watkins, Adams, Kane
+1.1 spare

Yes, I know, I deserve to die for bringing in SuperBruno. I may consider a swap for Red Kev if the latter picks up his game.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 9, 2020, 08:00:05 AM
Quote from: JLStretton on November  8, 2020, 11:31:24 PM
Anyone who has Spurs players sticking or twisting over the coming harder games?

Think you've got to stick with Kane - probably gets a few penalties at least. Son is an interesting one now - think he could struggle more in the next few games.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 9, 2020, 09:59:55 AM
25 points on my bench this week.

Benched Targett and Grealish in favour of Bellerin and Costa.

53 overall and dropped two places to 5th in my league.

Great stuff.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 9, 2020, 10:25:55 AM
84 all out :D
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 9, 2020, 11:14:58 AM
Mid 50's. Not great.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 9, 2020, 03:14:31 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on November  9, 2020, 08:00:05 AM
Think you've got to stick with Kane - probably gets a few penalties at least. Son is an interesting one now - think he could struggle more in the next few games.

I'm not so sure - Son thrives with space in behind so I'll probably stick with him
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 9, 2020, 03:28:04 PM
Quote from: JLStretton on November  8, 2020, 11:31:24 PM
Anyone who has Spurs players sticking or twisting over the coming harder games?
I am debating trying to get to De Bruyne from Son somehow.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 11, 2020, 11:03:43 AM
I played my wildcard this week.

Needed to get KDB back in, take Trent out etc.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 11, 2020, 11:06:16 AM
Im going to use mine but waiting til after the Internationals in case of more injuries.

Need to replace Trent. Maupay and Lacazette definitely on the chopping block too. Think Ill stick with Salah and Jota and get Robbo back for Trent for our three man quota.

Cant face jumping on the Kane/Son bandwagon, that horse has bolted.

Which Chelsea players do people think will go well? I had Havertz but hes not done a lot yet. Do they chop and change their front five a fair bit?
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 11, 2020, 11:10:37 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 11, 2020, 11:06:16 AM
Im going to use mine but waiting til after the Internationals in case of more injuries.

Need to replace Trent. Maupay and Lacazette definitely on the chopping block too. Think Ill stick with Salah and Jota and get Robbo back for Trent for our three man quota.

Cant face jumping on the Kane/Son bandwagon, that horse has bolted.

Which Chelsea players do people think will go well? I had Havertz but hes not done a lot yet. Do they chop and change their front five a fair bit?

Haven't got him myself but Ziyech looks like a good option.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 11, 2020, 12:15:40 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 11, 2020, 11:06:16 AM
Im going to use mine but waiting til after the Internationals in case of more injuries.

I did it last night as I want to get a few before they went up in value and ditch Trent before he went down.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 11, 2020, 01:06:29 PM
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on November 11, 2020, 12:15:40 PM
I did it last night as I want to get a few before they went up in value and ditch Trent before he went down.

Done the same.

Wildcard means I can always go back and change things round again later.

I already had Grealish, but looking at other Villa players too as they've gone a decent run of games until after Christmas.

They've got a horrible end to the season though. Plus the postponed game against City which may have to go there as well.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 11, 2020, 01:13:06 PM
Quote from: RJH on November 11, 2020, 01:06:29 PM
Done the same.

Wildcard means I can always go back and change things round again later.

I already had Grealish, but looking at other Villa players too as they've gone a decent run of games until after Christmas.

They've got a horrible end to the season though. Plus the postponed game against City which may have to go there as well.

Id forgotten that. If you play the wildcard now can you make unlimited changes before the next game week?
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 11, 2020, 01:17:11 PM
Yes once active you can change as much as you like in that game week.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 11, 2020, 02:10:47 PM
rodriguez is going out next week

id love to get bruno fernandes into the team but he is too dear

calvert lewin might need to go too although to be fair he still gets an odd goal or assist

aubemeyang has been a bit of a let down too, i just know he will go on a run as soon as i take him out
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 11, 2020, 04:08:43 PM
I'm also getting rid of Rodriguez after the Fulham game I think,, I want to upgrade him to KDB and Rashford up to Bruno but will mean getting rid of Kane for a 6 mil striker and possible mean Son has to be downgraded to Ziech.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 13, 2020, 03:46:15 PM
Vardy is getting triple captained next week. Jinx the fuck out of them.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 16, 2020, 09:07:25 AM
Injuries going to play havoc. Shite bench, Trent and mo out. 1 transfer.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 16, 2020, 09:40:29 AM
I have my wild card but think Ill keep Mo assuming hell just miss one game. I was going to swap Trent with Robbo but not sure how wise thats looking at the moment!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 16, 2020, 09:52:35 AM
Just the five injuries so far for me.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 16, 2020, 01:35:54 PM
Quote from: gerrardisgod on November 16, 2020, 09:52:35 AM
Just the five injuries so far for me.

And that's just Liverpool!
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 16, 2020, 04:14:49 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 16, 2020, 09:40:29 AM
I have my wild card but think Ill keep Mo assuming hell just miss one game. I was going to swap Trent with Robbo but not sure how wise thats looking at the moment!

Yeah Ill bench Mo until hes fit...step forward Harrison Reed 😅
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 16, 2020, 04:47:40 PM
Quote from: red1977 on November 16, 2020, 04:14:49 PM
Yeah Ill bench Mo until hes fit...step forward Harrison Reed 😅

Big Dog approves.

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 16, 2020, 09:55:42 PM
Playing my free hit chip to avoid falling further behind with all these injuries.
Salah & Gomez out for Mane and Wan Bissaka. Also binning Vardy for this week (obviously) and Bamford in as I fancy Leeds to do one on Arsenal.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 17, 2020, 03:25:15 AM
I used my wildcard to replace almost the entire squad, now I have to decide whether to also trade Robbo and Chilwell, who are both doubtful. I guess I will hang onto them rather than waste a FT next week. Castagne being injured eliminates the most obvious alternative. Having 15 regular starters is essential this season, especially with xmas around the corner.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 18, 2020, 09:32:39 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 16, 2020, 09:40:29 AM
I have my wild card but think Ill keep Mo assuming hell just miss one game. I was going to swap Trent with Robbo but not sure how wise thats looking at the moment!

I activated my wildcard after the last games, and I also wanted to keep Mo. I have currently swapped him for Mane, and will try and keep some change in the bank to do that Salah > Mane swap with my FT after this set of games if he is back for Brighton.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 12:54:51 PM
I feel two wildcards just makes the game a little boring.

All the teams look the same.

There should be one wildcard for the season, when you choose to play it is up to you.

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 08:12:11 PM
Two from Bamford, Son and Vardy - what you reckon?
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 08:15:41 PM
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Yesterday at 12:54:51 PM
I feel two wildcards just makes the game a little boring.

All the teams look the same.

There should be one wildcard for the season, when you choose to play it is up to you.



I disagree.

You definitely need 2 to reshape the squad at different points of the season. You could end up after an International break with half your side missing though injury and covid this season. Should you then be expected to go -8 or more to rectify that.

Personally think it's more the prices that need looking at for certain players. It would be more interesting if you had more chances to get players that didn't cost over 10.0, it means people are going to have similar teams as they can only really afford one or two stand out players (Salah and KDB/Son for most) and then have to go for a few cheap forwards which are only going to be Bamford or Calvert Lewin for most.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 09:51:35 PM
Do we think Robbo will play? Was going to replace Trent with him but is that risky?
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Today at 12:49:27 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:51:35 PM
Do we think Robbo will play? Was going to replace Trent with him but is that risky?

He played for Scotland midweek - no mention of him being a doubt.

With VVD / TAA / Gomez all missing, he will want Robbo in that back four.
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Today at 12:52:30 AM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:12:11 PM
Two from Bamford, Son and Vardy - what you reckon?

Has Bamford scored a home goal yet? I do think they could cause Arsenal a few issues but they are so unknown.

Son feels like he has a good record v City.

And Vardys record v Top 6 is outrageous. We have defensive concerns (LOL), and he takes pens so I would be comfortable with him in my side. Infact I wildcarded and brought him in! But more so for the next run of games.

Hard choice - they are all in form.

Personally, I would struggle to bench players of Son and Vardys value.

Whats your midfield options? What 4 are you contemplating ahead of Son?

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Today at 12:54:33 AM
Also, this Twitter account is good for an update on player availability after the managers press conferences!

https://twitter.com/fpl_salah/status/1329815411563565057?s=21
