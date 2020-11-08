I feel two wildcards just makes the game a little boring.



All the teams look the same.



There should be one wildcard for the season, when you choose to play it is up to you.







I disagree.You definitely need 2 to reshape the squad at different points of the season. You could end up after an International break with half your side missing though injury and covid this season. Should you then be expected to go -8 or more to rectify that.Personally think it's more the prices that need looking at for certain players. It would be more interesting if you had more chances to get players that didn't cost over 10.0, it means people are going to have similar teams as they can only really afford one or two stand out players (Salah and KDB/Son for most) and then have to go for a few cheap forwards which are only going to be Bamford or Calvert Lewin for most.