« Reply #2960 on: Yesterday at 09:43:38 PM »
Patrick Bamford what is going on, not good for my Martinez gk.
« Reply #2961 on: Yesterday at 09:48:01 PM »
My son has Bamford and every week Ive told him hes crap!
« Reply #2962 on: Yesterday at 09:53:36 PM »
My mate in our mini league also has him, so frustrating.
« Reply #2963 on: Yesterday at 09:55:10 PM »
Ive got him. He looked a good buy for the money as has looked pretty good when Ive seen him.
« Reply #2964 on: Yesterday at 10:25:42 PM »
Fair play, might have to bring him in what at the start of the season I would never of dreamed going near him.
« Reply #2965 on: Today at 03:03:14 AM »
Yeah I'd always remembered him as garbage, wasn't impressed when I saw him against us but hey, he scored, and keeps scoring. A bit of a Dirk Kuyt type, to look at him you'd think he's shit, but he gets shit done!
« Reply #2966 on: Today at 03:05:36 AM »
For £5.8m he seemed an obv choice for me. Against us he looked quite dangerous and scored a goal for them, and I if he can do it against us then he should be able to do it against the rest.... and he is so far.
