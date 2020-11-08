« previous next »
Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021

JLStretton

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 8, 2020, 11:31:24 PM
Anyone who has Spurs players sticking or twisting over the coming harder games?
GreatEx

  Believer
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 9, 2020, 06:05:13 AM
Fucked my shitty team off and rebuilt almost from scratch (names in bold are the ones retained):

BEFORE:
McCarthy, Ryan
Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Kilman, Dallas, Saiss
Rashford, Zaha, Jorginho, Foden, Pereira
Mitrovic, Wilson, Kane
+5.4 spare

AFTER:
McCarthy, Meslier
Cancelo, Robertson, Kilman, Dallas, Chilwell
Jota, Zaha, Ziyech, SuperBruno, Grealish
Watkins, Adams, Kane
+1.1 spare

Yes, I know, I deserve to die for bringing in SuperBruno. I may consider a swap for Red Kev if the latter picks up his game.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 9, 2020, 08:00:05 AM
Quote from: JLStretton on November  8, 2020, 11:31:24 PM
Anyone who has Spurs players sticking or twisting over the coming harder games?

Think you've got to stick with Kane - probably gets a few penalties at least. Son is an interesting one now - think he could struggle more in the next few games.
Grobbelrevell

  Believer
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 9, 2020, 09:59:55 AM
25 points on my bench this week.

Benched Targett and Grealish in favour of Bellerin and Costa.

53 overall and dropped two places to 5th in my league.

Great stuff.
LiamG

  Believer
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 9, 2020, 10:25:55 AM
84 all out :D
The G in Gerrard

  Believer
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 9, 2020, 11:14:58 AM
Mid 50's. Not great.
LallanaInPyjamas

  Believer
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 9, 2020, 03:14:31 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on November  9, 2020, 08:00:05 AM
Think you've got to stick with Kane - probably gets a few penalties at least. Son is an interesting one now - think he could struggle more in the next few games.

I'm not so sure - Son thrives with space in behind so I'll probably stick with him
Dull Tools

  Believer
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
November 9, 2020, 03:28:04 PM
Quote from: JLStretton on November  8, 2020, 11:31:24 PM
Anyone who has Spurs players sticking or twisting over the coming harder games?
I am debating trying to get to De Bruyne from Son somehow.
JordanTremenderson

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3088 on: Today at 11:03:43 AM »
I played my wildcard this week.

Needed to get KDB back in, take Trent out etc.
BIG DICK NICK

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3089 on: Today at 11:06:16 AM »
Im going to use mine but waiting til after the Internationals in case of more injuries.

Need to replace Trent. Maupay and Lacazette definitely on the chopping block too. Think Ill stick with Salah and Jota and get Robbo back for Trent for our three man quota.

Cant face jumping on the Kane/Son bandwagon, that horse has bolted.

Which Chelsea players do people think will go well? I had Havertz but hes not done a lot yet. Do they chop and change their front five a fair bit?
amir87

  Believer
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3090 on: Today at 11:10:37 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:06:16 AM
Im going to use mine but waiting til after the Internationals in case of more injuries.

Need to replace Trent. Maupay and Lacazette definitely on the chopping block too. Think Ill stick with Salah and Jota and get Robbo back for Trent for our three man quota.

Cant face jumping on the Kane/Son bandwagon, that horse has bolted.

Which Chelsea players do people think will go well? I had Havertz but hes not done a lot yet. Do they chop and change their front five a fair bit?

Haven't got him myself but Ziyech looks like a good option.
JordanTremenderson

  • ***
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
« Reply #3091 on: Today at 12:15:40 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:06:16 AM
Im going to use mine but waiting til after the Internationals in case of more injuries.

I did it last night as I want to get a few before they went up in value and ditch Trent before he went down.
