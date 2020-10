I canít believe I have 37 points and got green arrows!



Ryan, Dier and Son left to play but think Dier is major doubt.



Wouldnít mind Ryan getting the shits or something, as I have McCarthy sitting on my bench.



This Ryan/McCarthy thing hasnít worked out the best for me - a few times now I have had big points sitting on my bench. I stuck with Pope all of last season and it worked but I had no thinking to do - he played every week. Might upgrade my keeper on the next wildcard, to a decent one and a crap one.