Author
Topic: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021 (Read 91402 times)
JLStretton
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 4,318
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
«
Reply #2960 on:
Yesterday
at 09:43:38 PM »
Patrick Bamford what is going on, not good for my Martinez gk.
choose Life.
BIG DICK NICK
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 80,722
Poultry in Motion
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
«
Reply #2961 on:
Yesterday
at 09:48:01 PM »
My son has Bamford and every week Ive told him hes crap!
Quote from: voodoo ray on January 6, 2019, 10:18:34 PM
people like big dick nick.
JLStretton
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 4,318
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
«
Reply #2962 on:
Yesterday
at 09:53:36 PM »
My mate in our mini league also has him, so frustrating.
choose Life.
Craig 🤔
Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 52,157
YNWA
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
«
Reply #2963 on:
Yesterday
at 09:55:10 PM »
Ive got him. He looked a good buy for the money as has looked pretty good when Ive seen him.
JLStretton
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 4,318
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
«
Reply #2964 on:
Yesterday
at 10:25:42 PM »
Fair play, might have to bring him in what at the start of the season I would never of dreamed going near him.
choose Life.
GreatEx
pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
Believer
Posts: 5,201
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
«
Reply #2965 on:
Today
at 03:03:14 AM »
Yeah I'd always remembered him as garbage, wasn't impressed when I saw him against us but hey, he scored, and keeps scoring. A bit of a Dirk Kuyt type, to look at him you'd think he's shit, but he gets shit done!
Craig 🤔
Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 52,157
YNWA
Re: Fantasy Premier League 2020/2021
«
Reply #2966 on:
Today
at 03:05:36 AM »
For £5.8m he seemed an obv choice for me. Against us he looked quite dangerous and scored a goal for them, and I if he can do it against us then he should be able to do it against the rest.... and he is so far.
