How much is Barkley? I considering binning Soucek. So far he hasnít repeated his form of the end of last season. Hate selling players like that to chase the next bargain though, you know as soon as you sell them theyíll start scoring again.



I have Soucek but using him as first sub at the moment, and waiting until those WHU fixtures change from GW8.I saw his underlying numbers in the last few days (tried to find them for you but struggling atm) and they would suggest he has been very unlucky. He had the deflected goal recently taken away from him and awarded an assist for it, but I wouldn't be surprised if he started returning soon. He is always in the box for them. What are City like for set pieces this season?