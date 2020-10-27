« previous next »
LiamG

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
October 27, 2020, 06:20:16 PM
50 for me this week, my "B" team got 51
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
October 28, 2020, 10:51:04 AM
At least TAA looks like has found a bit of form - I am sure most on here have him and are waiting for him to return decent numbers, like we experienced plenty of times last season.

I have 2 FTs and I have no idea what to do with them this week.

I have Podence and Pulisic, who I brought in 3 weeks ago and 2 weeks ago, and they have blanked. But they feel like they are on the cusp - Podence especially, I have watched him closely and he has looked really, really good. Just Wolves as a whole don't feel there yet, as an attacking force. Not that they were especially all out attack last season but they have changed the way they play it looks like and that doesn't feel like it has evolved yet. Pulisic is brilliant and it is only a matter of time before he starts producing IMO, but they have Burnley away next and like Spurs, may find that tough.

I have Jiminez / DCL / Ings up front and I am of course tempted by Kane but I have Son, and Kane is just too costly. But Werner gets my attention. His ownership has dropped to just 20% now and their upcoming fixtures are Burnley, Sheffield United and Newcastle. Maybe one for GW8.

Maybe this week I will try and fix my goalkeepers and defence, and go again with the midfield/strikers.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
October 28, 2020, 11:24:09 AM
I have Trent Robbo and Mo and my three players.

Im toying with using my Wildcard and wondered what people thought about Jota as a signing. Hes getting plenty of minutes and goals. Would mean having to sell one of ours, and the obvious thing would be sell a full back and by someone from Wolves or similar and have an extra couple of million to upgrade elsewhere.

But I know as soon as I do that Trent will bang one in!

What do you reckon?
Dull Tools

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
October 28, 2020, 11:27:07 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 28, 2020, 11:24:09 AM
I have Trent Robbo and Mo and my three players.

Im toying with using my Wildcard and wondered what people thought about Jota as a signing. Hes getting plenty of minutes and goals. Would mean having to sell one of ours, and the obvious thing would be sell a full back and by someone from Wolves or similar and have an extra couple of million to upgrade elsewhere.

But I know as soon as I do that Trent will bang one in!

What do you reckon?
I toyed with taking Trent out but think in the long run he will get enough points. Bit worried now that Fab is out too though.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
October 28, 2020, 12:29:42 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 28, 2020, 11:24:09 AM
What do you reckon?

If you think long term, over the course of a season then Trent will return more points than Jota IMO, unless there is a bad injury to the front 3. I am not sure how much we will go with the 4-2-3-1 without VVD, I think we could revert back to 4-3-3 to help protect the defence especially as we get players back fit in midfield.

Short, short term I think he could easily start v West Ham and score. If you had only 2 Liverpool players I would go for it but to get rid of TAA or Robbo feels dodgy.

Whilst he could start v WHU, I don't think he will play at City so already you have £6.5m benched in that GW.

Trent has been brilliant for the last two games - feels like he is on the rise, performance wise. And Salah looks so, so sharp. I think it's only a matter of time before it comes together with TAA. He should have had an assist for Salah against Sheffield United, but for the offside. But clean sheets are going to be a problem for us.

GreatEx

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
October 30, 2020, 11:48:22 PM
Hmm, looks like I ruined Zaha by buying him this week. Yellow card and overturned penalty. The good news is I also sold PEA for Rashford! (it's allowed cos he's a top fella)
UntouchableLuis

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 09:46:12 AM
No Saiss was annoying but Podence coming in with 8 for me so a lucky start to the week! Gone Kane captain over Salah, could be a massive error but thought I'd go with my gut this week...
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 09:58:27 AM
Quote from: GreatEx on October 30, 2020, 11:48:22 PM
Hmm, looks like I ruined Zaha by buying him this week. Yellow card and overturned penalty. The good news is I also sold PEA for Rashford! (it's allowed cos he's a top fella)

I did the same. Fucked up this week I can tell. I did get Jota and sell Robbo (and took a -4 hit) and I bet Jota wont start. As ever in life, should have listened to Ciara.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 10:43:28 AM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on October 28, 2020, 10:51:04 AM
I have 2 FTs and I have no idea what to do with them this week.

I have Podence and Pulisic, who I brought in 3 weeks ago and 2 weeks ago, and they have blanked. But they feel like they are on the cusp - Podence especially, I have watched him closely and he has looked really, really good. Just Wolves as a whole don't feel there yet, as an attacking force. Not that they were especially all out attack last season but they have changed the way they play it looks like and that doesn't feel like it has evolved yet. Pulisic is brilliant and it is only a matter of time before he starts producing IMO, but they have Burnley away next and like Spurs, may find that tough. 

Your turn now, Puli!

Disappointed with Jimenez but it feels like he rarely returns 2/3/4 games on the trot. Though he does feel consistent!
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 10:44:45 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:58:27 AM
I did the same. Fucked up this week I can tell. I did get Jota and sell Robbo (and took a -4 hit) and I bet Jota wont start. As ever in life, should have listened to Ciara.

Ha! I am not to be trusted this season on any FPL matters!
Hellrazor

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 12:00:52 PM
Went minus 4 and brought Rodriguez in. Fuck off me
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 12:05:35 PM
Quote from: Hellrazor on Yesterday at 12:00:52 PM
Went minus 4 and brought Rodriguez in. Fuck off me

You dropped a bollock there.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 02:24:26 PM
My Dier > Walker transfer this week was very, very lucky.

I thought City would destroy them today, and was hoping maybe for an assist.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 02:43:01 PM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 02:24:26 PM
My Dier > Walker transfer this week was very, very lucky.

I thought City would destroy them today, and was hoping maybe for an assist.

I bought Laporte for Robbo so at least I got something back.
keano7

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 02:48:56 PM
Sterling did all his best work outside the box and didnt even have a shot on goal. No doubt hell turn up next week. Werner on the bench is a pain. Need Chelsea to box the game off before 70 so fat Frank wont turn to him.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 02:52:59 PM
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 10:43:28 AM
Your turn now, Puli!

This FPL season can get fucked.

Pulisic injured in the warm up, so Werner starts.
JLStretton

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 08:06:32 PM
After taking a 4 point hit bringing Chilwell in for Robbo so I could bring Rashford in for Bissauma and a Saiss no show, I needed a return on Salah captaincy, could of done with another goal from him but won't be greedy.  Need Son and Grielish to get some decent points and a 0 0 draw in the Leeds Leicester game.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 08:21:50 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:58:27 AM
I did the same. Fucked up this week I can tell. I did get Jota and sell Robbo (and took a -4 hit) and I bet Jota wont start. As ever in life, should have listened to Ciara.

Turned out ok. Captained Mo too.
GreatEx

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Yesterday at 10:41:19 PM
My team has gone to shit the past fortnight. Brief cameos from Jorginho and Foden mean my midfield consists of 3 single-point scores. Once again I'm left to cheer for Captain Kane and...... Rashford? Get t' fuck.
JLStretton

Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
Today at 12:43:57 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:21:50 PM
Turned out ok. Captained Mo too.
  good shout getting Jota, and he is only going to get more mins the way he is playing and way Bobby has been playing lately.  What is Jota 6.5? Mid?
